In the latest edition of transfer news we look at claims that Man United have secured a deal for Moussa Dembele, while

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Man United are linked with pretty much everyone but a report from Spain says that they’ve agreed a $75 million with Lyon for Moussa Dembele.

Dembele, 23, has scored 42 goals in 88 games for Lyon after arriving from Celtic in 2018 and the former Fulham striker has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. The French striker was linked with a move to Chelsea but it appears Man United have beaten them to signing Dembele, as Lyon are eager to sell on Dembele and Houssem Ouar to make up for the loss of European action next season as the points-per-game model used to end the 2019-20 season in France saw them finish in seventh.

Do Man United need another forward?

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are their current options, while it looks unlikely that Odion Ighalo’s loan deal will be extended or made permanent. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would probably like one more forward to add to his squad and Dembele is able to play centrally or out wide. Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and many others have been linked with a move to Man United but Dembele makes sense.

He fits Solskjaer’s model of being young, hungry and is full of attacking talent and alongside Martial and Rashford and with Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings, Dembele is a poacher who is their leading goalscorer this season with 22 goals.

Talking about a goalscorer, that moves us nicely onto Luka Jovic. The Serbian center forward has been linked with a move to Arsenal, as Real Madrid try and offload the troublesome striker.

Jovic, 22, recently broke his foot during the La Liga suspension and that caps off a horrid year for him at Real Madrid after his $65 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan are keen on signing Jovic on loan with the details stating that a possible loan deal would include an obligation to buy for $53 million. The Sun claim that Arsenal have been long-time admirers of Jovic.

Jovic has scored just twice in 24 outings at Real Madrid and during the coronavirus pandemic he has been heavily criticized for breaking lockdown orders back in Serbia. If you can look past some of the issues off the pitch, on the pitch he was prolific for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, scoring 27 goals in 48 games for the Bundesliga side as they reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to move on when the 2019-20 season ends as he has just one year left on his current contract, Jovic is seen as his replacement. The striker is great in the air, can hold the ball up and his movement is very intelligent but he doesn’t quite work the channels the same way Aubameyang does.

With Arsenal having success loaning Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid this season, perhaps the clubs could link up again for a loan deal for Jovic? Given Arsenal’s financial position — they have agreed with their players to a pay cut over the next 12 months amid the coronavirus pandemic — Mikel Arteta will have to get creative in the transfer market and this loan deal makes sense.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports