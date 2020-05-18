Eden Hazard training, aims to be ready for next Real Madrid match (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eden Hazard’s first Real Madrid season looked cut short by surgery, but the Belgian playmaker has matches on the menu should La Liga return.

Hazard, 29, underwent ankle surgery in early March in what was the scheduled end of a disappointing debut season at the Bernabeu.

He has one goal and five assists in 15 matches, missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury and 2.5 months with a broken foot before the final ankle injury in a 1-0 loss at Levante on Feb. 22.

Hazard is doing fine now, and hopes to be at full power when and if Real returns to the field this summer (The club is also down 2-1 to Man City after one leg in the Champions League, which seeks an August resumption).

“I’m very happy,” Hazard said. “After two months out I need more fitness and more with the ball. I just want to be ready for the next game.”

It’s been a good few days for the Hazards, as younger brother Thorgan made the most of his last-minute start for an injured Giovanni Reyna in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 derby win over Schalke.

Little brothers Kylian (24) and Ethan (16) are done for the season. Kylian made 28 appearances with a goal and three assists for Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s top division, while Ethan is in the academy at Tubize where his three brothers got their starts before moving to France.

And that’s your Hazard roundup.

