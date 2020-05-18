More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: Top 10 Premier League haircuts of all-time

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Look, we all need a little inspiration when it comes to haircuts right now, so we thought we’d look back at the top 10 Premier League haircuts in history.

[ MORE: Premier League training returns

We’re all in this together and after a few months of lockdown, our haircuts will need some serious upgrades.

In the coming days it will be interesting to see if Premier League players have been getting inventive during the suspension, as Premier League clubs have now agreed to return to small-group training this week as they aim to try and finish the 2019-20 season.

Feel free to send in some suggestions of your own in the comments section below as the likes of Abel Xavier, Jason Lee and Patrick Berger didn’t make it but just missed out. Some players (ahem, David Beckham) could have a top 10 video of their own given their haircut experimentation over the years and it was very enjoyable to look back through the years and see certain styles come and go quickly, while others hung around, and are even making a comeback now. We’re looking at you, bleach blonde.

From mullets to ponytails, Mohawks to perms, there is something for everyone, so click play on the video above to take a trip through the best haircuts in Premier League history.

Transfer news: Jimenez to Juventus; Tolisso to Man United

Raul Jimenez
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest edition of transfer news Raul Jimenez has been linked with a move to Juventus, while Corentin Tolisso is said to be interesting Man United.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

First up, Raul Jimenez has been linked with another European giant and this time it is Juventus.

According to the Times, Mexico star Jimenez, 29, is interesting Juventus and the Italian giants are said to have enquired about his availability as he continues to impress in the Premier League.

Man United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with a move for Jimenez, who has admitted that if the two Spanish giants came calling, he would have to listen.

At Wolves he’s been a revelation, scoring 39 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons (his first season was initially on loan) and helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s newly-promoted side qualify for Europe last season and battle for a top four finish this season.

After largely unsuccessful spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica, Jimenez’s style of play suits the Premier League perfectly. He can hold the ball up, make runs in-behind and is powerful in the air as well as being a calm finisher. At Wolves he is in a perfect place to have chances created for him with supreme playmakers and speedy wingers around him. He is the focal point of their team.

Jimenez has said he is happy at Wolves but unless they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, will he take the chance to move to a true European super club? He is 29 years old, so the clock is ticking, but whatever happens Wolves will be making a big profit on the $42 million they paid to Benfica to sign him permanently last year.

That said, finances will be tight across the game and the likes of Juve, Man United, Barca and Real Madrid know they are better suited than most to offer significant, but much lower, transfer fees for star players.

As for Man United, they have been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso as the German giants try to offload a few players to sign Leroy Sane.

According to a report in the Daily Express, Man United are lining up Tolisso as Paul Pogba’s future beyond the next transfer window remains unclear.

Tolisso, 25, has become a bit-part player for Bayern this season and the World Cup winner with France offers poise on the ball but plenty of defensive nous in central midfield.

Per the report, Bayern will not stand in his way if the former Lyon man wants to move on and they need to raise some funds to buy Man City winger Leroy Sane. So, in one fell swoop Man United could bag themselves a new central midfielder and help rivals Man City lose a winger.

With Fred, Scott McTominay, Pogba and Nemanja Matic around in the deeper central midfield roles, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to find the right balance in his team as Bruno Fernandes will be the key man in the No. 10 role, supporting Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack.

Man United have been linked with central midfielders and wide right players throughout the last few months and it is clear they are targeting those areas to improve their squad as defensively they have looked solid enough this season, even if an upgrade for Victor Lindelof would be idea.

Premier League’s June restart date flexible

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has given some more details about a possible restart date for games, after clubs agreed unanimously to return to small-group training at a vote held on Monday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

All 20 clubs agreed to the return in the latest shareholders video conference call, as a vital step in the 2019-20 Premier League returning was confirmed. Reports have stated that a possible June 12 restart date for Premier League games could be pushed back by a few weeks in order to give players ample time to regain full fitness.

Masters told the media on a call that a return date is flexible and noting is set in stone as a return to contact training has yet to be agreed.

“It was a staging post; it wasn’t a firm commitment and what we don’t want to do is continue to move it around. We know there’s a discussion to be had, it really depends on when we can start full contact training,” Masters said.

Contact training will not return at this point but Masters also revealed that talks over that plan will begin next week as the Premier League, medical experts and the government work on a plan to get back to action. However, this latest statement buys the PL some time to plan things out as UEFA have also seem to have relaxed their May 25 deadline about leagues having to let them know their plans.

Masters also confirmed that the results from the first batch of Covid-19 testing for players, which happened over the weekend, will be available from Tuesday at 2 p.m. UK time.

The return to training will take place from Tuesday, as groups of five players at a time will take part in sessions while observing social-distancing and strict medical protocols will be in place at all Premier League training grounds.

This is a big step forward, as players will return to training grounds together for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next step is even bigger and only when contact training resumes can teams contemplate a return to games.

USMNT youngster Vasillev signs new Aston Villa contract

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT youngster Indiania Vassilev has signed a new two-year contract at Aston Villa as the teenage striker continues to push towards a starting spot for the Premier League club.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Vassilev, 19, has made various cameo appearances off the bench so far this season and Villa boss Dean Smith is a big fan of the Georgia native who is now contracted to the Birmingham club until the summer of 2022 as he was due to be out of contract this summer.

And yes, if you haven’t heard by now, his parents named him Indiana after Indiana Jones.

“It was a no-brainer for me. This past year the club have supported me a lot and I’ve been able to break into the first team,” Vassilev said. “Since I’ve done that, I’ve received a lot of support from staff and players. I’m really, really happy to have signed for another two years. I’ve got to keep working hard and hopefully the future will hold a lot of great things.”

Vassilev made his Villa debut in January against Fulham in the FA Cup and has since appeared against Leicester in the League Cup semifinal, plus Watford and Brighton in the Premier League.

His clever link up play, work rate and direct running is something Villa may need to call on in the final weeks of the season as they currently sit in the relegation zone but have a game in hand as they aim to stay in the Premier League. Vassilev has been at Villa since 2018 and has become a prominent figure, and goalscorer, in their U23 side.

Now is the chance for him to stake his claim as a regular in the first team.

Top striker Wesley is out injured, while Mbwana Samatta and Keinan Davis are Villa’s other forward options with Vassilev knocking on the door as none of Villa’s strikers have really taken to life in the Premier League.

There’s a big opportunity for him to become a regular in the next two years and even if Villa are relegated this season, spending a year finding his feet in the Championship wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

Of course, Indiana will be hoping Villa can escape from falling through the Premier League’s trap door and entering the Temple of Doom.

Reaction to Premier League clubs Phase One training return

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 18, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League clubs have agreed to return to small-group training as a vote held on Monday was unanimous and showed how determined PL clubs are to finish the 2019-20 season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

‘Project Restart’ has officially moved one step closer to becoming a reality.

The return to training will take place from Tuesday, as groups of five players at a time will take part in sessions while observing social-distancing in Phase One of the return to training protocol.

Contact training will not return at this point but this is a big step forward, as players will return to training grounds together for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been concerns raised by Premier League players and managers during talks with the league about their welfare, but clubs have voted in favor after medical experts and government officials were involved in the planning for its return.

It is believed the season could return as early as June 12 but reports state that date could be pushed back a week or so in order to give players ample time to regain full fitness before the final nine games of the season begin.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction from players, managers, key figures and clubs across the Premier League as from tomorrow afternoon some players will be heading back to work together for the first time in over two months.

Everton – “Carlo Ancelotti and his squad will begin to report back for small group training on Wednesday, May 20. Coaching staff and players last trained at the Club’s USM Finch Farm base on March 12.”

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend – “We’ve been quite lucky at Crystal Palace, the doctor, the manager and chairman have all been transparent, we’ve had regular Zoom conference calls and laid everything on the table. I have no doubt that if I am returning tomorrow morning, I am probably returning to the safest workplace in the country at the minute.”

West Ham – “Our first team squad will step up to small group training on Tuesday 19 May after the Premier League today confirmed the agreed requirements.”