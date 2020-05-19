More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ronaldo reports to Juventus for tests after 10-week absence

Associated PressMay 19, 2020, 9:28 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo reported to the Juventus training center for medical tests on Tuesday after a 10-week absence.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal.

He has not been alongside his teammates since helping the Serie A leaders beat Inter Milan 2-0 on March 8, after which he flew to his home island of Madeira, Portugal.

Serie A was suspended a day later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The league is hoping to resume on June 13 if it can reach an agreement with the government, which has banned sports events until June 14.

Outside the training center in Turin, journalists and photographers plus some fans were on hand when Ronaldo arrived alone driving a Jeep. He’s the first of several Juventus players who left Italy during the lockdown to report back to the team.

Like all Serie A players, Ronaldo was to be tested for the coronavirus and undergo other physical exams.

Three Juventus players — Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala — tested positive for COVID-19 during the lockdown. All three recovered.

Ronaldo was in top form before the lockdown, scoring 21 times in 22 Serie A matches. In his penultimate game before the suspension, Ronaldo marked his 1,000th official match by scoring his 725th goal, which also meant he had scored in eleven consecutive league games.

That matched the Serie A record set by Gabriel Batistuta in 1994 and equaled by Fabio Quagliarella last season.

In his second season at Juventus, Ronaldo is on course to win a second straight Serie A title. The Bianconeri lead Lazio by one point.

In the Champions League, Juventus needs to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to Lyon in the round of 16.

In the Italian Cup semifinals, Juventus drew with AC Milan 1-1 in the first leg courtesy of an added-time penalty from Ronaldo.

Premier League TV schedule: May 23-24

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for May 23-24.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 16
6-7 a.m. ET: PL Download: Crystal Palace, South London and Proud [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL Download: Tottenham Hotspur, To Dare is To Do [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2015-16 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2016-17 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Liverpool v. Man United, Mar. 2011 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man United v. Everton, Apr. 2012 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Liverpool, Apr. 2015 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Man City, Feb. 2010 [STREAM]

Sunday, May 17
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2012-13 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2013-14 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Man United v. Man City, Apr. 2015 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Chelsea v. Liverpool, Sept. 2016 [STREAM]

PHOTOS: Premier League players return to training

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 12:14 PM EDT
Several Premier League clubs returned to small-group training on Tuesday as players arrived in groups of five at separate times.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19.

The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed across three clubs.

Those clubs where positive tests have been confirmed will still be able to move forward with small-group training as individuals were tested over the past few days before groups returned to training bases. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Contract training is part of Phase Two of the return to training protocol and Masters revealed it will be discussed by clubs in the next 7-10 days as they aim to try and plan out a date to restart games.

Below is a look at some of the scenes as plenty of teams returned to training grounds for Phase One on Tuesday.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson leaving Melwood

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela (with a new bleached haircut) at Spurs’ training base

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson happy to be back in training

A young Liverpool fan tries to watch training at Melwood

Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian arrives at their Cobham training base

Premier League confirm six positive COVID-19 tests

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed.

Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19.

Here is the statement in full from the Premier League on the positive tests:

“The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.”

Now that the first batch of testing for players and staff has taken place, the Premier League know the situation they are working with. Overall, it is probably more positive than they had anticipated and tests will take place twice a week throughout the training period.

This means that 0.8 percent of the tests from the Premier League are positive and those numbers are very similar to the Bundesliga before they restarted, as Germany’s top-flight had 10 positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff after 1,724 tests.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Until then, inspectors will be placed at each training ground to make sure clubs are following the strict rules and there are discussions about quarantining teams in a hotel together for 14 days before the season starts.

Date set for Man City’s appeal against UEFA ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
A date has been set for Man City to appeal against their two-year ban from UEFA competitions, as it will take place with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on June 8-10.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic it is believed Man City will not have the hearing in person and it will instead by via video link. Reports state that Man City wanted an in-person hearing for the appeal against their unprecedented ban, so they may ask for another date.

The two-season ban is due to start from the 2020-21 campaign and unless their appeal to CAS is successful, the reigning Premier League champions will not play in Europe until Sept. 2022 at the earliest.

UEFA delivered its damning verdictn February after an extensive investigation into what they call “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play rules.

City were also fined $32.4 million for the breach as UEFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found the reigning Premier League champions guilty of serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

The Manchester club were previously charged by UEFA in 2014 as they were fined and had a limited number of players in their squad for UEFA competitions for FFP breaches. This new charge comes after Football Leaks documents published by Der Spiegel in 2018 accused Man City of wrongdoing.

Pep Guardiola and Man City’s hierarchy have defended the club and said ‘the truth will prevail’ as Man City battle UEFA to stay in the Champions League from next season and beyond.

Many analysts believe that UEFA handed Man City a two-year ban from European competition so that if they appealed it could be reduced to one season.

Man City are still in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League competition, as they lead Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Man City aren’t allowed to compete in the competition for the next two seasons it could mean several star players leave, as it would impact the plans of their Abu Dhabi owners who badly want to be crowned the champions of Europe and win the so-far elusive trophy.