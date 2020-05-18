LIVE, Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen; Sargent on bench

Two final Bundesliga clubs make their league return on Monday, as the German top-flight continues to take center stage in the soccer world.
Relegation-threatened Werder Bremen welcomes title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen to the Westerstadion at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday.
USMNT striker Josh Sargent starts on the bench for Bremen and stands a decent chance to play given the five-sub change made to accommodate for the coronavirus pandemic.
[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ]
For the visitors, Kai Havertz starts but Leon Bailey begins the day on the bench as Bayer would all but drop out of the title chase with a loss.
Bremen has two matches-in-hand on the field, and a draw for Fortuna Dusseldorf gives the 17th-place a chance to seize control over their relegation rivals with a win.
The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.
Here are the thoughts of our editor Joe Prince-Wright on the sometimes eerie, sometimes electric entertainment.
Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga has seen games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.
You can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.
Our starting XI… 🥁#werder #SVWB04 pic.twitter.com/knAb0zziPQ
— SV Werder Bremen EN (🏡) (@werderbremen_en) May 18, 2020
Here’s how we’re starting things off tonight in Bremen 📋👀#SVWB04 pic.twitter.com/YS5eKnZLdB
— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 18, 2020