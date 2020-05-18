More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga Best XI
Photo by MARTIN MEISSNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bundesliga: Takeaways from soccer’s return to Germany for Week 26

By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bundesliga returned to screens this weekend, kickstarting the race to stop Bayern Munich’s quest for a eighth-straight league title.

The leaders kept up their winning ways, but Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach each made statements of intent in the fight for first while Bayer Leverkusen kept their slim hopes alive and RB Leipzig took a step back.

It was a fun weekend, albeit with an eerieness befitting what they call “ghost games” in Germany.

[ JPW: What did we learn from Bundesliga restart? ]

There was lots of entertainment and not much to dislike aside from American teenager Giovanni Reyna picking up an injury in warming up for his first Bundesliga start.

Remember: If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

Also, you can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

[ MORE: How USMNT stars fared in Bundesliga returns ]

Now onto the spin around the league.

Havertz shines, makes history in front of a focused audience

There was only one match Monday, and fans across the world were trained on the Weserstadion. Most will have wondered about 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker Kai Havertz, who has been linked with seemingly every big club under the sun.

Despite playing out-of-position at center forward, Havertz did not disappoint in the least (though he was helped by Bremen’s porous back line). A pair of well-directed headed goals in a six-minute first-half span put Bayer en route to a 4-1 win, making him the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 30 goals.

The 6-foot-2 attacking midfielder had a slow start to the season after scoring 17 times last year, but he’s humming along now.

He’s now scored 40 times with 30 assists in 140 senior appearances, including nine goals and seven assists since Germany returned from Winterpause to kick off calendar year 2020. Havertz may start the next calendar year in the Premier League (though he may prefer Bayern Munich).

Hertha Berlin rises up

Sitting 16th when the calendar hit December, Hertha is now eight points clear of the relegation picture and a point ahead of rivals Union Berlin ahead of this Friday’s Berlin Derby.

The visitors won 3-0 away to Hoffenheim in keeping what’s only their second clean sheet of 2020. Led by hard-charging forward Vedad Ibisevic, Hertha played the role of enforcers and kept Hoffenheim on edge. It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t supposed to be as Hertha committed 17 fouls and unleashed 77 long balls.

If that’s what it’s going to take to get the ambitious capital club to another transfer window and a chance to reboot the club, well, Hertha may have to consider that. There are still a lot of tough fixtures on the schedule and it may take grit to keep it sound.

Hertha’s on its third manager of the season in Bruno Labbadia, who debuted with a win. He’s been around the block in German football, and the 54-year-old set his side up for success.

Great in defeat

Austrian busybody Florian Grillitsch was a monster in the middle of the park during Hoffenheim’s 3-0 loss to Hertha Berlin.

Grillitsch made six tackles, three interceptions, and won 13 of 17 duels while completing all three dribbles and passing at 93 percent. He also drew four fouls and registered a key pass. He won’t have loved coming up short on charging to fill space on Hertha’s third goal, but the match was out-of-hand at that point.

Player of the Week

Dominating a Revierderby while showing so little rust is impressive enough that Dortmund had a lot of candidates for the Best XI. One man stood out from the pack.

Julian Brandt had two assists and three key passes in Dortmund’s four-star win, playing his first match since turning 24 earlier this month. Five tackles and perfect in take-ons, Brandt and Thorgan Hazard were wonderful underneath Erling Haaland.

This flick for the hockey assist… come on! Amazing burst by Haaland to finish, too.

BEST XI

Schwolow (Freiburg)

 Mbabu (Wolfsburg) — Bensebaini (Gladbach) — Pavard (Bayern) — Guerreiro (Dortmund)

 Kimmich (Bayern)

Brandt (Dortmund)* — Havertz (Bayer) — Diaby (Bayer)

Haaland (Dortmund) — Ibisevic (Hertha)

Notes

  • Havertz, as mentioned, played center forward but he’s an attacking mid or No. 10 at his best and looking at a 4-2-2-2 above was playing tricks on the eyes.
  • Alexander Schwolow made seven saves as Freiburg took a point from a 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig.
  • Mbabu, Bensebaini, Pavard, and Guerreiro are all right-side, or were this week, but two have plenty of CB experience so we’re cool with it.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

SCORES

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke — RECAP, VIDEO
Union Berlin 0-2 Bayern Munich — RECAP, VIDEO
RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg — RECAP, VIDEO
Koln 2-2 Mainz — RECAP, VIDEO
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Borussia Monchengladbach — RECAP, VIDEO
Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin — RECAP, VIDEO
Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg — RECAP
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn — RECAP

NEXT WEEK

Hertha Berlin v. Union Berlin — 2:30 p.m. ET Friday
Freiburg v. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday
Paderborn v. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday
Wolfsburg v. Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday
Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Schalke v. Augsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz v. RB Leipzig — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Koln v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 26 18 4 4 75 26 49 9-2-2 9-2-2 58
 Borussia Dortmund 26 16 6 4 72 33 39 10-3-0 6-3-4 54
 Mönchengladbach 26 16 4 6 52 31 21 9-2-2 7-2-4 52
 RB Leipzig 26 14 9 3 63 27 36 7-5-1 7-4-2 51
 Bayer Leverkusen 26 15 5 6 49 31 18 7-4-2 8-1-4 50
 VfL Wolfsburg 26 10 9 7 36 31 5 4-6-3 6-3-4 39
 SC Freiburg 26 10 7 9 35 36 -1 6-2-4 4-5-5 37
 FC Schalke 04 26 9 10 7 33 40 -7 5-6-2 4-4-5 37
 1899 Hoffenheim 26 10 5 11 35 46 -11 5-1-8 5-4-3 35
 1. FC Köln 26 10 3 13 41 47 -6 6-2-5 4-1-8 33
 Hertha BSC Berlin 26 8 7 11 35 48 -13 3-3-7 5-4-4 31
 1. FC Union Berlin 26 9 3 14 32 43 -11 6-1-6 3-2-8 30
 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 8 4 13 39 44 -5 6-3-4 2-1-9 28
 FC Augsburg 26 7 6 13 37 54 -17 5-3-5 2-3-8 27
 FSV Mainz 05 26 8 3 15 36 55 -19 4-2-7 4-1-8 27
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 26 5 8 13 27 50 -23 3-4-6 2-4-7 23
 Werder Bremen 25 4 6 15 28 59 -31 1-2-9 3-4-6 18
 SC Paderborn 26 4 5 17 30 54 -24 2-1-10 2-4-7 17

Eden Hazard training, aims to be ready for next Real Madrid match (video)

Eden Hazard
Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eden Hazard’s first Real Madrid season looked cut short by surgery, but the Belgian playmaker has matches on the menu should La Liga return.

Hazard, 29, underwent ankle surgery in early March in what was the scheduled end of a disappointing debut season at the Bernabeu.

He has one goal and five assists in 15 matches, missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury and 2.5 months with a broken foot before the final ankle injury in a 1-0 loss at Levante on Feb. 22.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Hazard is doing fine now, and hopes to be at full power when and if Real returns to the field this summer (The club is also down 2-1 to Man City after one leg in the Champions League, which seeks an August resumption).

“I’m very happy,” Hazard said. “After two months out I need more fitness and more with the ball. I just want to be ready for the next game.”

It’s been a good few days for the Hazards, as younger brother Thorgan made the most of his last-minute start for an injured Giovanni Reyna in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 derby win over Schalke.

Little brothers Kylian (24) and Ethan (16) are done for the season. Kylian made 28 appearances with a goal and three assists for Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s top division, while Ethan is in the academy at Tubize where his three brothers got their starts before moving to France.

And that’s your Hazard roundup.

Hello, Havertz: Phenom powers Bayer Leverkusen blowout of Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen recap and video highlights
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kai Havertz used Monday to speak to the people in the back of the room.

The 6-foot-2 striker and transfer rumor mill mainstay scored Bayer Leverkusen’s first two goals in a merciless 4-1 win over inept-defending Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Monday.

Havertz, who turns 21 on June 11, became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 30 goals, a feat made more remarkable by the fact that he played center forward. Havertz is normally an attacking midfielder or second striker and, if not that, a winger.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Kerem Demirbay had a goal and an assist, Moussa Diaby had two assists, and Mitchell Weiser scored Bayer’s third.

The visitors keep their title hopes alive by keeping within eight points of leaders Bayern Munich. Perhaps more important, Bayer moves a point back of fourth-place RB Leipzig for the last UEFA Champions League spot.

Czech veteran Gebre Selassie scored an equalizer for relegation-threatened Bremen as part of a six-minute first-half stretch that featured three goals.

Bremen is five points back of the relegation playoff slot and nine back of 14th and 15th with a match-in-hand, and the 17th-placed side has all the markings of a first second-tier season since 1980-81, the club’s only season outside the top-flight in the Bundesliga era.

It was quite an introduction to the 20-year-old German for those who’d only heard the name Havertz in the transfer rumor mill. Havertz has been linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and pretty much any big club with big money.

Bremen played its part in driving up Bayer’s asking price, as his well-placed headers were not challenged much by the home defense.

American forward Josh Sargent was Bremen’s third sub, entering in the 71st minute. The 20-year-old had eight touches and won both of his duels during the cameo.

Serie A suspension extended (at least one day) to June 14

Serie A
Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua via Getty
Associated PressMay 18, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

ROME — The Serie A is suspended until June 14 unless the Italian government gives it the green light to resume a day earlier as planned.

The league announced last week that its 20 teams agreed to resume competition on June 13 in empty stadiums.

However, the Italian soccer federation announced on Monday, a day after a government decree banning sports until June 14, that it was complying.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The FIGC announced that “pending any further and desirable decision by the competent authority” its competitions will remain suspended until that date.

Serie A has been off since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A, plus four matches that were postponed in the 25th round. Also, the Italian Cup is in the semifinal stage.

Italian clubs resumed training on an individual basis on May 4 when lockdown measures in the country started to ease. They were slated to return to training together on Monday but they have not been given the green light to do so by the Italian government’s science panel.

The medical protocol for the resumption of Serie A has proved contentious but a revised document was delivered to Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Sunday and the science panel is expected to give its verdict this week.

Report: Sturridge linked with move to DC United or Inter Miami

Daniel Sturridge
Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The next time we see Daniel Sturridge memorable goal celebration, it could be on North American soil.

Goal.com says Sturridge, 30, is already training in America, and links DC United and Inter Miami with the striker.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

It would be a Designated Player situation at both clubs, and Sturridge won’t have to go far for information on the clubs. Fellow English national team alum David Beckham runs Miami, while Three Lions teammate Wayne Rooney spent a dominant spell with DC.

It has been a challenging year for Sturridge, whose contract with Trabzonspor was voided after he was banned from football until mid-June and fined nearly $200,000 for providing his brother with “inside information” regarding a possible summer transfer to Sevilla.

But Sturridge also showed his class, scoring seven goals with four assists in 16 appearances for the Turkish club. He also had more injury troubles. Though not long-term, Sturridge missed between one and three league matches on five separate occasions.

Sturridge was once amongst the most lethal strikers in the world when healthy, a loaded conditional. His first two seasons at Liverpool saw him score 36 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances. That’s really good.

All-told, the Man City Academy product has 77 goals and 29 assists in 218 Premier League appearances between City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bolton (He failed to score in a short-term loan to West Brom to complete his set of six clubs so far).

He’ll score when healthy, no doubt, but will MLS clubs be spending the same once they come out of coronavirus pause. It doesn’t seem prudent if there are no fans in the stands, as the league’s clubs make a good deal of their money on match day.