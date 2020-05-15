More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USMNT players in Bundesliga: Young stars set to shine

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
The 2019-20 Bundesliga season returns this weekend and USMNT fans will know there are plenty of young American players to keep an eye on.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga will of course see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond, and USMNT stars will feature in plenty of them.

From Giovanni Reyna to Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie to John Brooks, plenty of USMNT stars are going to play pivotal roles as their teams battle for the Bundesliga title, European qualification and against relegation.

BTW, if you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

Below is a look at what lies ahead this weekend for the USMNT stars, as you can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig – Injuries have disrupted his season but when he has played at right back or in midfield for Leipzig he’s looked composed and he has been missed when he’s out. Primed to play a big role as Leipzig are in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and in the Bundesliga title race, Adams is ready to roll. Leipzig host Bundesliga surprise package Freiburg this weekend and Julian Nagelsmann’s side are eager to close the gap on Bayern Munich at the top.

Matchweek 26: v. SC Freiburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund – What a first few months of 2020 it was for Reyna, as the teenager scored a stunning goal and burst onto the scene at Dortmund. Reyna, 17, has the potential to emulate Christian Pulisic’s success for the Black and Yellow. It will be intriguing to see if Reyna starts or comes off the bench as Dortmund have a few injuries in midfield. Either way, he will be coming up against another USMNT man in the big game of the weekend in the Bundesliga.

Matchweek 26: v. Schalke, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Weston McKennie, Schalke – Has been hit by injuries this season but McKennie is a key utility player in David Wagner’s Schalke side. They are battling for a top six finish and Europa League qualification and are back to being one of the big boys in the Bundesliga. McKennie, 21, is having his best season to date and German-American Wagner has restored pride in Schalke. A massive, massive Revierderby at Dortmund restarts their season as McKennie and Reyna will lock horns in the midfield area. USMNT fans will love to see two young talents going head-to-head for two of Germany’s biggest clubs.

Matchweek 26: @ Dortmund, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bundesliga schedule
John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Battling with Schalke for sixth place are Wolfsburg and USMNT center back Brooks is finally back fit and playing a dominant role. If he can stay fit for the next few seasons he will be a key man for club and country. Brooks and Wolfsburg face five of the current top six in their remaining games and they will truly deserve European qualification if they come through this gauntlet successfully.

Matchweek 26: @ Augsburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – His goals will be key in Werder’s relegation battle but Sargent has had a tough season. Granted he hasn’t been getting much support but he’s return of three goals is a little below what he would expect. Still just 20 years old, Sargent’s side have a very tough run-in and they currently sit second from bottom and are eight points from safety. An upset of an exciting Leverkusen side could kick off a massive late season surge.

Matchweek 26: v. Bayer Leverkusen, Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – A utility player as Eintracht have struggled in the Bundesliga but continue to do well in the Europa League season after season. Chandler has been a regular and scored four goals this season. Not bad at all, Timmy. With the league so tight, Frankfurt have a game in hand and can still make a late surge for European qualification. They have the quality to do so.

Matchweek 26: v. Monchengladbach, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach – Bit-part player and now a veteran on this ‘Gladbach squad, Johnson has made a handful of appearances as they battle for Champions League qualification and maybe, just maybe, can launch a late title push. Monchengladbach travel to an unpredictable Frankfurt side and they have to win the majority of their final nine games to keep their title chances alive.

Matchweek 26: v. Frankfurt, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Bundesliga standings
Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Suffered another knee injury which will probably keep him out for the rest of the season. On loan from Man City and it will be intriguing to see what next season holds for the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper. Steffen has been really good for Fortuna this season when he has been fit.

Matchweek 26: v. Paderborn, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – A constant in Fortuna’s midfield, which earned him some recent recalls with the USMNT. Smooth holding midfielder and his poise will be key as Fortuna face relegation rivals Paderborn. Morales has bounced between the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga during his career in Germany so he knows all about relegation battles.

Matchweek 26: v. Paderborn, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

MLS, US Youth Soccer announce new partnership

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT
MLS and US Youth Soccer (USYS) have announce a new partnership which will impact over 3 million youth soccer players.

The agreement says it will “clear a pathway for boys and girls to be seen and scouted, regardless of location or financial resources with MLS absorbing all expenses for players attending and participating in the regional competitions at select age levels.”

USYS is the largest youth sports organization in the USA and part of this plan is for the top talent in each association to play in regional tournaments in front of professional club scouts.

This announcement comes after MLS announced it will run a new youth league which consists of 95 academy teams to replace the league recently cut by the U.S. Soccer Federation due to funding issues.

Per the release, MLS and the 55 associations of USYS will collaborate on enhancements in player identification and monitoring, coaching and scouting education for parents, coaches and volunteers, regional competitions and fan engagement.

Gordon Bengtson, MLS senior director of player development, was keen to point out that this partnership will help young players in underserved communities.

“The state associations are crucial partners in creating more meaningful connections to the professional levels while supporting the overall growth of the game. This is particularly important in communities that have not historically had access to elite development environments or professional pathways. This is a first step towards our goal of making the size and diversity of our country, our biggest strength,” Bengtson said.

The most interesting part of all of this is that MLS will “absorb all expenses for players attending and participating in the regional competitions at select age levels.

MLS say they will “eliminate financial barriers” and “ensure talented players can be seen and scouted during their formative years.”

“Our goal is to ensure that every player throughout the country has the ability to reach his or her highest potential,” said Fred Lipka, MLS technical director of player development. “There are so many young soccer players in this country that do not have the ability to access elite travel soccer programs that offer greater opportunities for talent identification. We want to ensure that every player has a clear pathway to achieve their dream of playing at the collegiate or professional level, regardless of location or financial resources.”

This new partnership promises plenty and it is something both USYS and MLS call a long-term vision as they try to link the professional and grassroots game in the USA.

If MLS and US Youth Soccer get this right, it could be a game-changer for identifying young talent from across the country.

League Two over, League One fail to agree end to season

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
Clubs from League One and League Two (the third and fourth tiers respectively) have held meetings to vote on the 2019-20 season and one league is over, while the other is not.

League Two clubs have voted unanimously to end the 2019-20 season now as a points-per-game model was used to finalize the table. They also agreed to that the top three teams will be promoted to League One, the League Two playoffs will still take place, and no teams will be relegated to the National League.

That decision is pending EFL and English FA approval but the EFL released a statement confirming League Two want to end the season, and suggested an unweighted points per game model should be used.

“In the event of a curtailment of the season, the EFL Board outlined how this could be addressed through a framework that includes maintaining the principle of promotion and relegation, league tables to be determined via unweighted points per game (PPG) and playoffs to remain in every division to determine the final promotion place. The EFL Board, whose aspiration has always been to conclude the 2019/20 season by completing the remaining fixtures, has previously stated that any decision on how to conclude the season is a matter for Clubs to determine in their respective divisions.”

As for League One, clubs could not agree on ending the season and they will meet again on Monday for another vote. The EFL added that League One clubs agreed they need to find “innovative and creative solutions” to help “decisions to be taken quickly.”

Six League One clubs (Sunderland, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Peterborough, Oxford and Fleetwood Town) released a statement on Thursday stating they wanted to finish the season no matter what.

However, the harsh reality is that in the lower leagues of English soccer clubs heavy rely on ticket revenue to operate and with no fans allowed, there is no way to make a return financially viable in the near future. Harry Kane agreed to sponsor Leyton Orient’s jerseys next season to help out and we will be seeing a lot more of that to help these teams in dire financial situations.

Also, it is believed the financial implications of paying for widespread COVID-19 tests is something that is beyond both League One and League Two.

It is expected that the playoffs could take place in both League One and League Two to decide the final promotion place in each league but that also has to be ratified by the EFL and FA and it also depends on what happens in the Championship and National League (fifth tier) who have yet to decide the outcome of the 2019-20 season.

The Premier League have already released over $160 million to the lower leagues to help them survive the suspension during the coronavirus pandemic.

Augsburg’s new coach to miss restart after lockdown breach

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
New Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich will miss the Bundesliga restart for a breach of lockdown rules because, get this, he had to buy some toothpaste.

“I have no toothpaste and then I went to a supermarket,” Augsburg boss Herrlich said at a video news conference.

That’s right folks, Herrlich left the team hotel where all players and staff have to quarantine ahead of the game under strict medical protocols and he will not take training and will not be coaching Augsburg against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Herrlich has yet to manage Augsburg for a game as he only took charge on March 10 and the league was suspended a few days later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this,” Herrlich said. “In this situation, I was not able to act as a role model for my team and the public. I will therefore be consistent and stand by my mistake. Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training [on Friday] and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday.”

Herrlich it totally owning this. He made a mistake and this was a poor decision. Did he just simply forget about the new rules and walk out of the hotel and to a nearby supermarket to buy toothpaste? Why didn’t they have toothpaste for him at the hotel? Why couldn’t he borrow toothpaste from another coach or a player?

Augsburg sit five points above the Bundesliga relegation play off place and when Herrlich returns he will lead the Bavarian club to plenty of games against the teams around them at the bottom of the table.

If fans were allowed into stadiums, you better believed they would be waving giant inflatable toothbrushes at the Augsburg coach for the rest of the Bundesliga season.

Bundesliga schedule for the 2019-20 restart

Bundesliga schedule
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2020, 5:58 AM EDT
German soccer will restart tomorrow and the Bundesliga schedule for Matchweek 26 is locked and loaded.

Dust off your lederhosen, fill that stein to the brim and make sure you know which young American stars to keep an eye on. Live sports is back.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ] 

Bayern Munich are top of the table but are just four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and five points ahead of RB Leipzig, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are also in touching distance. Bayern will be favorites to clinch the title but they have to play away at Dortmund and Leverkusen as well as host ‘Gladbach.

Given there is an epic title battle about to take place, there is an equally epic scramble for European qualification. The top four in Germany qualify automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage and that means one of the five teams mentioned above as title contenders will miss out.

But looking even further down the league, Schalke sit in sixth place but are just five points above Cologne in 10th as there is an incredibly tight battle for the Europa League. Schalke sit one point ahead of Wolfsburg and Freiburg and two ahead of Hoffenheim in 9th.

Below is the full Bundesliga schedule for this week, as the game schedule for the remaining weeks of the 2019-20 season will be released on a weekly basis.

Bundesliga schedule

Saturday, May 16

9:30 a.m. ET: Augsburg v. Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke
9:30 a.m. ET: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn
9:30 a.m. ET: Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m. ET: RB Leipzig v. SC Freiburg
12:30 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

9:30 a.m. ET: Cologne v. Mainz
12 p.m. ET: Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

2:30 p.m. ET: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen