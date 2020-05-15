More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Sergino Dest
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images

USMNT back Dest named Ajax Talent of the Year

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT
American right back Sergino Dest has won Ajax’s Talent of the Year in a monumental bit of achievement for the 20-year-old.

How impressive is the honor? Previous winners include Nwankwo Kanu, Christian Eriksen, and Matthijs de Ligt (full list below). Noussair Mazraoui was the previous winner of the award,

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech won the club’s Player of the Year for the third-straight season.

Dest admitted that he was surprised to win the award and said it will motivate him to get better. He played in 35 matches across all competitions, scoring twice and collecting six assists.

His boss, Erik Ten Hag, had better things to say. From Ajax.nl:

“You came like a comet. You played a lot of games in Ajax 1, including in the Champions League. You showed your potential. This is well deserved.”

Dest doesn’t turn 20 until November, and chose the USMNT over the Netherlands this fall despite interest from Ronald Koeman.

The illustrious list of previous winners is absolutely wonderful for Americans fans to read:

2020: Sergiño Dest
2019: Noussair Mazraoui
2018: Matthijs de Ligt
2017: Kasper Dolberg
2016: Riechedly Bazoer
2015: Anwar El Ghazi
2014: Davy Klaassen
2013: Viktor Fischer
2012: Ricardo van Rhijn
2011: Christian Eriksen
2010: Toby Alderweireld
2009: Gregory van der Wiel
2008: Jan Vertonghen
2007: Ryan Babel
2006: Urby Emanuelson & Thomas Vermaelen
2005: Hedwiges Maduro
2004: Nicolae Mitea
2003: Steven Pienaar
2002: Maxwell
2001: Rafael van der Vaart
2000: Cristian Chivu
1999: Richard Knopper
1998: Benni Mc Carthy
1997: Mario Melchiot
1996: Nordin Wooter
1995: Nwankwo Kanu
1994: Tarik Oulida

U.S. Soccer Federation, Foundation reach agreement after lawsuit

U.S. Soccer Foundation
@USSoccer
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
The U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation look to have put their struggles behind them for now.

The foundation was suing the federation after the latter asked the former to stop using its name and logo. The not-for-profit foundation was started in 1994 with the funds leftover after the United States hosted the World Cup.

The parties issued a joint statement on Friday, agreeing to a settlement.

From USSoccer.com:

We have come to an agreement that we believe is in the best interest for the sport in the United States. As we move forward, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation will work together to provide access and opportunities for all soccer players across the country, particularly those in low-income communities and others in need.

Being sued by, essentially, its own foundation was one of myriad terrible looks for a stuck-in-the-mud U.S. Soccer Federation over the past couple of years.

New leadership has found a much-needed victory in settling the suit as the federation battles a precarious financial situation made worse by another in-family lawsuit from the USWNT. It’s already canceled the development academy, giving MLS a front-row seat in the youth soccer arena.

Hopefully they’ll work with the foundation to truly take care of the underserved soccer community, away from the pay-to-play model.

Premier League On This Day: Invicibles! Arsenal makes history (video)

Invincibles
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
It hasn’t been done before, and it’s unlikely to be done again (especially after Ismaila Sarr took Liverpool’s perceived team of destiny out to lunch).

Arsenal went an entire Premier League season unbeaten.

The Gunners drew 12 times including a three-match run late in the season, but put the finishing touches on their 26W-12D-0L season with wins over Fulham and Leicester City.

The final match for Arsene Wenger’s men was 16 years ago Friday, as the Gunners came back from a first-half deficit via goals from Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

League and FA Cup runs died at the semifinal stages, with Manchester United ousting Arsenal from the latter and Middlesbrough the former. Chelsea knocked Arsenal out of the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners drew two teams twice: Portsmouth and Manchester United. They also drew with Fulham and Birmingham City at home, splitting the spoils with Spurs, Newcastle, Everton, Bolton, Leicester City, and Charlton Athletic away.

Arsenal is cheekily just “Arsena” today on Twitter because they just couldn’t take an L.

Transfer rumor roundup: Weghorst loves Liverpool, Estupinan in demand

Transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
From the Netherlands to Germany and now, just maybe, England, Wout Weghorst has held a flame for one Premier League club.

That’s not news, as the Wolfsburg free scorer has spoken up his love for Liverpool in the past.

Well now the 27-year-old is angling for a move to the Premier League as he restarts his second season in Germany with 33 goals and 12 assists in 70 matches so far.

Will his beloved Reds answer the bell? Who knows, but he’s not being shy about it so we should assume Everton and Manchester United may not enter into the equation should Jurgen Klopp lack interest.

From Goal.com:

“I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there. I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

Wolfsburg opens play Saturday at Augsburg, and the club is in shouting distance of a return to European football. Wolfsburg is a point back of sixth-place Schalke, and seventh place will likely be a European spot if Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach, or Bayer Leverkusen win the German Cup and avoid a precipitous drop below sixth.

Watford may have a hot commodity on its hands, if indeed they are willing to sell left back Pervis Estupinan.

Once-capped by Ecuador, the 22-year-old has impressed on loan to Osasuna in La Liga. He has a goal and three assists this season, averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.9 successful dribbles per outing. Defensively, he has averaged 2.7 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.5 clearances (WhoScored).

Estupinan was in the Watford family since 2016, having left Quito for Udinese, who is owned by the father of Watford owner Gino Pozzo.

This is his fourth loan away, having spent time with Granada, Almeria, and Mallorca.

A report by the Sport Witness says Manchester United is hoping to purchase the player from Watford and loan him elsewhere in England for more experience.

Left back is an in-demand spot almost anywhere, so Estupinan may want to try his hand at impressing a new boss at Watford or any of the other suitors linked in the report: Barcelona, Spurs, and Atletico Madrid.

The price tag is said to be around $8 million, and that seems like it could be a good value even if the plan is for well into the future.

FIFA to pick 2023 Women’s World Cup host next month

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 15, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

ZURICH — The 2023 Women’s World Cup host will be picked by FIFA’s ruling council on June 25 as the USWNT aim to make it three titles in a row.

The contest is between Brazil, Japan, Colombia, and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand.

In an open vote of the 37-member FIFA Council, the result of each round of balloting and each voter’s choice will be made public.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

FIFA inspection teams visited the four bid candidates in January and February before international travel was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“FIFA is now finalizing the evaluation report, which will be published in early June,” FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura added the following:

“FIFA remains committed to implementing the most comprehensive, objective and transparent bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is part of our overall commitment to women’s football that, among other things, will see FIFA invest USD 1 billion in women’s football during the current cycle,” Samoura said.

The 2023 World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams as the last two editions, both won by the USWNT, had 24 teams.