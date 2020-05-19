More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League social media
Premier League social media wrap: Returning players pumped, others wait

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
We know it’s far from a universal vibe, but a large number of Premier League players were quite happy to be arriving to and playing on the training pitches of England on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pause is not over, but players are now allowed to train in small groups in the PL.

It was good to see Dele Alli smiling and looking healthy after he was robbed and punched last week.

American fans might’ve been distracted by the sight of a smiling and reportedly healthy Christian Pulisic at Chelsea training, but look closer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s hair is unusually long, as is N’Golo Kante (because we’re not used to seeing him with much at all).

Toni Rudiger was also pumped to be back, and his post allowed us to catch influential but injury-hampered Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Let’s hope the midfielder is ready to return to the pitch and make his first appearance since tearing his Achilles tendon in a friendly against New England that cost him an Europa League Final appearance.

Spurs loanee Kyle Walker-Peters was back training with Southampton, though he had a sort of era-appropriate PPE covering his face (and a coach in the background going with the mask).

Not all of Newcastle United and Man City players aren’t back yet, and there’s some serious FOMO from a few of their players.

Up north, it’s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka getting fully kitted and fitted… at home.

And Man City minute-eater Fernandinho hasn’t yet returned, but he’s ready…

MLS, Liga MX cancel three major events including MLS All Star Game

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT
Major League Soccer and Liga MX have canceled three major events as both outfits focus on the possibilities of league play after the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLS All-Star Game against the Liga MX All Stars joins The Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup in being canceled. All three events were set for July or later on the calendar.

MLS announced that the Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup will return in 2021, and that it is hopeful of hosting the Liga MX All-Stars for the 2021 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The league stopped short of guaranteeing the matchup, but said it’s expecting to see the same showcase.

MLS played two match days in March before suspending the season over the coronavirus pandemic, while Liga MX played 10 rounds of its Clausura season before stopping for the same reason.

The CONCACAF Champions League is the next big shoe to drop, as the entire competition was set to finish by May 7. Three of the four quarterfinal first legs were played, with four MLS teams, three Liga MX sides, and Honduras’ Olimpia still in the competition.

It’s by far the most important competition of the four above, as the winner represents CONCACAF in the Club World Cup and there will be two Club World Cups within six months: December 2020 in Qatar and June 2021 in China.

Chelsea reportedly extends Willy Caballero contract

Willy Caballero
Photo by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Chelsea activated a clause in Willy Caballero’s contract to keep the veteran backstop at Stamford Bridge through the 2020-21 season, reports The Telegraph.

The move eases the mind of Caballero, 38, should he have held concerns about staying with the club to complete the Premier League season, which would’ve run beyond his June 30 contract expiration.

Caballero has started nine matches this season including six-straight when Kepa Arrizabalaga fell out of favor with Lampard.

The five-times capped Argentine has been with the Blues since the Summer of 2017, when he arrived from Manchester City.

Caballero spent his youth with Boca Junios before moving to Spain, where he spent long stints as the No. 1 at Elche and Malaga.

He was reunited with Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini and became a teammate of current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard at Man City. Caballero won the League Cup with City and has won the FA Cup and Europa League at Chelsea.

Smart signing of a steady guy, especially as the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea remains hazy.

On This Day: Chelsea beats Bayern in Munich to win UCL (video)

Chelsea wins Champions League
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/GettyImages
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
Almost four years had passed since John Terry’s penalty kick slip stopped Chelsea from grasping its first Champions League crown when the Blues flipped the script on its ear.

Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in Munich on this day in 2012 to lay claim to its first European Cup after a dramatic 1-1 match required penalty kicks to settle the tournament.

The match was scoreless for 82 minutes when Bayern sent the Allianz Arena into ecstasy via a Thomas Muller goal. They’d only have to hold on another 10 minutes or so to win a fifth UCL title.

They made it just five, as Didier Drogba stroked Chelsea level in the 88th minute.

Extra time didn’t separate the Blues and Bayern, and Chelsea fans would’ve been feeling deja vu when Juan Mata missed their first penalty kick.

The Blues wouldn’t miss again, and Bayern’s Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger missed the Germans’ fourth and fifth attempts.

Champions.

In the era of the looming, formidable manager, it’s worth remembering the interim manager Roberto Di Matteo led Chelsea to this title as well as the FA Cup. He’d only last until the following November, posting a 24-9-9 record with those two trophies.

Klopp has no worries about players without crowds, but will miss fans

Jurgen Klopp
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp is “over the moon” that Liverpool will begin training again en route to its first Premier League crown.

The Reds manager spoke to the club web site Tuesday on his joy at being reunited with his players after weeks and weeks of Zoom training sessions and absolutely zero traditional soccer competition while in isolation as part of the coronavirus pause.

[ MORE: Six positive tests out of 748 as PL players return ]

He says the players are ecstatic to be back and that watching the matches in Germany this weekend showed him that intensity will be high even without fans.

“All the physical numbers of the games in Germany were incredibly high, so like 117 or 118km running, without anybody shouting at you that you have to run,” Klopp said to the club’s web site. “Just because you want it, because you do it for your teammates. That’s exactly what we have to do as well. We play for this club, we play for each other, 100 percent. We will run and fight for each other, 100 percent.”

In fact, the Anfield faithful is about all he’ll miss when the Reds play their first match (Of course he will and you would too if you were essentially a demi-god to the majority of the 55,000 at Anfield each match.

“We have to do it, unfortunately, without the best boost in the world and the best kick in your ass in the right moment in the world, from the Anfield crowd. But that’s how it is. I never understood in life why you always want things you don’t have, you cannot have. In this moment we cannot have that, so let’s take the rest and make the absolute best of it.”

Liverpool has a 25-point lead on Manchester City, having played one more game than the second-place Sky Blues.

If City wins all of their remaining 10 matches, one which is versus Liverpool at the Etihad, they’ll have 97 points. Liverpool has 82 points with 27 more available.

Klopp quipped that fitness won’t be a problem for his men, saying they’re likely fit enough to run marathons, but that their bodies will have to get used to football maneuvers again.

“For the body that’s a big challenge because these little turns and stuff like this, these football-specific things, they make all the difference,” Klopp said.