U.S. Soccer Federation, Foundation reach agreement after lawsuit

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation look to have put their struggles behind them for now.
The foundation was suing the federation after the latter asked the former to stop using its name and logo. The not-for-profit foundation was started in 1994 with the funds leftover after the United States hosted the World Cup.
The parties issued a joint statement on Friday, agreeing to a settlement.
We have come to an agreement that we believe is in the best interest for the sport in the United States. As we move forward, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation will work together to provide access and opportunities for all soccer players across the country, particularly those in low-income communities and others in need.
Being sued by, essentially, its own foundation was one of myriad terrible looks for a stuck-in-the-mud U.S. Soccer Federation over the past couple of years.
New leadership has found a much-needed victory in settling the suit as the federation battles a precarious financial situation made worse by another in-family lawsuit from the USWNT. It’s already canceled the development academy, giving MLS a front-row seat in the youth soccer arena.
Hopefully they’ll work with the foundation to truly take care of the underserved soccer community, away from the pay-to-play model.