Premier League TV schedule: May 23-24

We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for May 23-24.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 16

6-7 a.m. ET: PL Download: Crystal Palace, South London and Proud [STREAM]

7-8 a.m. ET: PL Download: Tottenham Hotspur, To Dare is To Do [STREAM]

8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2015-16 [STREAM]

9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2016-17 [STREAM]

10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Liverpool v. Man United, Mar. 2011 [STREAM]

10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man United v. Everton, Apr. 2012 [STREAM]

11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Liverpool, Apr. 2015 [STREAM]

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Man City, Feb. 2010 [STREAM]



Sunday, May 17

6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2012-13 [STREAM]

7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2013-14 [STREAM]

8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Man United v. Man City, Apr. 2015 [STREAM]

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Chelsea v. Liverpool, Sept. 2016 [STREAM]

