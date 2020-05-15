Premier League On This Day: Invicibles! Arsenal makes history (video)

The 2019-20 Bundesliga season returns this weekend and USMNT fans will know there are plenty of young American players to keep an eye on.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga will of course see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond, and USMNT stars will feature in plenty of them.

From Giovanni Reyna to Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie to John Brooks, plenty of USMNT stars are going to play pivotal roles as their teams battle for the Bundesliga title, European qualification and against relegation.

BTW, if you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

Below is a look at what lies ahead this weekend for the USMNT stars, as you can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig – Injuries have disrupted his season but when he has played at right back or in midfield for Leipzig he’s looked composed and he has been missed when he’s out. Primed to play a big role as Leipzig are in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and in the Bundesliga title race, Adams is ready to roll. Leipzig host Bundesliga surprise package Freiburg this weekend and Julian Nagelsmann’s side are eager to close the gap on Bayern Munich at the top.

Matchweek 26: v. SC Freiburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund – What a first few months of 2020 it was for Reyna, as the teenager scored a stunning goal and burst onto the scene at Dortmund. Reyna, 17, has the potential to emulate Christian Pulisic’s success for the Black and Yellow. It will be intriguing to see if Reyna starts or comes off the bench as Dortmund have a few injuries in midfield. Either way, he will be coming up against another USMNT man in the big game of the weekend in the Bundesliga.

Matchweek 26: v. Schalke, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Weston McKennie, Schalke – Has been hit by injuries this season but McKennie is a key utility player in David Wagner’s Schalke side. They are battling for a top six finish and Europa League qualification and are back to being one of the big boys in the Bundesliga. McKennie, 21, is having his best season to date and German-American Wagner has restored pride in Schalke. A massive, massive Revierderby at Dortmund restarts their season as McKennie and Reyna will lock horns in the midfield area. USMNT fans will love to see two young talents going head-to-head for two of Germany’s biggest clubs.

Matchweek 26: @ Dortmund, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Battling with Schalke for sixth place are Wolfsburg and USMNT center back Brooks is finally back fit and playing a dominant role. If he can stay fit for the next few seasons he will be a key man for club and country. Brooks and Wolfsburg face five of the current top six in their remaining games and they will truly deserve European qualification if they come through this gauntlet successfully.

Matchweek 26: @ Augsburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – His goals will be key in Werder’s relegation battle but Sargent has had a tough season. Granted he hasn’t been getting much support but he’s return of three goals is a little below what he would expect. Still just 20 years old, Sargent’s side have a very tough run-in and they currently sit second from bottom and are eight points from safety. An upset of an exciting Leverkusen side could kick off a massive late season surge.

Matchweek 26: v. Bayer Leverkusen, Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – A utility player as Eintracht have struggled in the Bundesliga but continue to do well in the Europa League season after season. Chandler has been a regular and scored four goals this season. Not bad at all, Timmy. With the league so tight, Frankfurt have a game in hand and can still make a late surge for European qualification. They have the quality to do so.

Matchweek 26: v. Monchengladbach, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach – Bit-part player and now a veteran on this ‘Gladbach squad, Johnson has made a handful of appearances as they battle for Champions League qualification and maybe, just maybe, can launch a late title push. Monchengladbach travel to an unpredictable Frankfurt side and they have to win the majority of their final nine games to keep their title chances alive.

Matchweek 26: v. Frankfurt, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Suffered another knee injury which will probably keep him out for the rest of the season. On loan from Man City and it will be intriguing to see what next season holds for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper. Steffen has been really good for Fortuna this season when he has been fit.

Matchweek 26: v. Paderborn, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – A constant in Fortuna’s midfield, which earned him some recent recalls with the USMNT. Smooth holding midfielder and his poise will be key as Fortuna face relegation rivals Paderborn. Morales has bounced between the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga during his career in Germany so he knows all about relegation battles.

Matchweek 26: v. Paderborn, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

