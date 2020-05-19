More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League TV schedule: May 23-24

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
We have over 12 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend on NBC Sports across the USA and here is your TV schedule for May 23-24.

This Saturday and Sunday we have six hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN on your TV and online.

There’s a stacked schedule of Premier League action on NBC each weekend.

With the current 2019-20 PL season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, documentaries, Goals of the Season compilations and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, May 16
6-7 a.m. ET: PL Download: Crystal Palace, South London and Proud [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL Download: Tottenham Hotspur, To Dare is To Do [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2015-16 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2016-17 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Liverpool v. Man United, Mar. 2011 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Man United v. Everton, Apr. 2012 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Liverpool, Apr. 2015 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Chelsea v. Man City, Feb. 2010 [STREAM]

Sunday, May 17
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2012-13 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2013-14 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of Week, Man United v. Man City, Apr. 2015 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: Match of Week, Chelsea v. Liverpool, Sept. 2016 [STREAM]

PHOTOS: Premier League players return to training

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 12:14 PM EDT
Several Premier League clubs returned to small-group training on Tuesday as players arrived in groups of five at separate times.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19.

The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed across three clubs.

Those clubs where positive tests have been confirmed will still be able to move forward with small-group training as individuals were tested over the past few days before groups returned to training bases. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Contract training is part of Phase Two of the return to training protocol and Masters revealed it will be discussed by clubs in the next 7-10 days as they aim to try and plan out a date to restart games.

Below is a look at some of the scenes as plenty of teams returned to training grounds for Phase One on Tuesday.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson leaving Melwood

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela (with a new bleached haircut) at Spurs’ training base

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson happy to be back in training

A young Liverpool fan tries to watch training at Melwood

Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian arrives at their Cobham training base

Premier League confirm six positive COVID-19 tests

Premier League
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed.

Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19.

Here is the statement in full from the Premier League on the positive tests:

“The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.”

Now that the first batch of testing for players and staff has taken place, the Premier League know the situation they are working with. Overall, it is probably more positive than they had anticipated and tests will take place twice a week throughout the training period.

This means that 0.8 percent of the tests from the Premier League are positive and those numbers are very similar to the Bundesliga before they restarted, as Germany’s top-flight had 10 positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff after 1,724 tests.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Until then, inspectors will be placed at each training ground to make sure clubs are following the strict rules and there are discussions about quarantining teams in a hotel together for 14 days before the season starts.

Date set for Man City’s appeal against UEFA ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
A date has been set for Man City to appeal against their two-year ban from UEFA competitions, as it will take place with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on June 8-10.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic it is believed Man City will not have the hearing in person and it will instead by via video link. Reports state that Man City wanted an in-person hearing for the appeal against their unprecedented ban, so they may ask for another date.

The two-season ban is due to start from the 2020-21 campaign and unless their appeal to CAS is successful, the reigning Premier League champions will not play in Europe until Sept. 2022 at the earliest.

UEFA delivered its damning verdictn February after an extensive investigation into what they call “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play rules.

City were also fined $32.4 million for the breach as UEFA’s Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found the reigning Premier League champions guilty of serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

The Manchester club were previously charged by UEFA in 2014 as they were fined and had a limited number of players in their squad for UEFA competitions for FFP breaches. This new charge comes after Football Leaks documents published by Der Spiegel in 2018 accused Man City of wrongdoing.

Pep Guardiola and Man City’s hierarchy have defended the club and said ‘the truth will prevail’ as Man City battle UEFA to stay in the Champions League from next season and beyond.

Many analysts believe that UEFA handed Man City a two-year ban from European competition so that if they appealed it could be reduced to one season.

Man City are still in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League competition, as they lead Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg of their Round of 16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Man City aren’t allowed to compete in the competition for the next two seasons it could mean several star players leave, as it would impact the plans of their Abu Dhabi owners who badly want to be crowned the champions of Europe and win the so-far elusive trophy.

Watford captain Deeney won’t return to training

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2020, 10:37 AM EDT
Watford captain Troy Deeney has said he will not return to small-group training this week due to fears about the health of his young son.

Deeney, 31, has aired his views on multiple occasions throughout the Premier League suspension and was a leading figure when the players spoke to the Premier League about the return to training protocol.

Speaking to Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew’s Talk The Talk podcast, Deeney revealed why he will not be returning to this week after Premier League clubs unanimously voted in favor to do so

“We’re due back in this week. I’ve said I’m not going in. It’s nothing to do with financial gain,” Deeney said. “When I go into full detail about my personal situation, everyone here will go ‘no problem.’ My son is five months and he’s had breathing difficulties. I don’t want to come home and put him in more danger. You’ve got to drive in in your own kit, you can’t have showers, then drive back in the same dirty kit you’ve got. If I’m putting my clothing in with my son’s or my missus’ it’s more likely to be in the house.”

Previously Deeney had said he doesn’t care about finances and would rather put his family first than being paid to captain Watford in the Premier League, as several players (Sergio Aguero, Glenn Murray and Raheem Sterling the most vocal) about returning.

Deeney then detailed the specific questions he asked the PL and medical experts during the players’ meetings and he highlighted the fact that members of the BAME community in the UK have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Within the meeting I asked very simple questions. For Black, Asian and mixed ethnicities they are four times more likely to get the illness and we’re twice as likely to have long lasting illnesses,” Deeney said. “Is there any additional screening? Heart stuff to see if people have got problems? No. Okay, well I feel like that should be addressed. If going forward, in phase two and three, which are going into smaller groups of three to six people, is there a clear layout if we hit certain targets then we will transition into 11 v 11? No, it’s six days of this, seven days of that, then a week until you’re playing.

“They want the first game to be June 12, so we’re only like three-and-a-half weeks away from that, so my thing is the transition is really fast. While we are being tested and while we are going to be in a very safe environment, it only takes one person in the group. I don’t want to be bringing that home.”

That last comment on the start date for games has been addressed by Premier League CEO Richard Masters and it is likely the June 12 start date will be moved back to enable players time to return to full fitness.

June 19 or June 26 now seems like a more achievable starting date but that can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.