In the latest transfer news Man United have been linked with a move for Wilfred Ndidi and Liverpool have an admirer in Wout Weghorst.

As for Ndidi possibly swapping Leicester City for Man United, a report from Nigeria says that the Foxes will not sell the holding midfielder who has flourished during

Ndidi, still just 23 years old, has grown into his role as N’Golo Kante’s replacement and has been pivotal in Brendan Rodgers’ side sitting in third place in the Premier League with nine games to go.

Man United, PSG and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for Ndidi but the best fit would surely be the Red Devils, both for the player and in terms of a prospective new club.

Ndidi would be perfect to slot into Man United’s central midfield to add poise as well as power, as his interceptions and reading of the game suit Man United’s counter-attacking style.

In truth, Ndidi is probably a few seasons away from a ‘big move’ but if he keeps up this form it would be tough for Leicester to keep him, which was the case with Harry Maguire last summer.

Staying in the north west of England, Liverpool have an admirer in Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst.

The Dutch forward, 27, is looking at a move away from the Bundesliga and his prolific scoring record in Holland and Germany will have plenty of clubs interested.

Weghorst is very interested in reigning European champions and current runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

“I always found Liverpool very special,” Weghorst told Goal. “I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there. I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

Weghorst has scored 33 goals in 70 appearances for Wolfsburg over the last two seasons and the towering striker would be a great Plan B option for Liverpool, or any club. He plays like Fernando Llorente and can hold the ball up and bring others into play as well as being able to finish himself. Could he play in the Roberto Firmino role? It could be an option, especially if he’s willing to play a bit-part role, at least to start with.

Divock Origi is currently the back-up center forward option for Liverpool while the Reds have been linked consistently with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as Jurgen Klopp aims to build his squad from a position of strength.

That said, Klopp has been stockpiling young talent and most of his buys have been for players under the age of 21 who he can develop into his style.

It sounds like Weghorst will be at Anfield one day in the future, but will that be as a fan or a player?

