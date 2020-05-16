More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga
What did we learn from Bundesliga return?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT
The Bundesliga restart amid the coronavirus pandemic provided much-needed hope and excitement. That is the main thing we learned on Saturday, even if games in large empty stadiums are eerie affairs, we now have hope.

In Germany games with no fans are called “ghost games” and that seems very accurate right now after Saturday’s six games. But we have hope and we can forget a lot of the abnormalities because top level sport has returned to Europe.

Hope is good. Hope is normal. Right now, hope is something we should all have as we hope for normality again soon. Our weekends can now be planned around watching live sports and life doesn’t get any more normal than that, right?

For the majority of the last two months live sport evaded us. Whistles did not blow. Goals were not scored. Players did not run. But that all happened again and we lost ourselves in watching great plays and moments and it helped us forgot about everything else going on. That is what sports does best. It was just like the old times. Fans in the stands or not, the game itself is still all-consuming once it kicks off.

Saturday’s action proved it can now be done. The Premier League, La Liga and Serie A now know they can have the Bundesliga on speed dial and whenever they’re at a crossroads as they try to restart during coronavirus they can call and say ‘oh, hey, Bundesliga, how did you get this done again?’

Heck, even the NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL must have been watching and taking notes on how it all worked as the Bundesliga was the first of Europe’s ‘top five’ to return.

A roadmap has been laid out for everyone else to follow but there will be tougher times ahead for German soccer. It is inevitable that small outbreaks of COVID-19 will crop up and certain games may be suspended. That is where some trepidation lies after this restart. However, there is now hope.

But let’s not kid ourselves. The main reason Germany’s top-flight has returned a month before the rest of Europe is because they (along with South Korea) have managed to control the virus and have shown all nations the way forward through testing and tracing. There is still a long way to go to get to this point in the USA, UK and elsewhere.

Germany and the Bundesliga have shown all nations a way forward for live sports returning and for that we are extremely grateful. Empty stadiums are something we will all have to get used to and this was the first step forward.

Here’s what we learned from a surreal day as the Bundesliga restart took place in empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowd noise a problem?

The lack of a crowd with flags and songs and jeers and gasps was without doubt the strangest thing about the restart. Music was played so loud over the PA system before the game and after goals that you struggled to hear the commentators on TV. In the huge empty stadiums, players shouting and the sound of block tackles echoed around.

‘This is weird’ was the first reaction when you watched some of Europe’s top teams in full flow in empty stadiums but as the game wore on, you sort of forgot about it. A bit. It was like soccer stripped back, a training game or a very poorly attended preseason friendly. You could hear the players and coaches clearly and a smattering of applause after each goal or save. The acoustics in the 81,000 capacity Westfalenstadion was perhaps the worst because it is so grand. It is designed to keep the noise in and help create an intense atmosphere. When there are no fans there to create that, it just doesn’t work.

One idea could be playing low-level crowd noise, maybe just for the TV broadcasts, to help the viewer experience but we will get used to watching games with no fans. It will be weird for quite a while, though. Eerie silence after goals is not something that will ever seem normal.

Social-distance celebrations; new rules

The Bundesliga asked players to not hug each other and celebrate goals in groups but some teams sort of forget about it. Hertha Berlin in particular. The Bundesliga have said they will not punish players for failing to social distance properly after a goal but plenty of players did follow the rules.

When Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Dortmund he put on a socially distanced dance to celebrate the goal with his teammates who all stood a good distance away. Freiburg’s players bumped elbows to celebrate a goal. Marcus Thuram took part in air high fives and wanted no part of the celebrations.

Aside from celebrations, it was strange to see players just walking out onto the pitch with no fanfare. Dortmund center back Mats Hummels was just hanging out on his own before the game as Schalke players on the bench arrived with face masks on. There was no official walkout or handshakes as teams came out at different times and then waited for a while before the referees arrived separately.

Ball kids wore masks, balls were sprayed and cleaned and plenty were kept on the side of the pitch as coaches had face masks on and players sat apart on the bench, as five subs can now be used under new FIFA rules. It was strange but it is the new normal. The fact players on the bench sat apart confused some but studies have shown that players on the pitch only come into close contact with opponents for very limited periods of time, compared to players sat on the bench next to each other for 15-20 minutes at a time. New rules, social-distancing style, were clear for all to see.

Intensity lacking

Part of the new normal was easy to spot on the pitch. There was less tackling, overall, and the high-pressing style of many teams was not quite there. After a two month break from games, what did we expect?

We could probably expect smaller injuries to pop up and USMNT teenager Gio Reyna may have been a victim of that as he was injured in the warm up before what would have been his full Bundesliga debut. Fitness levels of certain teams seemed to be lacking and some teams have trained together individually or in groups longer than others depending where in Germany they are located and due to the local rules.

The joy and relief of sport returning

Overall there was a look of joy and relief on the face of players and coaches, especially those who won. For now, they seem to have navigated the first hurdle safely. Of course, we will only know for sure when the players are tested after these games if it was a success. But the start went smoothly as players were interviewed from a distance by media outlets and the strict protocols in place seemed to be followed by every single person in the stadium.

Relief is the main feeling emanating from those who watched the Bundesliga action this weekend.

It wasn’t perfect and it was a little weird, especially to start with, but it will become normal. The Bundesliga proved that normality is maybe a little closer than we all thought, as the restart during the coronavirus pandemic also taught us plenty about how sports will look everywhere else for the foreseeable future.

Gladbach ease past Frankfurt to boost title hopes

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Borussia Monchengladbach eased past Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday as they sealed a 3-1 victory at the Commerzbank Arena.

On the weekend the 2019-20 season returned in Germany, Monchengladbach struck twice early and should have ran out even more comfortable winners as their forwards ran a sluggish Frankfurt side ragged.

The win takes Gladbach just six points behind leaders Bayern Munich and with RB Leipzig slipping up, they are two points off third place as their hopes of winning a first league title since 1977 are well and truly alive. Frankfurt drop to 13th and are five points above the relegation playoff spot.

Gladbach took the lead with 36 seconds on the clock as some clever link up play found Alassane Plea and he stretched to slot home his ninth goal of the season.

 

Frankfurt never quite recovered from that early setback and soon it got worse.

Marcus Thuram made it 2-0 with just seven minutes on the clock as Frankfurt were asleep in the first half and Gladbach had plenty of time to work on their social-distancing celebrations.

Gladbach eased off the accelerator and had a few other decent chances to extend their lead in the first half but Frankfurt, to their credit, kept plugging away and had a few half chances of their own but in the end Gladbach eased to victory.

The visitors smashed the bar then Evan N’Dicka gave a penalty kick away which Ramy Bensebaini slotted home to make it 3-0.

Frankfurt did give themselves hope as Adrien Silva scored to make it 3-1 and moments later there was an amazing goal line clearance from Martin Hinteregger to deny the excellent Jonas Hoffman as he had rounded the goalkeeper and had a three-on-one situation, but Hinteregger blocked.

Frankfurt smashed another effort just wide later on as they pushed to get back in the game but the damage had long been done.

Transfer news: Ndidi to Man United; Weghorst to Liverpool

Ndidi
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Man United have been linked with a move for Wilfred Ndidi and Liverpool have an admirer in Wout Weghorst.

As for Ndidi possibly swapping Leicester City for Man United, a report from Nigeria says that the Foxes will not sell the holding midfielder who has flourished during

Ndidi, still just 23 years old, has grown into his role as N’Golo Kante’s replacement and has been pivotal in Brendan Rodgers’ side sitting in third place in the Premier League with nine games to go.

Man United, PSG and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for Ndidi but the best fit would surely be the Red Devils, both for the player and in terms of a prospective new club.

Ndidi would be perfect to slot into Man United’s central midfield to add poise as well as power, as his interceptions and reading of the game suit Man United’s counter-attacking style.

In truth, Ndidi is probably a few seasons away from a ‘big move’ but if he keeps up this form it would be tough for Leicester to keep him, which was the case with Harry Maguire last summer.

Weghorst
Staying in the north west of England, Liverpool have an admirer in Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst.

The Dutch forward, 27, is looking at a move away from the Bundesliga and his prolific scoring record in Holland and Germany will have plenty of clubs interested.

Weghorst is very interested in reigning European champions and current runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

“I always found Liverpool very special,” Weghorst told Goal. “I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there. I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

Weghorst has scored 33 goals in 70 appearances for Wolfsburg over the last two seasons and the towering striker would be a great Plan B option for Liverpool, or any club. He plays like Fernando Llorente and can hold the ball up and bring others into play as well as being able to finish himself. Could he play in the Roberto Firmino role? It could be an option, especially if he’s willing to play a bit-part role, at least to start with.

Divock Origi is currently the back-up center forward option for Liverpool while the Reds have been linked consistently with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as Jurgen Klopp aims to build his squad from a position of strength.

That said, Klopp has been stockpiling young talent and most of his buys have been for players under the age of 21 who he can develop into his style.

It sounds like Weghorst will be at Anfield one day in the future, but will that be as a fan or a player?

LIVE, Bundesliga: Frankfurt v. Monchengladbach

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
The Bundesliga continues to take center stage in the soccer world as the 2019-20 season restart saw five games take place in the early block on Saturday, while the final game of the day is a beauty as Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Frankfurt host Gladbach at 12:30 p.m. ET as USMNT veteran Timmy Chandler is on the bench for Frankfurt but fellow German-American defender Fabian Johnson is not in the Gladbach squad.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live from Frankfurt’s Commerzbank Arena.

The hosts have had great runs in the UEFA Europa League in recent seasons but after losing their entire forward line last summer, it has been tough to rebuild. As for Monchengladbach, they are just about in the title hunt and will be locked in a battle with Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig to remain in the top four in the final nine games of the season.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga will of course see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

Dortmund hammer Schalke, Freiburg hold Leipzig

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
Five Bundesliga games took place in the big block on Saturday as the 2019-20 season restarted in style, albeit in eerily empty stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic as Borussia Dortmund smashed Schalke in the big game of the day.

Borussia Dortmund hammered bitter rivals Schalke 4-0 in the Revierderby to move just one point behind league leaders Bayern Munich, while upstarts Freiburg clinched a big point at title-chasing RB Leipzig to boost their own European dreams.

Elsewhere Hertha Berlin picked up a big win away at Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg won late on at struggling Augsburg and relegation-haunted Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn played out a draw.

Below we round up the action as the Bundesliga games returned. My goodness it was wonderful to have live soccer back on our screens and in our hearts.

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke

USMNT teenager Gio Reyna was injured in the warm up and replaced by Thorgan Hazard but that was the only negative for Dortmund after a resounding win. Early on Haaland dribbled through half the Schalke defense but was denied by goalkeeper Markus Schubert, as he then claimed for a penalty but a VAR check decided there was no handball on Jonjoe Kenny. Haaland continued to cause havoc as he slammed another shot into the side-netting as Dortmund kicked on after a slow start.

Haaland (who else?) scored a superb opener after a flick to Hazard set up the move, then the Belgian winger crossed perfectly for Haaland to guide home his 10th goal in his first nine Bundesliga games.

Raphael Guerreiro made it 2-0 before the break as Schubert made a mess of a clearance and the excellent Julian Brandt played in the Dortmund left back to fire home.

At the start of the second half things didn’t improve for Schalke as Brandt played in Hazard who smashed the ball straight at Schubert but he didn’t even react.

 

Then Guerreiro scored his second and Dortmund’s fourth after a surging run was found by Haaland and the Portuguese defender flicked home.

This goal was a thing of beauty as Dortmund strolled to victory against Schalke as their young attack was too hot to handle.

RB Leipzig 1-1 SC Freiburg

The visitors took the lead in bizarre fashion as a corner from the left took a slight flick off the back heel of defender Manuel Gulde and went in.

Leipzig battered Freiburg in the second half and Julian Nagelsmann’s side finally broke through as Youssef Poulsen powered home a towering header.

Not the result Leipzig wanted but they almost didn’t get a point as Freiburg’s Robin Koch scored in stoppage time but the goal was ruled out by VAR. Leipzig have only lost once at home all season and they remain in the hunt for the Bundesliga title.

Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

The Wolves took the lead just before the half time break via Renato Steffen but Augsburg battled back and USMNT center back John Brooks scored an own goal just after half time to make it 1-1. However, Wolfsburg would not be denied as Daniel Ginczek struck in stoppage time to boost their European hopes as they moved up to sixth place in the table.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn

Not much to report in this relegation scrap as USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales came off the bench in the second half as the home side had the better chances but couldn’t finish.

Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin

Two goals in two second half minutes set Hertha on their way to a big win as an own goal from Kevin Akpoguma and then a strike Vedad Ibisevic in quick succession as the Berlin players did not social distance with their wild celebrations. Hertha made it 3-0 16 minutes from time as Matheus Cunha scored a wonderful solo goal to seal a superb win and push them up to 13th in the table. Hoffenheim are in ninth and still in the hunt for Europa League qualification. 