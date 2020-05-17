LIVE, Bundesliga: Koln v. Mainz before Bayern Munich visits Berlin

There were plenty of USMNT players and alums on show as the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga returned to the pitch this weekend, and there may be more to come when Josh Sargent’s Werder Bremen hits the field Monday.

[ MORE: What did we learn from Bundesliga return? ]

Let’s take a look at how did well and who may not have as seven Americans turned out for the sides in Germany.

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund — The 17-year-old was set to make his first senior start for BVB, a Revierderby to boot, but suffered an injury in warm-ups. With a new contract, he’s set to get plenty more chances once he heals up.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — This fella divided opinions amongst Americans on social media as Schalke were run out of the proverbial gym in the Revierderby, but the 21-year-old was pretty decent in a bd spot.

Playing as a No. 6, McKennie was often on an island. He dominated the stat sheet and was rated the club’s best performer by numerous statistical outlets. He couldn’t put out fires on two break goals and caught some guff on social media, but he had the most positive moments amongst his struggling teammates.

Sofascore, for one, rated him equal to anyone in a similar role on the victors, as McKennie rang up five of seven duels won, five interceptions, four tackles, a blocked shot and was dribbled past once. Sometimes maligned for passing, the 21-year-old American posted 79 touches and 81 percent passing, including three of six long balls.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ]

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Playing wide on the right, Adams completed 83 percent of his passes and hit on his lone long ball attempt. Both of his shot attempts were off-target, and he won four of seven duels while making three tackles in a 1-1 draw with visiting Freiburg. Three points were expected.

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Twenty-two minutes off the bench in a rough 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Paderborn. Got stuck right in, winning four of five duels with a tackle and drawing a foul while the heat map has him all over the right side of the pitch (Sofascore).

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Ups and a very big down for Brooks, whose attempted clearance of a free kick was nearly an own goal before Augsburg’s Tin Jedvaj finished the job in a 2-1 win. Brooks had a clearance, interception, and two tackles, winning three of five duels and completing 93 percent of his passes including eight of 10 longballs (Sofascore).

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – plays v. Bayer Leverkusen, Monday, 2:30 p.m. ET

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – Sixteen minutes off the bench as one of Eintracht’s five subs. Seventeen touches at right midfield. Lots of desperation crosses and an interception as Eintracht clawed back one goal after he entered with a 3-0 deficit.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Monchengladbach – Did not feature in a 3-1 win over Eintracht.

2.Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth — An ankle injury and the coronavirus pause meant his start v. Hamburg was his first since November. Green played his usual steady game over 59 minutes in a 2-2 draw, passing at 90 percent with a key pass, interception, and shot on target while being fouled twice.

Bobby Wood, Hamburg and Sebastian Soto, Hannover 96– Wood didn’t make the bench and Soto, linked to Norwich City, saw his match with Dynamo Dresden postponed.

If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

Follow @NicholasMendola