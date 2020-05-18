In the latest edition of transfer news Raul Jimenez has been linked with a move to Juventus, while Corentin Tolisso is said to be interesting Man United.

First up, Raul Jimenez has been linked with another European giant and this time it is Juventus.

According to the Times, Mexico star Jimenez, 29, is interesting Juventus and the Italian giants are said to have enquired about his availability as he continues to impress in the Premier League.

Man United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for Jimenez, who has admitted that if the two Spanish giants came calling, he would have to listen.

At Wolves he’s been a revelation, scoring 39 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons (his first season was initially on loan) and helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s newly-promoted side qualify for Europe last season and battle for a top four finish this season.

After largely unsuccessful spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica, Jimenez’s style of play suits the Premier League perfectly. He can hold the ball up, make runs in-behind and is powerful in the air as well as being a calm finisher. At Wolves he is in a perfect place to have chances created for him with supreme playmakers and speedy wingers around him. He is the focal point of their team.

Jimenez has said he is happy at Wolves but unless they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, will he take the chance to move to a true European super club? He is 29 years old, so the clock is ticking, but whatever happens Wolves will be making a big profit on the $42 million they paid to Benfica to sign him permanently last year.

That said, finances will be tight across the game and the likes of Juve, Man United, Barca and Real Madrid know they are better suited than most to offer significant, but much lower, transfer fees for star players.

As for Man United, they have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso as the German giants try to offload a few players to sign Leroy Sane.

According to a report in the Daily Express, Man United are lining up Tolisso as Paul Pogba’s future beyond the next transfer window remains unclear.

Tolisso, 25, has become a bit-part player for Bayern this season and the World Cup winner with France offers poise on the ball but plenty of defensive nous in central midfield.

Per the report, Bayern will not stand in his way if the former Lyon man wants to move on and they need to raise some funds to buy Man City winger Leroy Sane. So, in one fell swoop Man United could bag themselves a new central midfielder and help rivals Man City lose a winger.

With Fred, Scott McTominay, Pogba and Nemanja Matic around in the deeper central midfield roles, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to find the right balance in his team as Bruno Fernandes will be the key man in the No. 10 role, supporting Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack.

Man United have been linked with central midfielders and wide right players throughout the last few months and it is clear they are targeting those areas to improve their squad as defensively they have looked solid enough this season, even if an upgrade for Victor Lindelof would be idea.

