Koln v. Mainz recap and video highlights
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Mainz comes back to draw Koln; Liverpool loanee plays super sub

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT
Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi helped spearhead a comeback as Mainz drew Koln 2-2 to leave the Mungersdorfer Stadium with a point on Sunday behind closed doors.

Mark Uth’s well-won first-half penalty gave the hosts an early start and Florian Kainz scored early in the second half to give the Billy Goats welcome breathing room.

But Mainz leveled the score line with two very nice goals. Super sub Awoniyi used a sweeping back leg flick to bring the visitors within one, and Pierre Kunde sliced through the Koln back line to make it 2-2 in the 72nd minute.

Mainz moves four points clear of the bottom three and nine away from the automatic relegation places (though 17th place Werder Bremen has two matches-in-hand).

Koln stays 10th, six points back of sixth-place Wolfsburg.

Uth earned his penalty with an incisive run and deft flick before being fouled by a fooled defender. He smashed his penalty home after a VAR review for offside.

Dominic Drexler’s 53rd-minute spinning cross to the back post was met by Kainz’s powerful diving header to double the advantage for Koln.

Mainz came back with those two clever goals, including Awoniyi’s in-tight trickery. It’s the 22-year-old’s first Bundesliga goal, and comes with parent club boss Jurgen Klopp’s former club. Awoniyi has been loaned to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron (twice), Gent, and now Mainz.

There was also a new phenomenon for most if not all of us, an odd sound identified by our own Joe Prince-Wright.

You can check out the full schedulestandings

Lewandowski scores 26th as Bayern Munich win at Union Berlin

Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich recap and video highlights
HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Robert Lewandowski and Benjamin Pavard scored on Sunday as Bayern Munich won its first-ever match at Union Berlin in a 2-0 return to the Bundesliga.

Bayern’s table lead returns to four points over chasers Borussia Dortmund, while Union sits 12th with 30 points.

Lewandowski’s 26th league goal gives him a five-goal advantage over closest Golden Boot chaser Timo Werner.

Lewandowski has topped the Bundesliga over two-straight seasons and four times in six between Borussia Dortmund and his current club.

The goal is also his 40th in 34 matches across all competitions, his fifth-straight year scoring at least that amount.

The finishing was rusty, but Bayern had most of the ball in completing the season-double over their newly-promoted hosts.

Union came out of the gates with vigor, slashing a long ball just past the frame in the seventh minute.

Bayern had hold of the match and had the ball in the goal in the 18th-minute, Leon Goretzka flicking to Serge Gnabry for headed assist to Muller.

The scorer appeared to have been just offside on Goretzka’s flick and perhaps even on the Gnabry pass. Razor-thin on both accounts, but no goal.

Goretzka won a penalty off an unaware Neven Subotic in the 39th, and Lewandowski doesn’t miss a ton of those.

The eight-time reigning champs struggled to put away the pesky hosts, and Serge Gnabry couldn’t get on the end of a 76th-minute cross to the back post.

Gnabry was soon defied by Union goalkeeper Rafael Gikiewicz — Lewandowski’s Poland national teammate — but Pavard completed the score line off a Joshua Kimmich corner kick.

How did USMNT stars fare in Germany?

Americans Abroad
Photo by Martin Meissner/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
There were plenty of USMNT players and alums on show as the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga returned to the pitch this weekend, and there may be more to come when Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen hits the field Monday.

Let’s take a look at how did well and who may not have as seven Americans turned out for the sides in Germany.

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund — The 17-year-old was set to make his first senior start for BVB, a Revierderby to boot, but suffered an injury in warm-ups. With a new contract, he’s set to get plenty more chances once he heals up.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — This fella divided opinions amongst Americans on social media as Schalke were run out of the proverbial gym in the Revierderby, but the 21-year-old was pretty decent in a bd spot.

Playing as a No. 6, McKennie was often on an island. He dominated the stat sheet and was rated the club’s best performer by numerous statistical outlets. He couldn’t put out fires on two break goals and caught some guff on social media, but he had the most positive moments amongst his struggling teammates.

Sofascore, for one, rated him equal to anyone in a similar role on the victors, as McKennie rang up five of seven duels won, five interceptions, four tackles, a blocked shot and was dribbled past once. Sometimes maligned for passing, the 21-year-old American posted 79 touches and 81 percent passing, including three of six long balls.

sofascore.com

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Playing wide on the right, Adams completed 83 percent of his passes and hit on his lone long ball attempt. Both of his shot attempts were off-target, and he won four of seven duels while making three tackles in a 1-1 draw with visiting Freiburg. Three points were expected.

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Twenty-two minutes off the bench in a rough 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Paderborn. Got stuck right in, winning four of five duels with a tackle and drawing a foul while the heat map has him all over the right side of the pitch (Sofascore).

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Ups and a very big down for Brooks, whose attempted clearance of a free kick was nearly an own goal before Augsburg’s Tin Jedvaj finished the job in a 2-1 win. Brooks had a clearance, interception, and two tackles, winning three of five duels and completing 93 percent of his passes including eight of 10 longballs (Sofascore).

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – plays v. Bayer Leverkusen, Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – Sixteen minutes off the bench as one of Eintracht’s five subs. Seventeen touches at right midfield. Lots of desperation crosses and an interception as Eintracht clawed back one goal after he entered with a 3-0 deficit.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach – Did not feature in a 3-1 win over Eintracht.

2.Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth — An ankle injury and the coronavirus pause meant his start v. Hamburg was his first since November. Green played his usual steady game over 59 minutes in a 2-2 draw, passing at 90 percent with a key pass, interception, and shot on target while being fouled twice.

Bobby Wood, Hamburg and Sebastian Soto, Hannover 96– Wood didn’t make the bench and Soto, linked to Norwich City, saw his match with Dynamo Dresden postponed.

Transfer rumor roundup: Zlatan to Sweden or Bologna; Tolisso to Man Utd

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Where next for Zlatan Ibrahimovic? One of his former bosses says it will not be AC Milan.

The tamper is strong in Bologna.

I Veltri coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says he’d like to see the megawatt striker join his club. Mihajlovic played at Inter and moved into the coaching staff when Ibrahimovic joined the club from Juventus in 2006.

From Goal.com:

“He called me a few days ago and we’ll see what he decides to do in the summer,” Mihajlovic told Serbian show Vece sa Ivanom Ivanovicem. “He certainly won’t remain at Milan, it remains to be seen whether he’ll join us or return to Sweden.”

A return to Sweden would be an intriguing plot. Ibrahimovic started his journey to become a national hero at Malmo, earning a statue near the stadium. But his purchase of a stake in Swedish club Hammarby led to anger, as vandals cut off the statue at the ankles.

He’s played for rivals (Juve, Inter, AC Milan) but this would be an eye-popper, as would his taking the field as both a Sweden national team icon and polarizing figure. But with Zlatan, you can’t even rule out massive Malmo rivals Helsingborg or Goteborg.

Bologna could be a good fit, with Mihajlovic not just an old friend but an able coach.

He was hired by Bologna in January 2019 and he brought the club from the relegation picture to a 10th-place finish. The club is 10th again this season, just five points back of a European place.

Mihajlovic showed remarkable strength in coaching the club while being treated for leukemia. He was shuttled from the bench back to the hospital in a late August match.

Manchester United is being added to the list of clubs looking at World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso.

Tolisso, 25, has also been linked with Arsenal after arriving in a Bundesliga record transfer from Lyon in 2017.

He’s only played around 1000 minutes this season and is a doubt to return after season-ending ankle surgery. Tolisso has 21 France caps and was a part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

For his career, Tolisso has 14 goals and 12 assists with Bayern in 68 games, a bit better than his 29 and 17 in 160 for Lyon (though those figures include his formative years).

He’s an excellent passer who has not been asked to do a ton defensively over the past two seasons, though he was a box-to-box star in Lyon and had better numbers in different roles during his first two seasons in Germany.

His contract is up next summer and Bayern may want to cash in now.

Lampard hopeful ‘big’ out-of-contract Chelsea players stay past June 30

Chelsea
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2020, 10:36 AM EDT
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hopes he’ll have the same (or even better) arsenal of players he had all season when the Premier League returns, but accepts that the fate of loan and out-of-contract players is out of his hands.

Contracts and loans were drawn up to expire on June 30, but the coronavirus pandemic has obviously extended the season in a fashion that begs whether new contracts will address team calendars and not the world’s 12-month schedule. The Premier League has a plan. Lampard says the agreement must have individual player alignment.

There’s a June 23 deadline for players to agree to stay with the club beyond the 30th; FIFA gave the green light to the idea earlier in the coronavirus pause.

Chelsea mainstays Pedro, Willian, and Willy Caballero are out-of-contract this summer, all having played significant roles occasionally if not during the entire season.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“We have big players in that position so that’s obviously something I’m looking at very carefully,” the boss said. “The ones out of contract here have been great servants for the club and actually have a lot of feeling for the club, but of course they will be concerned about themselves in terms of how they are now, and if pre-season is rushed they’ll want to make sure they’re alright. So it’s going to have to be something we look at. Hopefully we can have that arrangement so they can stay with us because if we play again I would love the squad to look as it’s looked all season, but we’ll have to see how that works.”

Willian had seven goals and six assists in over 2500 minutes, sometimes acting as the driver of the offense. He expressed a desire to outlast his contract in March, but this pause has affected many mindsets around the world.

Pedro has battled numerous injuries but has two goals and three assists in 18 matches, while Caballero started nine matches including six-straight when Kepa Arrizabalaga fell out of favor with Lampard.

If those players left, that would open the door of speculation even wider when it comes to Hakim Ziyech. Can he join the club from July 1, as his Eredivisie season has been completed with a third-straight Ajax Player of the Year Award?

Lampard also discussed the challenges of returning to training, saying he hopes to have the boys back on the pitch in “the middle of the week” should the Premier League signal the go-ahead on Monday.