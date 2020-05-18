More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Celtic declared Scottish champions as season canceled

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 9:16 AM EDT
Celtic have been named the Scottish champions and Hearts have been relegated after the 2019-20 season was canceled.

The Scottish Premiership had held a vote of its 12 clubs last month and amid plenty of infighting and appeals, led by second-placed Rangers, the decision to curtail the season and decide the table on a points-per-game basis stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the Premiership clubs begrudgingly agreed there was no way they could play the final games of the season, with the Scottish government keeping strict lockdown orders in place and testing deemed unviable financially. The decision also allows $8.5 million to now be shared out among the 12 Premiership clubs.

Celtic have now won nine-straight Scottish titles (51 all-time) and Neil Lennon’s side have stayed pretty quiet throughout the very public voting process, although Celtic’s manager did previously share his view, along with captain Scott Brown, that the Hoops should be declared champs.

Was a Celtic title already a forgone conclusion? They were 13 points clear of Rangers (who had a game in hand) with eight games to go and unless they suffered an almighty collapse, they would have won the title. As for Hearts, they are said to be considering legal action after what they called an ‘unjust’ decision. Scotland’s other three professional leagues agreed to end last month.

After confirming the decision to cancel the season, SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan explained what it just wasn’t possible to play out the games.

“Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to officially congratulate Celtic on their achievement of winning the Ladbrokes Premiership this season, and also to sincerely commiserate with Hearts on their relegation,” MacLennan said. “We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters. This is not the way anybody involved with Scottish football would have wanted to conclude the league season but, given the grave and unprecedented circumstances that we are facing, the board has agreed that it is the only practical way forward.

“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on sporting competitions around the world and the repercussions will be felt for a long time. Scottish Government restrictions and deep concerns for both player and spectator safety left the SPFL with no realistic option but to call the Ladbrokes Premiership now and we thank the Premiership clubs for their support on this decision.”

Celtic’s title win also means they will enter the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League at the first qualifying round.

Rangers finished in second place and will enter the Europa League in the second qualifying round, while Motherwell finished third and will enter in the first qualifying round and so too will fourth-place Aberdeen.

LIVE, Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen; Sargent on bench

Bundesliga live
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT
Two final Bundesliga clubs make their league return on Monday, as the German top-flight continues to take center stage in the soccer world.

Relegation-threatened Werder Bremen welcomes title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen to the Westerstadion at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday.

USMNT striker Josh Sargent starts on the bench for Bremen and stands a decent chance to play given the five-sub change made to accommodate for the coronavirus pandemic.

For the visitors, Kai Havertz starts but Leon Bailey begins the day on the bench as Bayer would all but drop out of the title chase with a loss.

Bremen has two matches-in-hand on the field, and a draw for Fortuna Dusseldorf gives the 17th-place a chance to seize control over their relegation rivals with a win.

The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.

Here are the thoughts of our editor Joe Prince-Wright on the sometimes eerie, sometimes electric entertainment.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga has seen games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

Transfer news: Jimenez to Juventus; Tolisso to Man United

Raul Jimenez
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
In the latest edition of transfer news Raul Jimenez has been linked with a move to Juventus, while Corentin Tolisso is said to be interesting Man United.

First up, Raul Jimenez has been linked with another European giant and this time it is Juventus.

According to the Times, Mexico star Jimenez, 29, is interesting Juventus and the Italian giants are said to have enquired about his availability as he continues to impress in the Premier League.

Man United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for Jimenez, who has admitted that if the two Spanish giants came calling, he would have to listen.

At Wolves he’s been a revelation, scoring 39 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons (his first season was initially on loan) and helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s newly-promoted side qualify for Europe last season and battle for a top four finish this season.

After largely unsuccessful spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica, Jimenez’s style of play suits the Premier League perfectly. He can hold the ball up, make runs in-behind and is powerful in the air as well as being a calm finisher. At Wolves he is in a perfect place to have chances created for him with supreme playmakers and speedy wingers around him. He is the focal point of their team.

Jimenez has said he is happy at Wolves but unless they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, will he take the chance to move to a true European super club? He is 29 years old, so the clock is ticking, but whatever happens Wolves will be making a big profit on the $42 million they paid to Benfica to sign him permanently last year.

That said, finances will be tight across the game and the likes of Juve, Man United, Barca and Real Madrid know they are better suited than most to offer significant, but much lower, transfer fees for star players.

As for Man United, they have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso as the German giants try to offload a few players to sign Leroy Sane.

According to a report in the Daily Express, Man United are lining up Tolisso as Paul Pogba’s future beyond the next transfer window remains unclear.

Tolisso, 25, has become a bit-part player for Bayern this season and the World Cup winner with France offers poise on the ball but plenty of defensive nous in central midfield.

Per the report, Bayern will not stand in his way if the former Lyon man wants to move on and they need to raise some funds to buy Man City winger Leroy Sane. So, in one fell swoop Man United could bag themselves a new central midfielder and help rivals Man City lose a winger.

With Fred, Scott McTominay, Pogba and Nemanja Matic around in the deeper central midfield roles, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to find the right balance in his team as Bruno Fernandes will be the key man in the No. 10 role, supporting Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack.

Man United have been linked with central midfielders and wide right players throughout the last few months and it is clear they are targeting those areas to improve their squad as defensively they have looked solid enough this season, even if an upgrade for Victor Lindelof would be idea.

Premier League’s June restart date flexible

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
Premier League CEO Richard Masters has given some more details about a possible restart date for games, after clubs agreed unanimously to return to small-group training at a vote held on Monday.

All 20 clubs agreed to the return in the latest shareholders video conference call, as a vital step in the 2019-20 Premier League returning was confirmed. Reports have stated that a possible June 12 restart date for Premier League games could be pushed back by a few weeks in order to give players ample time to regain full fitness.

Masters told the media on a call that a return date is flexible and nothing is set in stone as a return to contact training has yet to be agreed.

“It was a staging post; it wasn’t a firm commitment and what we don’t want to do is continue to move it around. We know there’s a discussion to be had, it really depends on when we can start full contact training,” Masters said.

Contact training will not return at this point but Masters also revealed that talks over that plan will begin next week as the Premier League, medical experts and the government work on a plan to get back to action. However, this latest statement buys the PL some time to plan things out as UEFA have also seem to have relaxed their May 25 deadline about leagues having to let them know their plans.

Masters also confirmed that the results from the first batch of Covid-19 testing for players, which happened over the weekend, will be available from Tuesday at 2 p.m. UK time.

The return to training will take place from Tuesday, as groups of five players at a time will take part in sessions while observing social-distancing and strict medical protocols will be in place at all Premier League training grounds.

This is a big step forward, as players will return to training grounds together for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next step is even bigger and only when contact training resumes can teams contemplate a return to games.

VIDEO: Top 10 Premier League haircuts of all-time

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Look, we all need a little inspiration when it comes to haircuts right now, so we thought we’d look back at the top 10 Premier League haircuts in history.

We’re all in this together and after a few months of lockdown, our haircuts will need some serious upgrades.

In the coming days it will be interesting to see if Premier League players have been getting inventive during the suspension, as Premier League clubs have now agreed to return to small-group training this week as they aim to try and finish the 2019-20 season.

Feel free to send in some suggestions of your own in the comments section below as the likes of Abel Xavier, Jason Lee and Patrick Berger didn’t make it but just missed out. Some players (ahem, David Beckham) could have a top 10 video of their own given their haircut experimentation over the years and it was very enjoyable to look back through the years and see certain styles come and go quickly, while others hung around, and are even making a comeback now. We’re looking at you, bleach blonde.

From mullets to ponytails, Mohawks to perms, there is something for everyone, so click play on the video above to take a trip through the best haircuts in Premier League history.