Kai Havertz used Monday to speak to the people in the back of the room.

The 6-foot-2 striker and transfer rumor mill mainstay scored Bayer Leverkusen’s first two goals in a merciless 4-1 win over inept-defending Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Monday.

Havertz, who turns 21 on June 11, became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 30 goals, a feat made more remarkable by the fact that he played center forward. Havertz is normally an attacking midfielder or second striker and, if not that, a winger.

Kerem Demirbay had a goal and an assist, Moussa Diaby had two assists, and Mitchell Weiser scored Bayer’s third.

The visitors keep their title hopes alive by keeping within eight points of leaders Bayern Munich. Perhaps more important, Bayer moves a point back of fourth-place RB Leipzig for the last UEFA Champions League spot.

Czech veteran Gebre Selassie scored an equalizer for relegation-threatened Bremen as part of a six-minute first-half stretch that featured three goals.

Bremen is five points back of the relegation playoff slot and nine back of 14th and 15th with a match-in-hand, and the 17th-placed side has all the markings of a first second-tier season since 1980-81, the club’s only season outside the top-flight in the Bundesliga era.

It was quite an introduction to the 20-year-old German for those who’d only heard the name Havertz in the transfer rumor mill. Havertz has been linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and pretty much any big club with big money.

Bremen played its part in driving up Bayer’s asking price, as his well-placed headers were not challenged much by the home defense.

American forward Josh Sargent was Bremen’s third sub, entering in the 71st minute. The 20-year-old had eight touches and won both of his duels during the cameo.

