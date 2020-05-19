Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Several Premier League clubs returned to small-group training on Tuesday as players arrived in groups of five at separate times.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19.

The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed across three clubs.

Those clubs where positive tests have been confirmed will still be able to move forward with small-group training as individuals were tested over the past few days before groups returned to training bases. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Contract training is part of Phase Two of the return to training protocol and Masters revealed it will be discussed by clubs in the next 7-10 days as they aim to try and plan out a date to restart games.

Below is a look at some of the scenes as plenty of teams returned to training grounds for Phase One on Tuesday.

Some Premier League clubs resumed training in small groups today, with a return to top-flight football edging closer amid the coronavirus pandemic. More: https://t.co/iuE59b66BL pic.twitter.com/wWbWDF1fqO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2020

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson leaving Melwood

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela (with a new bleached haircut) at Spurs’ training base

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson happy to be back in training

A young Liverpool fan tries to watch training at Melwood

Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian arrives at their Cobham training base

