Report: Sturridge linked with move to DC United or Inter Miami

The next time we see Daniel Sturridge memorable goal celebration, it could be on North American soil.

Goal.com says Sturridge, 30, is already training in America, and links DC United and Inter Miami with the striker.

It would be a Designated Player situation at both clubs, and Sturridge won’t have to go far for information on the clubs. Fellow English national team alum David Beckham runs Miami, while Three Lions teammate Wayne Rooney spent a dominant spell with DC.

It has been a challenging year for Sturridge, whose contract with Trabzonspor was voided after he was banned from football until mid-June and fined nearly $200,000 for providing his brother with “inside information” regarding a possible summer transfer to Sevilla.

But Sturridge also showed his class, scoring seven goals with four assists in 16 appearances for the Turkish club. He also had more injury troubles. Though not long-term, Sturridge missed between one and three league matches on five separate occasions.

Sturridge was once amongst the most lethal strikers in the world when healthy, a loaded conditional. His first two seasons at Liverpool saw him score 36 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances. That’s really good.

All-told, the Man City Academy product has 77 goals and 29 assists in 218 Premier League appearances between City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bolton (He failed to score in a short-term loan to West Brom to complete his set of six clubs so far).

He’ll score when healthy, no doubt, but will MLS clubs be spending the same once they come out of coronavirus pause. It doesn’t seem prudent if there are no fans in the stands, as the league’s clubs make a good deal of their money on match day.

