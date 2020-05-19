The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and 6 positive tests have been confirmed.

Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19.

Here is the statement in full from the Premier League on the positive tests:

“The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.”

Now that the first batch of testing for players and staff has taken place, the Premier League know the situation they are working with. Overall, it is probably more positive than they had anticipated and tests will take place twice a week throughout the training period.

This means that 0.8 percent of the tests from the Premier League are positive and those numbers are very similar to the Bundesliga before they restarted, as Germany’s top-flight had 10 positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff after 1,724 tests.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Until then, inspectors will be placed at each training ground to make sure clubs are following the strict rules and there are discussions about quarantining teams in a hotel together for 14 days before the season starts.

