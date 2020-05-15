More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Weghorst loves Liverpool, Estupinan in demand

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

From the Netherlands to Germany and now, just maybe, England, Wout Weghorst has held a flame for one Premier League club.

That’s not news, as the Wolfsburg free scorer has spoken up his love for Liverpool in the past.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Well now the 27-year-old is angling for a move to the Premier League as he restarts his second season in Germany with 33 goals and 12 assists in 70 matches so far.

Will his beloved Reds answer the bell? Who knows, but he’s not being shy about it so we should assume Everton and Manchester United may not enter into the equation should Jurgen Klopp lack interest.

From Goal.com:

“I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there. I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

Wolfsburg opens play Saturday at Augsburg, and the club is in shouting distance of a return to European football. Wolfsburg is a point back of sixth-place Schalke, and seventh place will likely be a European spot if Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach, or Bayer Leverkusen win the German Cup and avoid a precipitous drop below sixth.

Watford may have a hot commodity on its hands, if indeed they are willing to sell left back Pervis Estupinan.

Once-capped by Ecuador, the 22-year-old has impressed on loan to Osasuna in La Liga. He has a goal and three assists this season, averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.9 successful dribbles per outing. Defensively, he has averaged 2.7 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.5 clearances (WhoScored).

Estupinan was in the Watford family since 2016, having left Quito for Udinese, who is owned by the father of Watford owner Gino Pozzo.

This is his fourth loan away, having spent time with Granada, Almeria, and Mallorca.

A report by the Sport Witness says Manchester United is hoping to purchase the player from Watford and loan him elsewhere in England for more experience.

Left back is an in-demand spot almost anywhere, so Estupinan may want to try his hand at impressing a new boss at Watford or any of the other suitors linked in the report: Barcelona, Spurs, and Atletico Madrid.

The price tag is said to be around $8 million, and that seems like it could be a good value even if the plan is for well into the future.

Premier League On This Day: Invicibles! Arsenal makes history (video)

Invincibles
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It hasn’t been done before, and it’s unlikely to be done again (especially after Ismaila Sarr took Liverpool’s perceived team of destiny out to lunch).

Arsenal went an entire Premier League season unbeaten.

The Gunners drew 12 times including a three-match run late in the season, but put the finishing touches on their 26W-12D-0L season with wins over Fulham and Leicester City.

The final match for Arsene Wenger’s men was 16 years ago Friday, as the Gunners came back from a first-half deficit via goals from Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

League and FA Cup runs died at the semifinal stages, with Manchester United ousting Arsenal from the latter and Middlesbrough the former. Chelsea knocked Arsenal out of the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners drew two teams twice: Portsmouth and Manchester United. They also drew with Fulham and Birmingham City at home, splitting the spoils with Spurs, Newcastle, Everton, Bolton, Leicester City, and Charlton Athletic away.

Arsenal is cheekily just “Arsena” today on Twitter because they just couldn’t take an L.

FIFA to pick 2023 Women’s World Cup host next month

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 15, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

ZURICH — The 2023 Women’s World Cup host will be picked by FIFA’s ruling council on June 25 as the USWNT aim to make it three titles in a row.

The contest is between Brazil, Japan, Colombia, and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand.

In an open vote of the 37-member FIFA Council, the result of each round of balloting and each voter’s choice will be made public.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

FIFA inspection teams visited the four bid candidates in January and February before international travel was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“FIFA is now finalizing the evaluation report, which will be published in early June,” FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura added the following:

“FIFA remains committed to implementing the most comprehensive, objective and transparent bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is part of our overall commitment to women’s football that, among other things, will see FIFA invest USD 1 billion in women’s football during the current cycle,” Samoura said.

The 2023 World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams as the last two editions, both won by the USWNT, had 24 teams.

Club Brugge named champions as Belgium votes to end season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Club Brugge have been named the champions of Belgium as clubs voted to end the 2019-20 season with European spots and one relegation for Waasland-Beveren also confirmed.

The decision has long been coming after clubs and the league agreed in April to end the current campaign without further games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after a lengthy delay an official vote only took place on May 15 and clubs decided to name Club Brugge champions and settle the rest of the table by leaving it as it was. Club Brugge will now be in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season, while Gent will be in the UCL third qualifying round and Charleroi will be in the Europa League group stage.

Antwerp will join the Europa League in the third qualifying round and Standard Liege in the second. Genk and Anderlecht finished in seventh and eighth respectively and miss out on European qualification. Club Brugge were 15 points clear at the top with one game of the regular season to go, as the Belgian league then splits into a top and bottom half playoff format for the remainder of the season.

The decision to award a champion and end the season with the table as it is is different from other leagues around Europe, as in France’s Ligue 1 they decided to use a points-per-game to end the 2019-20 season due to the French government postponing professional sports until September. The Dutch government also stopped pro sports, even in empty stadiums, until Sept. 1 but the Dutch Eredivisie decided to cancel the season as no champions were declared and no promotion and relegation was permitted.

As for Italy, Spain and England, all three aim to restart their top-flight leagues in June, while the Bundesliga in Germany is of course returning to action this weekend.

All of these countries in Europe are so close to one another geographically but given the different situations in each nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, leagues are coming to very different decisions.

USMNT players in Bundesliga: Young stars set to shine

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019-20 Bundesliga season returns this weekend and USMNT fans will know there are plenty of young American players to keep an eye on.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ] 

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga will of course see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond, and USMNT stars will feature in plenty of them.

From Giovanni Reyna to Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie to John Brooks, plenty of USMNT stars are going to play pivotal roles as their teams battle for the Bundesliga title, European qualification and against relegation.

[ MORE: Bundesliga latest news ] 

BTW, if you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

Below is a look at what lies ahead this weekend for the USMNT stars, as you can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig – Injuries have disrupted his season but when he has played at right back or in midfield for Leipzig he’s looked composed and he has been missed when he’s out. Primed to play a big role as Leipzig are in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and in the Bundesliga title race, Adams is ready to roll. Leipzig host Bundesliga surprise package Freiburg this weekend and Julian Nagelsmann’s side are eager to close the gap on Bayern Munich at the top.

Matchweek 26: v. SC Freiburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund – What a first few months of 2020 it was for Reyna, as the teenager scored a stunning goal and burst onto the scene at Dortmund. Reyna, 17, has the potential to emulate Christian Pulisic’s success for the Black and Yellow. It will be intriguing to see if Reyna starts or comes off the bench as Dortmund have a few injuries in midfield. Either way, he will be coming up against another USMNT man in the big game of the weekend in the Bundesliga.

Matchweek 26: v. Schalke, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Weston McKennie, Schalke – Has been hit by injuries this season but McKennie is a key utility player in David Wagner’s Schalke side. They are battling for a top six finish and Europa League qualification and are back to being one of the big boys in the Bundesliga. McKennie, 21, is having his best season to date and German-American Wagner has restored pride in Schalke. A massive, massive Revierderby at Dortmund restarts their season as McKennie and Reyna will lock horns in the midfield area. USMNT fans will love to see two young talents going head-to-head for two of Germany’s biggest clubs.

Matchweek 26: @ Dortmund, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bundesliga schedule
Getty Images

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Battling with Schalke for sixth place are Wolfsburg and USMNT center back Brooks is finally back fit and playing a dominant role. If he can stay fit for the next few seasons he will be a key man for club and country. Brooks and Wolfsburg face five of the current top six in their remaining games and they will truly deserve European qualification if they come through this gauntlet successfully.

Matchweek 26: @ Augsburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – His goals will be key in Werder’s relegation battle but Sargent has had a tough season. Granted he hasn’t been getting much support but he’s return of three goals is a little below what he would expect. Still just 20 years old, Sargent’s side have a very tough run-in and they currently sit second from bottom and are eight points from safety. An upset of an exciting Leverkusen side could kick off a massive late season surge.

Matchweek 26: v. Bayer Leverkusen, Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – A utility player as Eintracht have struggled in the Bundesliga but continue to do well in the Europa League season after season. Chandler has been a regular and scored four goals this season. Not bad at all, Timmy. With the league so tight, Frankfurt have a game in hand and can still make a late surge for European qualification. They have the quality to do so.

Matchweek 26: v. Monchengladbach, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach – Bit-part player and now a veteran on this ‘Gladbach squad, Johnson has made a handful of appearances as they battle for Champions League qualification and maybe, just maybe, can launch a late title push. Monchengladbach travel to an unpredictable Frankfurt side and they have to win the majority of their final nine games to keep their title chances alive.

Matchweek 26: v. Frankfurt, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Bundesliga standings
Getty Images

Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Suffered another knee injury which will probably keep him out for the rest of the season. On loan from Man City and it will be intriguing to see what next season holds for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper. Steffen has been really good for Fortuna this season when he has been fit.

Matchweek 26: v. Paderborn, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – A constant in Fortuna’s midfield, which earned him some recent recalls with the USMNT. Smooth holding midfielder and his poise will be key as Fortuna face relegation rivals Paderborn. Morales has bounced between the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga during his career in Germany so he knows all about relegation battles.

Matchweek 26: v. Paderborn, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET