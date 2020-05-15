That’s right folks, Herrlich left the team hotel where all players and staff have to quarantine ahead of the game under strict medical protocols and he will not take training and will not be coaching Augsburg against Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Herrlich has yet to manage Augsburg for a game as he only took charge on March 10 and the league was suspended a few days later due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Even though I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this,” Herrlich said. “In this situation, I was not able to act as a role model for my team and the public. I will therefore be consistent and stand by my mistake. Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training [on Friday] and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday.”
Herrlich it totally owning this. He made a mistake and this was a poor decision. Did he just simply forget about the new rules and walk out of the hotel and to a nearby supermarket to buy toothpaste? Why didn’t they have toothpaste for him at the hotel? Why couldn’t he borrow toothpaste from another coach or a player?
Augsburg sit five points above the Bundesliga relegation play off place and when Herrlich returns he will lead the Bavarian club to plenty of games against the teams around them at the bottom of the table.
If fans were allowed into stadiums, you better believed they would be waving giant inflatable toothbrushes at the Augsburg coach for the rest of the Bundesliga season.
Clubs from League One and League Two (the third and fourth tiers respectively) have held meetings to vote on the 2019-20 season and one league is over, while the other is not.
League Two clubs have voted unanimously to end the 2019-20 season now as a points-per-game model was used to finalize the table. They also agreed to that the top three teams will be promoted to League One, the League Two playoffs will still take place, and no teams will be relegated to the National League.
That decision is pending EFL and English FA approval.
As for League One, clubs could not agree on ending the season and they will meet again on Monday for another vote.
Six League One clubs (Sunderland, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Peterborough, Oxford and Fleetwood Town) released a statement on Thursday stating they wanted to finish the season no matter what.
However, the harsh reality is that in the lower leagues of English soccer clubs heavy rely on ticket revenue to operate and with no fans allowed, there is no way to make a return financially viable in the near future. Harry Kane agreed to sponsor Leyton Orient’s jerseys next season to help out and we will be seeing a lot more of that to help these teams in dire financial situations.
Also, it is believed the financial implications of paying for widespread COVID-19 tests is something that is beyond both League One and League Two.
It is expected that the playoffs could take place in both League One and League Two to decide the final promotion place in each league but that also has to be ratified by the EFL and FA and it also depends on what happens in the Championship and National League (fifth tier) who have yet to decide the outcome of the 2019-20 season.
The Premier League have already released over $160 million to the lower leagues to help them survive the suspension during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bayern Munich are top of the table but are just four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and five points ahead of RB Leipzig, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are also in touching distance. Bayern will be favorites to clinch the title but they have to play away at Dortmund and Leverkusen as well as host ‘Gladbach.
Given there is an epic title battle about to take place, there is an equally epic scramble for European qualification. The top four in Germany qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage and that means one of the five teams mentioned above as title contenders will miss out.
But looking even further down the league, Schalke sit in sixth place but are just five points above Cologne in 10th as there is an incredibly tight battle for the Europa League. Schalke sit one point ahead of Wolfsburg and Freiburg and two ahead of Hoffenheim in 9th.
Below is the full Bundesliga schedule for this week, as the game schedule for the remaining weeks of the 2019-20 season will be released on a weekly basis.
Bundesliga schedule
Saturday, May 16
9:30 a.m. ET: Augsburg v. Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke
9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn
9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Sunday, May 17
9:30 a.m. ET: Cologne v. Mainz
12 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich
Must read preface: For close to a decade on several platforms — most recently this one — I’ve given prospective fans of the Premier League a guide to choose a team. So it seems natural to answer the question: What Bundesliga team should I support?
Look, in no way do I claim to give anything other than an opinionated overview that I believe to be a fair representation of clubs whose history far outlives even my fandom of the beautiful game. With the Bundesliga returning this weekend and holding the status as (my opinion) the second-most interesting top-to-bottom elite league in the world, I’m going to wade into similar waters.
By no means do I claim a massive breadth of knowledge on every top German club. In fact, I guarantee that Bundesliga diehards will find at least a handful of gripes in my comparisons (There’s only so long to write).
But people need to know what they are getting into, as I know personally of a fan or two now attached to insufferable clubs. ‘They’ had no idea that their love for a brown ale or clever nickname would lead to a lifetime of supporter misery.
Also, this is primarily an American site, and the Bundesliga has been welcoming to USMNT players and prospects for some time, so we’ll make those connections for you.
So without further ado, I submit to you my 2020 beginner’s guide to answering the question “What Bundesliga team should I support?” I know there are better routes to run in finding a club you love, but these are desperate times for live sports fans. Let us give you a head start.
It’s a great league. You’re gonna love it.
18. Paderborn — The up-and-down club
Top-flight titles: None Formed: 1907 In top-flight since: First season back American players: None, though Khiry Shelton was there until January. PL comparison: Norwich City Season so far: Looking likely to be one-and-done, a traditional yo-yo club who’s probably been a bit better than their standing.
17. Werder Bremen — The underachieving mainstays, with glory not too far in the rearview mirror.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Four (2004) Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 1981-82 American players: Josh Sargent, formerly Aron Johannsson PL comparison: West Ham United with titles– Underachieving and fiercely supported. Season so far: A tremendous amount of talent has produced a whole lot of nothing. Hanging their hat on a match-in-hand, this decade could not have ended soon enough for a team that won a lot for a long time.
16. Fortuna Dusseldorf — One of the country’s oldest clubs, trying to continue rebound
Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (1933) Formed: 1895 In top-flight since: 2018-19 American players: Alfredo Morales, Zack Steffen (on loan) PL comparison: Southampton — a ride to the lower tiers and back up. Season so far: Nine of their 27 goals have come in three matches, and they’ve only managed five points from those outings.
15. Mainz — Weathering a storm in a relatively sunny period of the club’s history
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Three (1978) Formed: 1905 In top-flight since: 2009-10 American players: None, formerly Conor Casey PL comparison: Bournemouth — Instantly competitive once promoted but in tough waters right now. Season so far: Swedish striker Robin Quaison has scored enough and in big spots to keep the mainstays just above the bottom three.
14. Augsburg — Slipping after a surprise UEL season in 2015-16.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1907 In top-flight since: 2011-12 American players: None, formerly Michael Parkhurst PL comparison: Burnley — Sometimes you wonder how they do it, but they find a way to remain. Season so far: Won five of six in the middle of the season and that’s about the only thing keeping them kicking.
13. Hertha Berlin — Spending big and crossing fingers.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Two (1931) Formed: 1892 In top-flight since: 2013-14 American players: None, several former players inc. John Brooks PL comparison: Aston Villa — Big city, big club, spending and trying to find its old mojo Season so far: They’ve spent a lot, gone through a few coaches (one was Jurgen Klinsmann), and expected a lot more than 13th.
12. Eintracht Frankfurt — Well-supported and hoping to sustain success
Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (1959) Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 2012-13 American players: Timothy Chandler, formerly several others PL comparison: Wolves — Productive academy, recent tastes of Europe, and hopeful of continuing their resurgence. Season so far: Two losing streaks have sent them away from the reaches of European qualification. Still alive in the German Cup if it goes forward.
11. Union Berlin — Progressive, driven, and back in the big time.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1966 In top-flight since: 2019-20 American players: None, formerly Bobby Wood. PL comparison: Everton — Big city vibes with a focus on the community Season so far: Great at home but wretched away from the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.
10. Koln — Fun. Like a live goat type of fun.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Three (1978) Formed: 1948 In top-flight since: 2019-20 American players: None PL comparison: Crystal Palace — A unique club with an unmistakable stadium experience, the fit misses the mark on past silverware but makes solid contract on the live mascot comparison. Goats and eagles are bit different though… Season so far:A horrible first few months led to tremendous success with a 8W-3L run since mid-December. Capable of making a run to sixth if they can recapture the mojo.
9. Hoffenheim — Everyone’s enemy.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1899 In top-flight since: 2008-09 American players: None, formerly several including Danny Williams PL comparison: Chelsea or Man City before the silverware. Season so far: Two hot runs of form does not a good season make. Not resembling the team that gave Liverpool a hard time in the UCL a couple of years ago.
8. Freiburg — Rise and grind (and grind and grind).
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 2016-17 American players: None, formerly a few including Danny Williams PL comparison: Watford — On occasion they’ll delight, but the footing never feels too solid. Season so far: Bang average. About as middle of the road and inconsistent as you’ll find.
7. Wolfsburg — A roller coaster ride with the highest peaks.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: One (2009) Formed: 1945 In top-flight since: 1997-98 American players: John Brooks and several former players including Claudio Reyna PL comparison: Leicester City — a surprise title in 2009 and roller coaster since Season so far: Won just twice between November and the end of January, but still capable of making Europe.
6. Schalke — Often on the precipice.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Seven (1958) Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 1991-92 American players: Weston McKennie and plenty of former players PL comparison: Chelsea — UCL regulars who’ve succeeded with several styles of play. Less league success though, but solid rivalries. Season so far: There are questions about the club’s long-term prognosis in terms of their top talents, but David Wagner’s boys still have a chance to head back to Europe.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: In top-flight since: 1979-80 American players: None, but several former including Landon Donovan and Frankie Hejduk PL comparison: Tottenham Hotspur — A mainstay, but always on the precipice. Plus: One UCL runners-up season. Season so far: As usual, entertaining and living near the top without sipping from the grail. A lot of top young players could leave soon, so is now the time?
4. Borussia Monchengladbach — Stylish, powerful, and a bit too “nearly.”
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Five (1977) Formed: 1904 In top-flight since: 2008-09 American players: Fabian Johnson, and formerly Michael Bradley and others PL comparison: Liverpool of 2018-19– Entertainers on the cusp of something more? Season so far: Leaders for a while and boasting a very good squad that could still lay claim to the crown.
3. RB Leipzig — Like Hoffenheim. On steroids.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: None Formed: 2009 In top-flight since: 2016-17 American players: Tyler Adams PL comparison: Man City — Not perfect as City has a massive history, but the nouveau riche vibe is heavy in the German consciousness and the club is helped by its club relationships. A wealth-fueled rise from nothing to pure power. Season so far: The title charge has stalled due a series of draws, but still very much alive with Timo Werner’s clock ticking.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: Eight (2012) Formed: 1909 In top-flight since: 1976-77 American players: Giovanni Reyna, formerly a few including Christian Pulisic and Jovan Kirovski PL comparison: Arsenal — Stylish football but slip-ups in big spots as of late. Talent procurers and producers of the highest order Season so far: The season pause came at a terrible time for red-hot Dortmund, who is riding Jadon Sancho to another title charge. Can they end Bayern’s long run?
1. Bayern Munich — Monsters.
Top-flight titles and most recent one: 29, including the last eight Formed: 1900 In top-flight since: 1965-66 American players: None, formerly Landon Donovan and Julian Green PL comparison: Manchester United — The best-known team in the league from a worldwide perspective, ruthless competitors who almost always spend. Season so far: A slow start has kept the field of title chasers five-deep, but Hansi Flick’s side has spread its wings and will win again if it can navigate a tricky-enough fixture list with three of the four chasers left on the docket.
Bayern Munich are top of the table but are just four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and five points ahead of RB Leipzig, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are also in touching distance. Bayern will be favorites to clinch the title but they have to play away at Dortmund and Leverkusen as well as host ‘Gladbach.
Given there is an epic title battle about to take place, there is an equally epic scramble for European qualification. The top four in Germany qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage and that means one of the five teams mentioned above as title contenders will miss out.
But looking even further down the league, Schalke sit in sixth place but are just five points above Cologne in 10th as there is an incredibly tight battle for the Europa League. Schalke sit one point ahead of Wolfsburg and Freiburg and two ahead of Hoffenheim in 9th.
Below is the full schedule for how to watch Bundesliga this week, as the game schedule for the remaining weeks of the 2019-20 season will be released on a weekly basis.
Saturday, May 16
9:30 a.m. ET: Augsburg v. Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke
9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn
9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Sunday, May 17
9:30 a.m. ET: Cologne v. Mainz
12 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich