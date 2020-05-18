More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Daniel Sturridge
Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Report: Sturridge linked with move to DC United or Inter Miami

By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT
The next time we see Daniel Sturridge memorable goal celebration, it could be on North American soil.

Goal.com says Sturridge, 30, is already training in America, and links DC United and Inter Miami with the striker.

It would be a Designated Player situation at both clubs, and Sturridge won’t have to go far for information on the clubs. Fellow English national team alum David Beckham runs Miami, while Three Lions teammate Wayne Rooney spent a dominant spell with DC.

It has been a challenging year for Sturridge, whose contract with Trabzonspor was voided after he was banned from football until mid-June and fined nearly $200,000 for providing his brother with “inside information” regarding a possible summer transfer to Sevilla.

But Sturridge also showed his class, scoring seven goals with four assists in 16 appearances for the Turkish club. He also had more injury troubles. Though not long-term, Sturridge missed between one and three league matches on five separate occasions.

Sturridge was once amongst the most lethal strikers in the world when healthy, a loaded conditional. His first two seasons at Liverpool saw him score 36 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances. That’s really good.

All-told, the Man City Academy product has 77 goals and 29 assists in 218 Premier League appearances between City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bolton (He failed to score in a short-term loan to West Brom to complete his set of six clubs so far).

He’ll score when healthy, no doubt, but will MLS clubs be spending the same once they come out of coronavirus pause. It doesn’t seem prudent if there are no fans in the stands, as the league’s clubs make a good deal of their money on match day.

Hello, Havertz: Phenom powers Bayer Leverkusen blowout of Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen recap and video highlights
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT
Kai Havertz used Monday to speak to the people in the back of the room.

The 6-foot-2 striker and transfer rumor mill mainstay scored Bayer Leverkusen’s first two goals in a merciless 4-1 win over inept-defending Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Monday.

Havertz, who turns 21 on June 11, became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 30 goals, a feat made more remarkable by the fact that he played center forward. Havertz is normally an attacking midfielder or second striker and, if not that, a winger.

Kerem Demirbay had a goal and an assist, Moussa Diaby had two assists, and Mitchell Weiser scored Bayer’s third.

The visitors keep their title hopes alive by keeping within eight points of leaders Bayern Munich. Perhaps more important, Bayer moves a point back of fourth-place RB Leipzig for the last UEFA Champions League spot.

Czech veteran Gebre Selassie scored an equalizer for relegation-threatened Bremen as part of a six-minute first-half stretch that featured three goals.

Bremen is five points back of the relegation playoff slot and nine back of 14th and 15th with a match-in-hand, and the 17th-placed side has all the markings of a first second-tier season since 1980-81, the club’s only season outside the top-flight in the Bundesliga era.

It was quite an introduction to the 20-year-old German for those who’d only heard the name Havertz in the transfer rumor mill. Havertz has been linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and pretty much any big club with big money.

Bremen played its part in driving up Bayer’s asking price, as his well-placed headers were not challenged much by the home defense.

American forward Josh Sargent was Bremen’s third sub, entering in the 71st minute. The 20-year-old had eight touches and won both of his duels during the cameo.

Serie A suspension extended (at least one day) to June 14

Serie A
Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua via Getty
Associated PressMay 18, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT
ROME — The Serie A is suspended until June 14 unless the Italian government gives it the green light to resume a day earlier as planned.

The league announced last week that its 20 teams agreed to resume competition on June 13 in empty stadiums.

However, the Italian soccer federation announced on Monday, a day after a government decree banning sports until June 14, that it was complying.

The FIGC announced that “pending any further and desirable decision by the competent authority” its competitions will remain suspended until that date.

Serie A has been off since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A, plus four matches that were postponed in the 25th round. Also, the Italian Cup is in the semifinal stage.

Italian clubs resumed training on an individual basis on May 4 when lockdown measures in the country started to ease. They were slated to return to training together on Monday but they have not been given the green light to do so by the Italian government’s science panel.

The medical protocol for the resumption of Serie A has proved contentious but a revised document was delivered to Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Sunday and the science panel is expected to give its verdict this week.

LIVE, Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v. Bayer Leverkusen; Sargent on bench

Bundesliga live
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 18, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT
Two final Bundesliga clubs make their league return on Monday, as the German top-flight continues to take center stage in the soccer world.

Relegation-threatened Werder Bremen welcomes title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen to the Westerstadion at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday.

USMNT striker Josh Sargent starts on the bench for Bremen and stands a decent chance to play given the five-sub change made to accommodate for the coronavirus pandemic.

For the visitors, Kai Havertz starts but Leon Bailey begins the day on the bench as Bayer would all but drop out of the title chase with a loss.

Bremen has two matches-in-hand on the field, and a draw for Fortuna Dusseldorf gives the 17th-place a chance to seize control over their relegation rivals with a win.

The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.

Here are the thoughts of our editor Joe Prince-Wright on the sometimes eerie, sometimes electric entertainment.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga has seen games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

Transfer news: Jimenez to Juventus; Tolisso to Man United

Raul Jimenez
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
In the latest edition of transfer news Raul Jimenez has been linked with a move to Juventus, while Corentin Tolisso is said to be interesting Man United.

First up, Raul Jimenez has been linked with another European giant and this time it is Juventus.

According to the Times, Mexico star Jimenez, 29, is interesting Juventus and the Italian giants are said to have enquired about his availability as he continues to impress in the Premier League.

Man United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for Jimenez, who has admitted that if the two Spanish giants came calling, he would have to listen.

At Wolves he’s been a revelation, scoring 39 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons (his first season was initially on loan) and helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s newly-promoted side qualify for Europe last season and battle for a top four finish this season.

After largely unsuccessful spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica, Jimenez’s style of play suits the Premier League perfectly. He can hold the ball up, make runs in-behind and is powerful in the air as well as being a calm finisher. At Wolves he is in a perfect place to have chances created for him with supreme playmakers and speedy wingers around him. He is the focal point of their team.

Jimenez has said he is happy at Wolves but unless they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, will he take the chance to move to a true European super club? He is 29 years old, so the clock is ticking, but whatever happens Wolves will be making a big profit on the $42 million they paid to Benfica to sign him permanently last year.

That said, finances will be tight across the game and the likes of Juve, Man United, Barca and Real Madrid know they are better suited than most to offer significant, but much lower, transfer fees for star players.

As for Man United, they have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso as the German giants try to offload a few players to sign Leroy Sane.

According to a report in the Daily Express, Man United are lining up Tolisso as Paul Pogba’s future beyond the next transfer window remains unclear.

Tolisso, 25, has become a bit-part player for Bayern this season and the World Cup winner with France offers poise on the ball but plenty of defensive nous in central midfield.

Per the report, Bayern will not stand in his way if the former Lyon man wants to move on and they need to raise some funds to buy Man City winger Leroy Sane. So, in one fell swoop Man United could bag themselves a new central midfielder and help rivals Man City lose a winger.

With Fred, Scott McTominay, Pogba and Nemanja Matic around in the deeper central midfield roles, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to find the right balance in his team as Bruno Fernandes will be the key man in the No. 10 role, supporting Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack.

Man United have been linked with central midfielders and wide right players throughout the last few months and it is clear they are targeting those areas to improve their squad as defensively they have looked solid enough this season, even if an upgrade for Victor Lindelof would be idea.