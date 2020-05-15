American right back Sergino Dest has won Ajax’s Talent of the Year in a monumental bit of achievement for the 20-year-old.
How impressive is the honor? Previous winners include Nwankwo Kanu, Christian Eriksen, and Matthijs de Ligt (full list below). Noussair Mazraoui was the previous winner of the award,
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech won the club’s Player of the Year for the third-straight season.
Dest admitted that he was surprised to win the award and said it will motivate him to get better. He played in 35 matches across all competitions, scoring twice and collecting six assists.
His boss, Erik Ten Hag, had better things to say. From Ajax.nl:
“You came like a comet. You played a lot of games in Ajax 1, including in the Champions League. You showed your potential. This is well deserved.”
Dest doesn’t turn 20 until November, and chose the USMNT over the Netherlands this fall despite interest from Ronald Koeman.
The illustrious list of previous winners is absolutely wonderful for Americans fans to read:
2020: Sergiño Dest
2019: Noussair Mazraoui
2018: Matthijs de Ligt
2017: Kasper Dolberg
2016: Riechedly Bazoer
2015: Anwar El Ghazi
2014: Davy Klaassen
2013: Viktor Fischer
2012: Ricardo van Rhijn
2011: Christian Eriksen
2010: Toby Alderweireld
2009: Gregory van der Wiel
2008: Jan Vertonghen
2007: Ryan Babel
2006: Urby Emanuelson & Thomas Vermaelen
2005: Hedwiges Maduro
2004: Nicolae Mitea
2003: Steven Pienaar
2002: Maxwell
2001: Rafael van der Vaart
2000: Cristian Chivu
1999: Richard Knopper
1998: Benni Mc Carthy
1997: Mario Melchiot
1996: Nordin Wooter
1995: Nwankwo Kanu
1994: Tarik Oulida
Ajax Talent of the Year ➤ Sergiño Dest! ✨#ForTheFuture
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 15, 2020