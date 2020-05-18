More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Premier League’s June restart date flexible

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
Premier League CEO Richard Masters has given some more details about a possible restart date for games, after clubs agreed unanimously to return to small-group training at a vote held on Monday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

All 20 clubs agreed to the return in the latest shareholders video conference call, as a vital step in the 2019-20 Premier League returning was confirmed. Reports have stated that a possible June 12 restart date for Premier League games could be pushed back by a few weeks in order to give players ample time to regain full fitness.

Masters told the media on a call that a return date is flexible and nothing is set in stone as a return to contact training has yet to be agreed.

“It was a staging post; it wasn’t a firm commitment and what we don’t want to do is continue to move it around. We know there’s a discussion to be had, it really depends on when we can start full contact training,” Masters said.

Contact training will not return at this point but Masters also revealed that talks over that plan will begin next week as the Premier League, medical experts and the government work on a plan to get back to action. However, this latest statement buys the PL some time to plan things out as UEFA have also seem to have relaxed their May 25 deadline about leagues having to let them know their plans.

Masters also confirmed that the results from the first batch of Covid-19 testing for players, which happened over the weekend, will be available from Tuesday at 2 p.m. UK time.

The return to training will take place from Tuesday, as groups of five players at a time will take part in sessions while observing social-distancing and strict medical protocols will be in place at all Premier League training grounds.

This is a big step forward, as players will return to training grounds together for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next step is even bigger and only when contact training resumes can teams contemplate a return to games.

LIVE, Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen; Sargent on bench

Bundesliga live
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT
Two final Bundesliga clubs make their league return on Monday, as the German top-flight continues to take center stage in the soccer world.

Relegation-threatened Werder Bremen welcomes title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen to the Westerstadion at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday.

USMNT striker Josh Sargent starts on the bench for Bremen and stands a decent chance to play given the five-sub change made to accommodate for the coronavirus pandemic.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ] 

For the visitors, Kai Havertz starts but Leon Bailey begins the day on the bench as Bayer would all but drop out of the title chase with a loss.

Bremen has two matches-in-hand on the field, and a draw for Fortuna Dusseldorf gives the 17th-place a chance to seize control over their relegation rivals with a win.

The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.

Here are the thoughts of our editor Joe Prince-Wright on the sometimes eerie, sometimes electric entertainment.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga has seen games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

Transfer news: Jimenez to Juventus; Tolisso to Man United

Raul Jimenez
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
In the latest edition of transfer news Raul Jimenez has been linked with a move to Juventus, while Corentin Tolisso is said to be interesting Man United.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

First up, Raul Jimenez has been linked with another European giant and this time it is Juventus.

According to the Times, Mexico star Jimenez, 29, is interesting Juventus and the Italian giants are said to have enquired about his availability as he continues to impress in the Premier League.

Man United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for Jimenez, who has admitted that if the two Spanish giants came calling, he would have to listen.

At Wolves he’s been a revelation, scoring 39 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons (his first season was initially on loan) and helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s newly-promoted side qualify for Europe last season and battle for a top four finish this season.

After largely unsuccessful spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica, Jimenez’s style of play suits the Premier League perfectly. He can hold the ball up, make runs in-behind and is powerful in the air as well as being a calm finisher. At Wolves he is in a perfect place to have chances created for him with supreme playmakers and speedy wingers around him. He is the focal point of their team.

Jimenez has said he is happy at Wolves but unless they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, will he take the chance to move to a true European super club? He is 29 years old, so the clock is ticking, but whatever happens Wolves will be making a big profit on the $42 million they paid to Benfica to sign him permanently last year.

That said, finances will be tight across the game and the likes of Juve, Man United, Barca and Real Madrid know they are better suited than most to offer significant, but much lower, transfer fees for star players.

As for Man United, they have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso as the German giants try to offload a few players to sign Leroy Sane.

According to a report in the Daily Express, Man United are lining up Tolisso as Paul Pogba’s future beyond the next transfer window remains unclear.

Tolisso, 25, has become a bit-part player for Bayern this season and the World Cup winner with France offers poise on the ball but plenty of defensive nous in central midfield.

Per the report, Bayern will not stand in his way if the former Lyon man wants to move on and they need to raise some funds to buy Man City winger Leroy Sane. So, in one fell swoop Man United could bag themselves a new central midfielder and help rivals Man City lose a winger.

With Fred, Scott McTominay, Pogba and Nemanja Matic around in the deeper central midfield roles, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to find the right balance in his team as Bruno Fernandes will be the key man in the No. 10 role, supporting Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack.

Man United have been linked with central midfielders and wide right players throughout the last few months and it is clear they are targeting those areas to improve their squad as defensively they have looked solid enough this season, even if an upgrade for Victor Lindelof would be idea.

VIDEO: Top 10 Premier League haircuts of all-time

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Look, we all need a little inspiration when it comes to haircuts right now, so we thought we’d look back at the top 10 Premier League haircuts in history.

[ MORE: Premier League training returns

We’re all in this together and after a few months of lockdown, our haircuts will need some serious upgrades.

In the coming days it will be interesting to see if Premier League players have been getting inventive during the suspension, as Premier League clubs have now agreed to return to small-group training this week as they aim to try and finish the 2019-20 season.

Feel free to send in some suggestions of your own in the comments section below as the likes of Abel Xavier, Jason Lee and Patrick Berger didn’t make it but just missed out. Some players (ahem, David Beckham) could have a top 10 video of their own given their haircut experimentation over the years and it was very enjoyable to look back through the years and see certain styles come and go quickly, while others hung around, and are even making a comeback now. We’re looking at you, bleach blonde.

From mullets to ponytails, Mohawks to perms, there is something for everyone, so click play on the video above to take a trip through the best haircuts in Premier League history.

USMNT youngster Vasillev signs new Aston Villa contract

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
USMNT youngster Indiania Vassilev has signed a new two-year contract at Aston Villa as the teenage striker continues to push towards a starting spot for the Premier League club.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Vassilev, 19, has made various cameo appearances off the bench so far this season and Villa boss Dean Smith is a big fan of the Georgia native who is now contracted to the Birmingham club until the summer of 2022 as he was due to be out of contract this summer.

And yes, if you haven’t heard by now, his parents named him Indiana after Indiana Jones.

“It was a no-brainer for me. This past year the club have supported me a lot and I’ve been able to break into the first team,” Vassilev said. “Since I’ve done that, I’ve received a lot of support from staff and players. I’m really, really happy to have signed for another two years. I’ve got to keep working hard and hopefully the future will hold a lot of great things.”

Vassilev made his Villa debut in January against Fulham in the FA Cup and has since appeared against Leicester in the League Cup semifinal, plus Watford and Brighton in the Premier League.

His clever link up play, work rate and direct running is something Villa may need to call on in the final weeks of the season as they currently sit in the relegation zone but have a game in hand as they aim to stay in the Premier League. Vassilev has been at Villa since 2018 and has become a prominent figure, and goalscorer, in their U23 side.

Now is the chance for him to stake his claim as a regular in the first team.

Top striker Wesley is out injured, while Mbwana Samatta and Keinan Davis are Villa’s other forward options with Vassilev knocking on the door as none of Villa’s strikers have really taken to life in the Premier League.

There’s a big opportunity for him to become a regular in the next two years and even if Villa are relegated this season, spending a year finding his feet in the Championship wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Of course, Indiana will be hoping Villa can escape from falling through the Premier League’s trap door and entering the Temple of Doom.