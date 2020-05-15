However, after a lengthy delay an official vote only took place on May 15 and clubs decided to name Club Brugge champions and settle the rest of the table by leaving it as it was. Club Brugge will now be in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season, while Gent will be in the UCL third qualifying round and Charleroi will be in the Europa League group stage.
Antwerp will join the Europa League in the third qualifying round and Standard Liege in the second. Genk and Anderlecht finished in seventh and eighth respectively and miss out on European qualification. Club Brugge were 15 points clear at the top with one game of the regular season to go, as the Belgian league then splits into a top and bottom half playoff format for the remainder of the season.
The decision to award a champion and end the season with the table as it is is different from other leagues around Europe, as in France’s Ligue 1 they decided to use a points-per-game to end the 2019-20 season due to the French government postponing professional sports until September. The Dutch government also stopped pro sports, even in empty stadiums, until Sept. 1 but the Dutch Eredivisie decided to cancel the season as no champions were declared and no promotion and relegation was permitted.
As for Italy, Spain and England, all three aim to restart their top-flight leagues in June, while the Bundesliga in Germany is of course returning to action this weekend.
All of these countries in Europe are so close to one another geographically but given the different situations in each nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, leagues are coming to very different decisions.
“I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there. I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”
Wolfsburg opens play Saturday at Augsburg, and the club is in shouting distance of a return to European football. Wolfsburg is a point back of sixth-place Schalke, and seventh place will likely be a European spot if Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach, or Bayer Leverkusen win the German Cup and avoid a precipitous drop below sixth.
Watford may have a hot commodity on its hands, if indeed they are willing to sell left back Pervis Estupinan.
Once-capped by Ecuador, the 22-year-old has impressed on loan to Osasuna in La Liga. He has a goal and three assists this season, averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.9 successful dribbles per outing. Defensively, he has averaged 2.7 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.5 clearances (WhoScored).
Estupinan was in the Watford family since 2016, having left Quito for Udinese, who is owned by the father of Watford owner Gino Pozzo.
This is his fourth loan away, having spent time with Granada, Almeria, and Mallorca.
Left back is an in-demand spot almost anywhere, so Estupinan may want to try his hand at impressing a new boss at Watford or any of the other suitors linked in the report: Barcelona, Spurs, and Atletico Madrid.
The price tag is said to be around $8 million, and that seems like it could be a good value even if the plan is for well into the future.
FIFA inspection teams visited the four bid candidates in January and February before international travel was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“FIFA is now finalizing the evaluation report, which will be published in early June,” FIFA said in a statement on Friday.
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura added the following:
“FIFA remains committed to implementing the most comprehensive, objective and transparent bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is part of our overall commitment to women’s football that, among other things, will see FIFA invest USD 1 billion in women’s football during the current cycle,” Samoura said.
The 2023 World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams as the last two editions, both won by the USWNT, had 24 teams.
USMNT players in Bundesliga: Young stars set to shine
Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga will of course see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond, and USMNT stars will feature in plenty of them.
From Giovanni Reyna to Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie to John Brooks, plenty of USMNT stars are going to play pivotal roles as their teams battle for the Bundesliga title, European qualification and against relegation.
Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig – Injuries have disrupted his season but when he has played at right back or in midfield for Leipzig he’s looked composed and he has been missed when he’s out. Primed to play a big role as Leipzig are in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and in the Bundesliga title race, Adams is ready to roll. Leipzig host Bundesliga surprise package Freiburg this weekend and Julian Nagelsmann’s side are eager to close the gap on Bayern Munich at the top.
Matchweek 26: v. SC Freiburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET
Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund – What a first few months of 2020 it was for Reyna, as the teenager scored a stunning goal and burst onto the scene at Dortmund. Reyna, 17, has the potential to emulate Christian Pulisic’s success for the Black and Yellow. It will be intriguing to see if Reyna starts or comes off the bench as Dortmund have a few injuries in midfield. Either way, he will be coming up against another USMNT man in the big game of the weekend in the Bundesliga.
Matchweek 26: v. Schalke, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET
Weston McKennie, Schalke – Has been hit by injuries this season but McKennie is a key utility player in David Wagner’s Schalke side. They are battling for a top six finish and Europa League qualification and are back to being one of the big boys in the Bundesliga. McKennie, 21, is having his best season to date and German-American Wagner has restored pride in Schalke. A massive, massive Revierderby at Dortmund restarts their season as McKennie and Reyna will lock horns in the midfield area. USMNT fans will love to see two young talents going head-to-head for two of Germany’s biggest clubs.
Matchweek 26: @ Dortmund, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET
John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Battling with Schalke for sixth place are Wolfsburg and USMNT center back Brooks is finally back fit and playing a dominant role. If he can stay fit for the next few seasons he will be a key man for club and country. Brooks and Wolfsburg face five of the current top six in their remaining games and they will truly deserve European qualification if they come through this gauntlet successfully.
Matchweek 26: @ Augsburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET
Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – His goals will be key in Werder’s relegation battle but Sargent has had a tough season. Granted he hasn’t been getting much support but he’s return of three goals is a little below what he would expect. Still just 20 years old, Sargent’s side have a very tough run-in and they currently sit second from bottom and are eight points from safety. An upset of an exciting Leverkusen side could kick off a massive late season surge.
Matchweek 26: v. Bayer Leverkusen, Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – A utility player as Eintracht have struggled in the Bundesliga but continue to do well in the Europa League season after season. Chandler has been a regular and scored four goals this season. Not bad at all, Timmy. With the league so tight, Frankfurt have a game in hand and can still make a late surge for European qualification. They have the quality to do so.
Matchweek 26: v. Monchengladbach, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach – Bit-part player and now a veteran on this ‘Gladbach squad, Johnson has made a handful of appearances as they battle for Champions League qualification and maybe, just maybe, can launch a late title push. Monchengladbach travel to an unpredictable Frankfurt side and they have to win the majority of their final nine games to keep their title chances alive.
Matchweek 26: v. Frankfurt, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET
Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Suffered another knee injury which will probably keep him out for the rest of the season. On loan from Man City and it will be intriguing to see what next season holds for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper. Steffen has been really good for Fortuna this season when he has been fit.
Matchweek 26: v. Paderborn, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET
Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – A constant in Fortuna’s midfield, which earned him some recent recalls with the USMNT. Smooth holding midfielder and his poise will be key as Fortuna face relegation rivals Paderborn. Morales has bounced between the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga during his career in Germany so he knows all about relegation battles.
Matchweek 26: v. Paderborn, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET
MLS and US Youth Soccer (USYS) have announce a new partnership which will impact over 3 million youth soccer players.
The agreement says it will “clear a pathway for boys and girls to be seen and scouted, regardless of location or financial resources with MLS absorbing all expenses for players attending and participating in the regional competitions at select age levels.”
USYS is the largest youth sports organization in the USA and part of this plan is for the top talent in each association to play in regional tournaments in front of professional club scouts.
Per the release, MLS and the 55 associations of USYS will collaborate on enhancements in player identification and monitoring, coaching and scouting education for parents, coaches and volunteers, regional competitions and fan engagement.
Gordon Bengtson, MLS senior director of player development, was keen to point out that this partnership will help young players in underserved communities.
“The state associations are crucial partners in creating more meaningful connections to the professional levels while supporting the overall growth of the game. This is particularly important in communities that have not historically had access to elite development environments or professional pathways. This is a first step towards our goal of making the size and diversity of our country, our biggest strength,” Bengtson said.
The most interesting part of all of this is that MLS will “absorb all expenses for players attending and participating in the regional competitions at select age levels.
MLS say they will “eliminate financial barriers” and “ensure talented players can be seen and scouted during their formative years.”
“Our goal is to ensure that every player throughout the country has the ability to reach his or her highest potential,” said Fred Lipka, MLS technical director of player development. “There are so many young soccer players in this country that do not have the ability to access elite travel soccer programs that offer greater opportunities for talent identification. We want to ensure that every player has a clear pathway to achieve their dream of playing at the collegiate or professional level, regardless of location or financial resources.”
This new partnership promises plenty and it is something both USYS and MLS call a long-term vision as they try to link the professional and grassroots game in the USA.
If MLS and US Youth Soccer get this right, it could be a game-changer for identifying young talent from across the country.