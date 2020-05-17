Robert Lewandowski and Benjamin Pavard scored on Sunday as Bayern Munich won its first-ever match at Union Berlin in a 2-0 return to the Bundesliga.
Bayern’s table lead returns to four points over chasers Borussia Dortmund, while Union sits 12th with 30 points.
Lewandowski’s 26th league goal gives him a five-goal advantage over closest Golden Boot chaser Timo Werner.
Lewandowski has topped the Bundesliga over two-straight seasons and four times in six between Borussia Dortmund and his current club.
The goal is also his 40th in 34 matches across all competitions, his fifth-straight year scoring at least that amount.
The finishing was rusty, but Bayern had most of the ball in completing the season-double over their newly-promoted hosts.
Union came out of the gates with vigor, slashing a long ball just past the frame in the seventh minute.
Bayern had hold of the match and had the ball in the goal in the 18th-minute, Leon Goretzka flicking to Serge Gnabry for headed assist to Muller.
The scorer appeared to have been just offside on Goretzka’s flick and perhaps even on the Gnabry pass. Razor-thin on both accounts, but no goal.
Goretzka won a penalty off an unaware Neven Subotic in the 39th, and Lewandowski doesn’t miss a ton of those.
The eight-time reigning champs struggled to put away the pesky hosts, and Serge Gnabry couldn’t get on the end of a 76th-minute cross to the back post.
Gnabry was soon defied by Union goalkeeper Rafael Gikiewicz — Lewandowski’s Poland national teammate — but Pavard completed the score line off a Joshua Kimmich corner kick.
