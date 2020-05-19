The match was scoreless for 82 minutes when Bayern sent the Allianz Arena into ecstasy via a Thomas Muller goal. They’d only have to hold on another 10 minutes or so to win a fifth UCL title.
They made it just five, as Didier Drogba stroked Chelsea level in the 88th minute.
Extra time didn’t separate the Blues and Bayern, and Chelsea fans would’ve been feeling deja vu when Juan Mata missed their first penalty kick.
The Blues wouldn’t miss again, and Bayern’s Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger missed the Germans’ fourth and fifth attempts.
Champions.
In the era of the looming, formidable manager, it’s worth remembering the interim manager Roberto Di Matteo led Chelsea to this title as well as the FA Cup. He’d only last until the following November, posting a 24-9-9 record with those two trophies.
Jurgen Klopp is “over the moon” that Liverpool will begin training again en route to its first Premier League crown.
The Reds manager spoke to the club web site Tuesday on his joy at being reunited with his players after weeks and weeks of Zoom training sessions and absolutely zero traditional soccer competition while in isolation as part of the coronavirus pause.
He says the players are ecstatic to be back and that watching the matches in Germany this weekend showed him that intensity will be high even without fans.
“All the physical numbers of the games in Germany were incredibly high, so like 117 or 118km running, without anybody shouting at you that you have to run,” Klopp said to the club’s web site. “Just because you want it, because you do it for your teammates. That’s exactly what we have to do as well. We play for this club, we play for each other, 100 percent. We will run and fight for each other, 100 percent.”
In fact, the Anfield faithful is about all he’ll miss when the Reds play their first match (Of course he will and you would too if you were essentially a demi-god to the majority of the 55,000 at Anfield each match.
“We have to do it, unfortunately, without the best boost in the world and the best kick in your ass in the right moment in the world, from the Anfield crowd. But that’s how it is. I never understood in life why you always want things you don’t have, you cannot have. In this moment we cannot have that, so let’s take the rest and make the absolute best of it.”
Liverpool has a 25-point lead on Manchester City, having played one more game than the second-place Sky Blues.
If City wins all of their remaining 10 matches, one which is versus Liverpool at the Etihad, they’ll have 97 points. Liverpool has 82 points with 27 more available.
Klopp quipped that fitness won’t be a problem for his men, saying they’re likely fit enough to run marathons, but that their bodies will have to get used to football maneuvers again.
“For the body that’s a big challenge because these little turns and stuff like this, these football-specific things, they make all the difference,” Klopp said.
“We must bring professional football closer to the people again,” he told the federation’s website. “We have to think about a salary cap. Commissions for player advisors and huge transfer sums are increasingly irritating society and alienate it from our beloved sport. [The coronavirus crisis] offers the opportunity to look ahead and to reposition football in order to preserve it for future generations.”
A few things about something that will almost certainly not take place. First and foremost, “bringing professional football closer to the people” is an admirable goal but a salary cap is just stopping the wealth potential of a new class of people (Unless, of course, they’ll also be putting a cap on how much executives and owners can keep in their coffers after a successful season).
Also, the first league to implement a cap, depending on how high the cap is, will immediately hamstring its clubs in terms of keeping their best players and maintaining depth. It would have to be universally adopted by all of the major leagues.
And watching how clubs like Real Madrid and PSG have operated, the idea that they’d accept something like this is frankly hilarious. Federation and confederations would have to double and triple its monitoring of off the books payments. A cap may also accelerate the idea of a super league.
On the other hand, the elimination of extra agent fees would be a fascinating experiment. It always reads funny when you know an agent is getting X percent of a transfer fee and then an additional pay-out by the club. This could definitely use some tinkering, at least in how it’s relayed to the public.
In the latest transfer news Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a move to Man United, while their bitter rivals Liverpool are linked with Nicolo Zaniolo.
Fun fact: Kouliabaly and Zaniolo have both been linked with Man United and Liverpool in recent weeks. Nothing like a little bit of local rivalry, especially when huge transfer fees and talented players are involved.
First up, this is not the first time Man United have been linked with Koulibaly. The 28-year-old center back will reportedly be up for sale in the upcoming transfer window as Napoli aim to recoup some of the funds they will lose by not being in the UEFA Champions League next season.
Per Gazetta dello Sport, Man United are now ‘ready’ to come back in with a bid for Koulibaly after Liverpool showed interested in the towering Senegalese defender. After all, Koulibaly has been at the heart of several impressive defensive displays, and results, as Napoli and Liverpool have sparred on multiple occasions in the Champions League in recent seasons.
The report says that Koulibaly will likely be heading to the Premier League but for closer to $75 million rather than the previous figure of $109 million.
Koulibaly is a dominant center back and both Liverpool and Man United already have one of those each in Virgil van Dijk and Harry Magurie respectively, but it appears the Premier League giants want another giant to further bolster their increasingly sturdy defense.
Liverpool have Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren battling to start alongside VVD, while Man United have Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly challenging to partner Maguire. If Koulibaly arrives at either he would be a guaranteed starter and this could be the best time to do a deal for him as Napoli know it is very unlikely they will receive UCL money next season, plus the current financial situation means players will not be worth as much when it comes to transfer values.
Sticking with a tasty transfer tussle between Man United and Liverpool, that takes us to Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
The talented 20-year-old has been a star after bursting on the scene at Roma over the last two years and Roma, like Napoli, could miss out on UCL qualification next season. A takeover by the Friedkin Group has also stalled amid the pandemic, so Roma’s financial situation isn’t great.
Zaniolo is a tall, skilful and versatile midfield player and before his ACL injury in January he scored six goals and added seven assists in 24 appearances across their midfield.
Liverpool, like Man United, are probably one player short in midfield right now. Naby Keita continues to be an injury concern for Jurgen Klopp, while the trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum are all incredibly reliable but are pushing towards the end of their careers.
Zaniolo has attacking flair and is able to create and surge forward from midfield as well as keeping the ball. His main competition for a spot at Liverpool would be Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as Klopp prefers two more defensive midfielders out of his midfield three.
Previously Roma wanted over $85 million for Zaniolo, who has over four years left on his current contract, but it’s safe to say that like most deals for the foreseeable future, the transfer fee will be a lot lower than that.
