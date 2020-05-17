Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Where next for Zlatan Ibrahimovic? One of his former bosses says it will not be AC Milan.

The tamper is strong in Bologna.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

I Veltri coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says he’d like to see the megawatt striker join his club. Mihajlovic played at Inter and moved into the coaching staff when Ibrahimovic joined the club from Juventus in 2006.

From Goal.com:

“He called me a few days ago and we’ll see what he decides to do in the summer,” Mihajlovic told Serbian show Vece sa Ivanom Ivanovicem. “He certainly won’t remain at Milan, it remains to be seen whether he’ll join us or return to Sweden.”

A return to Sweden would be an intriguing plot. Ibrahimovic started his journey to become a national hero at Malmo, earning a statue near the stadium. But his purchase of a stake in Swedish club Hammarby led to anger, as vandals cut off the statue at the ankles.

He’s played for rivals (Juve, Inter, AC Milan) but this would be an eye-popper, as would his taking the field as both a Sweden national team icon and polarizing figure. But with Zlatan, you can’t even rule out massive Malmo rivals Helsingborg or Goteborg.

Bologna could be a good fit, with Mihajlovic not just an old friend but an able coach.

He was hired by Bologna in January 2019 and he brought the club from the relegation picture to a 10th-place finish. The club is 10th again this season, just five points back of a European place.

Mihajlovic showed remarkable strength in coaching the club while being treated for leukemia. He was shuttled from the bench back to the hospital in a late August match.

Manchester United is being added to the list of clubs looking at World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso.

Tolisso, 25, has also been linked with Arsenal after arriving in a Bundesliga record transfer from Lyon in 2017.

He’s only played around 1000 minutes this season and is a doubt to return after season-ending ankle surgery. Tolisso has 21 France caps and was a part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

For his career, Tolisso has 14 goals and 12 assists with Bayern in 68 games, a bit better than his 29 and 17 in 160 for Lyon (though those figures include his formative years).

He’s an excellent passer who has not been asked to do a ton defensively over the past two seasons, though he was a box-to-box star in Lyon and had better numbers in different roles during his first two seasons in Germany.

His contract is up next summer and Bayern may want to cash in now.

Follow @NicholasMendola