LIVE, Bundesliga: Koln v. Mainz before Bayern Munich visits Berlin

The Billy Goats of Koln host Mainz at 9:30 a.m. ET before eight-time title-defending Bayern Munich takes the stage at Noon against hungry and surprising Union Berlin.
The only thing you’d feel comfortable betting on in Koln is goals as the 10th-place Billy Goats and 15th-place 05ers have struggled to keep clean sheets this season.
As for Bayern’s trip to Berlin, Union has beaten Dortmund and Gladbach at home this season, and the underdog battlers will hope to catch the leaders rusty. Bayern entered the coronavirus pause on a 11-match unbeaten league run with 10 wins, winning their three other games across all competitions and boasting a 46-9 combined score line. It’s a tall ask for Union.
There were plenty of USMNT players and alums on show as the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga returned to the pitch this weekend, and there may be more to come when Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen hits the field Monday.
Weston McKennie, Schalke — This fella divided opinions amongst Americans on social media as Schalke were run out of the proverbial gym in the Revierderby, but the 21-year-old was pretty decent in a bd spot.
Playing as a No. 6, McKennie was often on an island. He dominated the stat sheet and was rated the club’s best performer by numerous statistical outlets. He couldn’t put out fires on two break goals and caught some guff on social media, but he had the most positive moments amongst his struggling teammates.
Sofascore, for one, rated him equal to anyone in a similar role on the victors, as McKennie rang up five of seven duels won, five interceptions, four tackles, a blocked shot and was dribbled past once. Sometimes maligned for passing, the 21-year-old American posted 79 touches and 81 percent passing, including three of six long balls.
Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Playing wide on the right, Adams completed 83 percent of his passes and hit on his lone long ball attempt. Both of his shot attempts were off-target, and he won four of seven duels while making three tackles in a 1-1 draw with visiting Freiburg. Three points were expected.
Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Twenty-two minutes off the bench in a rough 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Paderborn. Got stuck right in, winning four of five duels with a tackle and drawing a foul while the heat map has him all over the right side of the pitch (Sofascore).
John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Ups and a very big down for Brooks, whose attempted clearance of a free kick was nearly an own goal before Augsburg’s Tin Jedvaj finished the job in a 2-1 win. Brooks had a clearance, interception, and two tackles, winning three of five duels and completing 93 percent of his passes including eight of 10 longballs (Sofascore).
Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – plays v. Bayer Leverkusen, Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – Sixteen minutes off the bench as one of Eintracht’s five subs. Seventeen touches at right midfield. Lots of desperation crosses and an interception as Eintracht clawed back one goal after he entered with a 3-0 deficit.
Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach – Did not feature in a 3-1 win over Eintracht.
2.Bundesliga
Julian Green, Greuther Furth — An ankle injury and the coronavirus pause meant his start v. Hamburg was his first since November. Green played his usual steady game over 59 minutes in a 2-2 draw, passing at 90 percent with a key pass, interception, and shot on target while being fouled twice.
Bobby Wood, Hamburg and Sebastian Soto, Hannover 96– Wood didn’t make the bench and Soto, linked to Norwich City, saw his match with Dynamo Dresden postponed.
I Veltri coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says he’d like to see the megawatt striker join his club. Mihajlovic played at Inter and moved into the coaching staff when Ibrahimovic joined the club from Juventus in 2006.
“He called me a few days ago and we’ll see what he decides to do in the summer,” Mihajlovic told Serbian show Vece sa Ivanom Ivanovicem. “He certainly won’t remain at Milan, it remains to be seen whether he’ll join us or return to Sweden.”
A return to Sweden would be an intriguing plot. Ibrahimovic started his journey to become a national hero at Malmo, earning a statue near the stadium. But his purchase of a stake in Swedish club Hammarby led to anger, as vandals cut off the statue at the ankles.
He’s played for rivals (Juve, Inter, AC Milan) but this would be an eye-popper, as would his taking the field as both a Sweden national team icon and polarizing figure. But with Zlatan, you can’t even rule out massive Malmo rivals Helsingborg or Goteborg.
Bologna could be a good fit, with Mihajlovic not just an old friend but an able coach.
He was hired by Bologna in January 2019 and he brought the club from the relegation picture to a 10th-place finish. The club is 10th again this season, just five points back of a European place.
He’s only played around 1000 minutes this season and is a doubt to return after season-ending ankle surgery. Tolisso has 21 France caps and was a part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2018.
For his career, Tolisso has 14 goals and 12 assists with Bayern in 68 games, a bit better than his 29 and 17 in 160 for Lyon (though those figures include his formative years).
He’s an excellent passer who has not been asked to do a ton defensively over the past two seasons, though he was a box-to-box star in Lyon and had better numbers in different roles during his first two seasons in Germany.
His contract is up next summer and Bayern may want to cash in now.
Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi helped spearhead a comeback as Mainz drew Koln 2-2 to leave the Mungersdorfer Stadium with a point on Sunday behind closed doors.
Mark Uth’s well-won first-half penalty gave the hosts an early start and Florian Kainz scored early in the second half to give the Billy Goats welcome breathing room.
But Mainz leveled the score line with two very nice goals. Super sub Awoniyi used a sweeping back leg flick to bring the visitors within one, and Pierre Kunde sliced through the Koln back line to make it 2-2 in the 72nd minute.
Mainz moves four points clear of the bottom three and nine away from the automatic relegation places (though 17th place Werder Bremen has two matches-in-hand).
Koln stays 10th, six points back of sixth-place Wolfsburg.
Uth earned his penalty with an incisive run and deft flick before being fouled by a fooled defender. He smashed his penalty home after a VAR review for offside.
Dominic Drexler’s 53rd-minute spinning cross to the back post was met by Kainz’s powerful diving header to double the advantage for Koln.
Mainz came back with those two clever goals, including Awoniyi’s in-tight trickery. It’s the 22-year-old’s first Bundesliga goal, and comes with parent club boss Jurgen Klopp’s former club. Awoniyi has been loaned to FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron (twice), Gent, and now Mainz.