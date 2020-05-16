More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Haaland
Getty Images

VIDEO: Haaland scores first goal of return, celebrates with social distancing

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A lot of things have changed in the world over the last few months but Erling Haaland scoring a goal is not one them.

The Borussia Dortmund striker scored the first goal of the 2019-20 Bundesliga restart amid the coronavirus pandemic and he celebrated with social distancing after putting Dortmund 1-0 up against Schalke in the Revierderby.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ]

Haaland scored a superb opener after a clever midfield flick to Thorgan Hazard set up the move, then the Belgian winger crossed perfectly for Haaland to guide home his 10th goal in his first nine Bundesliga games. Hazard had replaced USMNT 17-year-old Gio Reyna who was injured in the warm up ahead of what would have been his first.

Haaland certainly made the most of Hazard’s pinpoint delivery and he was a constant menace as Schalke’s defense just couldn’t handle his movement, runs and physicality.

The Norwegian striker has now scored 42 goals in 39 games during the 2019-20 season for RB Salzburg and Dortmund as the 19-year-old continues to dominate every time he steps on the pitch.

Take a look at the video below to see Haaland doing what he does best to give Dortmund the lead against Schalke.

Transfer news: Ndidi to Man United; Weghorst to Liverpool

Ndidi
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Man United have been linked with a move for Wilfred Ndidi and Liverpool have an admirer in Wout Weghorst.

[ MORE: Dortmund hammer Schalke ]

As for Ndidi possibly swapping Leicester City for Man United, a report from Nigeria says that the Foxes will not sell the holding midfielder who has flourished during

Ndidi, still just 23 years old, has grown into his role as N’Golo Kante’s replacement and has been pivotal in Brendan Rodgers’ side sitting in third place in the Premier League with nine games to go.

Man United, PSG and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for Ndidi but the best fit would surely be the Red Devils, both for the player and in terms of a prospective new club.

Ndidi would be perfect to slot into Man United’s central midfield to add poise as well as power, as his interceptions and reading of the game suit Man United’s counter-attacking style.

In truth, Ndidi is probably a few seasons away from a ‘big move’ but if he keeps up this form it would be tough for Leicester to keep him, which was the case with Harry Maguire last summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Weghorst
Getty Images

Staying in the north west of England, Liverpool have an admirer in Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst.

The Dutch forward, 27, is looking at a move away from the Bundesliga and his prolific scoring record in Holland and Germany will have plenty of clubs interested.

Weghorst is very interested in reigning European champions and current runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

“I always found Liverpool very special,” Weghorst told Goal. “I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there. I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

Weghorst has scored 33 goals in 70 appearances for Wolfsburg over the last two seasons and the towering striker would be a great Plan B option for Liverpool, or any club. He plays like Fernando Llorente and can hold the ball up and bring others into play as well as being able to finish himself. Could he play in the Roberto Firmino role? It could be an option, especially if he’s willing to play a bit-part role, at least to start with.

Divock Origi is currently the back-up center forward option for Liverpool while the Reds have been linked consistently with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as Jurgen Klopp aims to build his squad from a position of strength.

That said, Klopp has been stockpiling young talent and most of his buys have been for players under the age of 21 who he can develop into his style.

It sounds like Weghorst will be at Anfield one day in the future, but will that be as a fan or a player?

LIVE, Bundesliga: Frankfurt v. Monchengladbach

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bundesliga continues to take center stage in the soccer world as the 2019-20 season restart saw five games take place in the early block on Saturday, while the final game of the day is a beauty as Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Monchengladbach.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ] 

Frankfurt host Gladbach at 12:30 p.m. ET as USMNT veteran Timmy Chandler is on the bench for Frankfurt but fellow German-American defender Fabian Johnson is not in the Gladbach squad.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live from Frankfurt’s Commerzbank Arena.

The hosts have had great runs in the UEFA Europa League in recent seasons but after losing their entire forward line last summer, it has been tough to rebuild. As for Monchengladbach, they are just about in the title hunt and will be locked in a battle with Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig to remain in the top four in the final nine games of the season.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga will of course see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

Dortmund hammer Schalke, Freiburg hold Leipzig

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Five Bundesliga games took place in the big block on Saturday as the 2019-20 season restarted in style, albeit in eerily empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic as Borussia Dortmund smashed Schalke in the big game of the day.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule  ] 

Borussia Dortmund hammered bitter rivals Schalke 4-0 in the Revierderby to move just one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich, while upstarts Freiburg clinched a big point at title-chasing RB Leipzig to boost their own European dreams.

Elsewhere Hertha Berlin picked up a big win away at Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg won late on at struggling Augsburg and relegation-haunted Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn played out a draw.

Below we round up the action as the Bundesliga games returned. My goodness it was wonderful to have live soccer back on our screens and in our hearts.

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke

USMNT teenager Gio Reyna was injured in the warm up and replaced by Thorgan Hazard but that was the only negative for Dortmund after a resounding win. Early on Haaland dribbled through half the Schalke defense but was denied by goalkeeper Markus Schubert, as he then claimed for a penalty but a VAR check decided there was no handball on Jonjoe Kenny. Haaland continued to cause havoc as he slammed another shot into the side-netting as Dortmund kicked on after a slow start.

Haaland (who else?) scored a superb opener after a flick to Hazard set up the move, then the Belgian winger crossed perfectly for Haaland to guide home his 10th goal in his first nine Bundesliga games.

Raphael Guerreiro made it 2-0 before the break as Schubert made a mess of a clearance and the excellent Julian Brandt played in the Dortmund left back to fire home.

At the start of the second half things didn’t improve for Schalke as Brandt played in Hazard who smashed the ball straight at Schubert but he didn’t even react.

 

Then Guerreiro scored his second and Dortmund’s fourth after a surging run was found by Haaland and the Portuguese defender flicked home.

This goal was a thing of beauty as Dortmund strolled to victory against Schalke as their young attack was too hot to handle.

RB Leipzig 1-1 SC Freiburg

The visitors took the lead in bizarre fashion as a corner from the left took a slight flick off the back heel of defender Manuel Gulde and went in.

Leipzig battered Freiburg in the second half and Julian Nagelsmann’s side finally broke through as Youssef Poulsen powered home a towering header.

Not the result Leipzig wanted but they almost didn’t get a point as Freiburg’s Robin Koch scored in stoppage time but the goal was ruled out by VAR. Leipzig have only lost once at home all season and they remain in the hunt for the Bundesliga title.

Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

The Wolves took the lead just before the half time break via Renato Steffen but Augsburg battled back and USMNT center back John Brooks scored an own goal just after half time to make it 1-1. However, Wolfsburg would not be denied as Daniel Ginczek struck in stoppage time to boost their European hopes as they moved up to sixth place in the table.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn

Not much to report in this relegation scrap as USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales came off the bench in the second half as the home side had the better chances but couldn’t finish.

Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin

Two goals in two second half minutes set Hertha on their way to a big win as an own goal from Kevin Akpoguma and then a strike Vedad Ibisevic in quick succession as the Berlin players did not social distance with their wild celebrations. Hertha made it 3-0 16 minutes from time as Matheus Cunha scored a wonderful solo goal to seal a superb win and push them up to 13th in the table. Hoffenheim are in ninth and still in the hunt for Europa League qualification. 

Teenage USMNT star Reyna injured in Dortmund warm up

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT teenager Giovanni Reyna was set for his first Bundesliga start for Borussia Dortmund but the 17-year-old suffered an injury in the warm up.

This is not the way Reyna would have wanted his big moment to go, as the 2019-20 Bundesliga season was the first of Europe’s top five leagues to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reyna was all set to play in a huge Riveriderby against Dortmund’s bitter rivals Schalke but he was replaced by Thorgan Hazard, as the teams played in an empty Westfalenstadion which was eerily quiet.

The young American was in the lineup as both Hazard and Jadon Sancho had been struggling with small injuries and there was huge anticipation

“Gio Reyna will be replaced by Thorgan Hazard in the Starting XI as a result of an injury sustained during warm up. Get well soon, Gio.”

It has been a wonderful first few months 2020 for Reyna, as the teenager scored a stunning goal and burst onto the scene at Dortmund.

Reyna has the potential to emulate Christian Pulisic’s success for the Black and Yellow and has impressed whenever he’s been given minutes by head coach Lucien Favre, as Reyna has struck up a good partnership with Erling Haaland in attack.

USMNT fans were also looking forward to seeing Reyna square off against fellow American Weston McKennie in the big game of the weekend in the Bundesliga.

Instead USMNT and Dortmund fans will now be eager to see Reyna back on the pitch as soon as possible as the title-chasing German giants aim to hunt Bayern Munich down.