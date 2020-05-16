The 2019-20 Bundesliga season has returned and my goodness are we glad to have live sports back as the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke headlines the nine games on the schedule in Week 26.
USMNT fans are in for a treat as 17-year-old Gio Reyna makes his first league start for Dortmund and he comes up against fellow American Weston McKennie. USA! USA!
The USMNT connection in the Bundesliga is strong as Tyler Adams also starts for title-chasing RB Leipzig who host Freiburg. USMNT center back John Brooks starts for Wolfsburg at Augsburg, while Alfredo Morales is on the bench for struggling Fortuna Dusseldorf who host bottom club Paderborn.
With the league so tight from top to bottom, so much is riding on each game.
Fourth-tier American league United Premier Soccer League has announced it plans to start its spring season on June 20 in states where it’s legal to do so.
It’s stunning to read given the climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States right now, but commissioner Yan Skwara says participation will be voluntary and that teams have until June 10 to announce their intention to play in the spring season.
That’s awfully close to the start of play, but these are extraordinary, heavily-charged times.
The UPSL’s official release reads, “The UPSL Spring 2020 Season will commence in a condensed format starting Saturday, June 20, and incorporating only the states, counties and municipalities where organized soccer is allowed. We are optimistic that play will be permitted in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and South Carolina. Other states will be subject to ongoing developments and all locations are subject to change at very short notice.”
Skwara told ProSoccerTalk, “As the social distancing restrictions across the country continue to ease, we have officially initiated a return back to soccer competition. With our announcement today, we are creating an opportunity for those team that are able to compete to do so. This has been a long road over the past few months and we look forward to seeing the players back in the beautiful game.”
The league has canceled its national championship and will spread its prize money amongst the regional champions. It will conclude its competition in late August. It also announced its Fall season would start two weeks later and run into February if conditions around the virus allow it.
“Playing like we did in the matches before play was stopped, we would never win the Champions League,” Messi said. “I have no doubts about my teammates and that we can win it all, but not in the way we had been playing.”
La Liga is still waiting for the go-ahead to return in Spain, one of Europe’s four biggest leagues to have not canceled its campaign.
Here are sides from each of those divisions — England, Spain, Italy, and Germany — who can best use the break to affect change in seasons that were challenged well before the coronavirus pandemic started its harrowing run through the world.
La Liga: As much as Messi would like to see Barca bounce back, it’s true Madrid-based rivals need it even more. Atletico Madrid may have pushed Liverpool out of the Champions League, but it was 2W-4D-2L in its last eight league matches to dip sixth on the table. Atleti is only two points out of third and hasn’t finished lower than that since 2011-12.
But Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid needs it more. The team is pound-for-pound better than Barca for the first time in ages but had taken just four of 16 points before the coronavirus pause. And both Madrid clubs will be heartened by the fact that Barca had been surging apart from its March 1 El Clasico loss at the Bernabeu. Reversal of fortunes?
Bundesliga: This one’s pretty straightforward. Schalke was set to play the Revierderby at Dortmund on the heels of a seven-match winless streak that featured a combined score line of 15-2 and sent the club to precipice of falling out of European competition.
David Wagner’s men were in third place after 13 weeks and sixth after 25. Schalke can now take a deep breath in a now-empty Westfalenstadion and hope a notable derby win can firm up its European plans.
Serie A: Whereas Juventus has been mostly sound in Serie A and Lazio has been unbeatable in the league since late September, the Milan sides have been struggling. We’ll focus on Inter Milan, because Antonio Conte’s men still have a shot to get back into the title fight.
Leaders at three separate times this season, Inter lost its last two leagues before the pause and has just four wins from its last 11 outings in Serie A. Still comfortably set up for the Champions League next season, Inter has a match-in-hand and will not meet first-place Juve or second-place Lazio. It’s going to have to be win upon win upon win.
Premier League: There are arguments to be made for teams at both sides of the table, but this one feels fairly straightforward. Tottenham Hotspur sits eighth in the Premier League, and that’s a sickening feeling because not only had they been poor and unlucky with injury but Spurs were given leeway by the teams around them who had — for the most part — failed to seize the day. Tottenham was without Harry Kane and Heung-min Son for a bit and new star Steven Bergwijn thought his season had ended after a 1-1 draw with Burnley left Spurs with one point from nine.
There have been highs and lows for Spurs even during the coronavirus pause, their stadium brilliantly serving as a hospital but also challenges from its players in the observation of social distancing. Say what you will about Jose Mourinho, but he’s a manager who can diagram a win as well as most and he’s four points back of fifth and seven off the top four. The fixture list gives Spurs a chance to affect several teams above it but neither Liverpool nor Man City appear on the docket.
Augsburg v. Wolfsburg: The endangered hosts are much better at home than away, but Wout Weghorst and Wolfsburg will know that a European place on the table can be theirs with a win and Schalke dropping points in the derby. 3-1 Wolfsburg.
Hoffenheim v. Hertha Berlin: Ninth-place Hoffenheim has been terrible at home, while Hertha is improved but streaky. There’s enough to infer both sides can disappoint in their return. 1-1 draw.
Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Paderborn: Just huge for the relegation race, as USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales and the hosts have a six-point edge on bottom-dwelling Paderborn. It feels like this could be the proverbial nail in the coffin for the visitors, though both have shown a penchant for conceding this season. Dusseldorf 2-1.
Borussia Dortmund v. Schalke: One of the best geographic rivalries in the world, the Revierderby is an incredible occasion. For this one, the second-place hosts live 14 points above sixth-place Schalke. Dortmund won seven of eight matches since the arrival of Erling Braut Haaland in January, while Schalke won just once in the same period. David Wagner’s a fine coach and there will be no living Yellow Wall, but look for Gio Reyna to best fellow American youngster Weston McKennie. 2-0 to Dortmund, who moves back to within a point of Sunday returnees Bayern with a win.
RB Leipzig v. Freiburg: The one-time table leading hosts are five points behind Bayern Munich to start the weekend, but Freiburg is a plucky, ornery bunch who will be eyeing the Europa League places. Will this be a spot for a slip-up? We don’t think so. A big game for USMNT mid Tyler Adams and in-demand transfer target Dayot Upamecano as they keep a cool clean sheet in a 2-0 Leipzig win.
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Monchengladbach: There’s a lot to like in this one, as Gladbach led the table earlier this season and still has a shot for the top of the pops. Frankfurt hit a dreadful February skid where they were outscored 10-1 over three losses, but had climbed back into the European qualifying picture before that. Could go either way. We’ll peg it as a 1-1 draw.
Sunday
Koln v. Mainz: Few league matches in the world feature as few letters in the club’s names as this one (I’m weird), and the only thing you’d feel comfortable betting on in this one is goals. Of course, that could see the 10th-place Billy Goats and 15th-place 05ers throw up zeroes on the board because this is the Bundesliga and it’s unpredictable. We’ll guess not: Robin Quaison and Jhon Cordoba both find the net in a 3-2 home win.
Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich: Union has beaten Dortmund and Gladbach at home this season, and the underdog battlers will hope to catch the leaders rusty. Bayern entered the coronavirus pause on a 11-match unbeaten league run with 10 wins, winning their three other games across all competitions and boasting a 46-9 combined score line. There’s enough here to think we may see a surprise result, because are you doing predictions if you don’t peg one? Another 1-1 draw.
Monday
Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen: Bremen has massively underachieved this season and they’ll have used this pause to breathe deep and hope for better upon return. It may come, but not here. Bayer 2-0.
The U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation look to have put their struggles behind them for now.
The foundation was suing the federation after the latter asked the former to stop using its name and logo. The not-for-profit foundation was started in 1994 with the funds leftover after the United States hosted the World Cup.
The parties issued a joint statement on Friday, agreeing to a settlement.
We have come to an agreement that we believe is in the best interest for the sport in the United States. As we move forward, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation will work together to provide access and opportunities for all soccer players across the country, particularly those in low-income communities and others in need.
Being sued by, essentially, its own foundation was one of myriad terrible looks for a stuck-in-the-mud U.S. Soccer Federation over the past couple of years.