Chelsea activated a clause in Willy Caballero’s contract to keep the veteran backstop at Stamford Bridge through the 2020-21 season, reports The Telegraph.

The move eases the mind of Caballero, 38, should he have held concerns about staying with the club to complete the Premier League season, which would’ve run beyond his June 30 contract expiration.

Caballero has started nine matches this season including six-straight when Kepa Arrizabalaga fell out of favor with Lampard.

The five-times capped Argentine has been with the Blues since the Summer of 2017, when he arrived from Manchester City.

Caballero spent his youth with Boca Junios before moving to Spain, where he spent long stints as the No. 1 at Elche and Malaga.

He was reunited with Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini and became a teammate of current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard at Man City. Caballero won the League Cup with City and has won the FA Cup and Europa League at Chelsea.

Smart signing of a steady guy, especially as the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea remains hazy.

