Premier League social media wrap: Returning players pumped, others wait

We know it’s far from a universal vibe, but a large number of Premier League players were quite happy to be arriving to and playing on the training pitches of England on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pause is not over, but players are now allowed to train in small groups in the PL.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

It was good to see Dele Alli smiling and looking healthy after he was robbed and punched last week.

American fans might’ve been distracted by the sight of a smiling and reportedly healthy Christian Pulisic at Chelsea training, but look closer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s hair is unusually long, as is N’Golo Kante (because we’re not used to seeing him with much at all).

A couple of new hairstyles to report: pic.twitter.com/BWau2oDMs3 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2020

Toni Rudiger was also pumped to be back, and his post allowed us to catch influential but injury-hampered Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Let’s hope the midfielder is ready to return to the pitch and make his first appearance since tearing his Achilles tendon in a friendly against New England that cost him an Europa League Final appearance.

Spurs loanee Kyle Walker-Peters was back training with Southampton, though he had a sort of era-appropriate PPE covering his face (and a coach in the background going with the mask).

Glad to be back training 🙏🏾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IWWusrK8BP — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) May 19, 2020

Not all of Newcastle United and Man City players aren’t back yet, and there’s some serious FOMO from a few of their players.

Up north, it’s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka getting fully kitted and fitted… at home.

Can’t wait for the first training🙌⚽️🔝 pic.twitter.com/1O24JG7ILA — Heco Dúbravka (@HecoDubravka) May 19, 2020

And Man City minute-eater Fernandinho hasn’t yet returned, but he’s ready…

