Aurier reportedly breaks lockdown rules for third time

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 9:34 AM EDT
Tottenham right back Serge Aurier has reportedly broken lockdown rules for the third time.

Aurier, 27, has posted a photo on Instagram with a barber, the day after Tottenham’s first team returned to small-group training under strict social-distancing rules.

Tottenham said: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

Aurier has previously been caught out twice on social media as he separately posted videos out running with Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko and a friend.

Tottenham players and staff have been in the headlines for breaking lockdown rules throughout the Premier League suspension as Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon went running together, while Jose Mourinho was seen putting Tanguy Ndombele through his paces in a London park.

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff from 19 clubs were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19 and six tests out of 748 came back positive. 40 tests will take place on players and staff at clubs twice per week.

Next week is a key week for the Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plan as clubs are due to meet on Monday (May 25) to discuss a return to full contact training, then again on Thursday (May 28) to vote on whether or not to restart the season.

Phase One of the return to training protocol is now well under way and that means players and staff have to strictly adhere to social-distancing rules inside and outside of the training grounds. If they don’t, then the entire ‘Project Restart’ plan will fall down as more positive tests will be found and individuals will be forced to self-isolate for seven days at a time.

Mariappa reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
Adrian Mariappa has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in the first batch of Premier League tests.

The Watford defender was one of six positive tests after 748 tests were taken from players and staff across 19 clubs (everyone apart from Norwich City, who were tested a day later) on Sunday and Monday ahead of a return to small-group training from Tuesday.

That means anybody who did positive did not come into close contact with other players of club officials.

Watford have confirmed that two of their coaching staff have also tested positive, while Burnley’s assistance coach Ian Woan has also tested positive. Anybody who tests positive will now have to self-isolate for seven days and under strict Premier League protocols will be tested at a later date before they can return to training grounds for social-distanced training sessions.

Mariappa told Telegraph Sport more details about his positive test.

“It’s quite scary how you can feel absolutely fine and not really have left the house, and yet still get the virus,” Mariappa said. “If it wasn’t for the fact I had gone back to training and had this test, then I’d never have found out that I had the virus and I would just be getting on with things as normal. That’s obviously quite a strange thought.”

“I live with three of my children, who are five, nine and 11, and my partner and, obviously, now I’m a bit worried about them. They are all fine and are not showing any symptoms, but you can’t help but think about it and keep your distance once you know you’ve tested positive.”

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. 40 tests will take place on players and staff at clubs twice per week.

Mariappa’s Watford team, Troy Deeney, has revealed he will not return to small-group training this week as he is not comfortable with the protocols in place and has more questions about the risks.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has also been outspoken about the risks of rushing a return to training and chairman Scott Duxbury is keen for games to be played home and away if and when the 2019-20 season returns. The Hornets are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, as they only sit out of the drop zone on goal difference with nine games to go.

Premier League social media wrap: Returning players pumped, others wait

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
We know it’s far from a universal vibe, but a large number of Premier League players were quite happy to be arriving to and playing on the training pitches of England on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pause is not over, but players are now allowed to train in small groups in the PL.

It was good to see Dele Alli smiling and looking healthy after he was robbed and punched last week.

American fans might’ve been distracted by the sight of a smiling and reportedly healthy Christian Pulisic at Chelsea training, but look closer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s hair is unusually long, as is N’Golo Kante (because we’re not used to seeing him with much at all).

Toni Rudiger was also pumped to be back, and his post allowed us to catch influential but injury-hampered Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Let’s hope the midfielder is ready to return to the pitch and make his first appearance since tearing his Achilles tendon in a friendly against New England that cost him an Europa League Final appearance.

Spurs loanee Kyle Walker-Peters was back training with Southampton, though he had a sort of era-appropriate PPE covering his face (and a coach in the background going with the mask).

Not all of Newcastle United and Man City players aren’t back yet, and there’s some serious FOMO from a few of their players.

Up north, it’s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka getting fully kitted and fitted… at home.

And Man City minute-eater Fernandinho hasn’t yet returned, but he’s ready…

MLS, Liga MX cancel three major events including MLS All Star Game

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT
Major League Soccer and Liga MX have canceled three major events as both outfits focus on the possibilities of league play after the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLS All-Star Game against the Liga MX All Stars joins The Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup in being canceled. All three events were set for July or later on the calendar.

MLS announced that the Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup will return in 2021, and that it is hopeful of hosting the Liga MX All-Stars for the 2021 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The league stopped short of guaranteeing the matchup, but said it’s expecting to see the same showcase.

MLS played two match days in March before suspending the season over the coronavirus pandemic, while Liga MX played 10 rounds of its Clausura season before stopping for the same reason.

The CONCACAF Champions League is the next big shoe to drop, as the entire competition was set to finish by May 7. Three of the four quarterfinal first legs were played, with four MLS teams, three Liga MX sides, and Honduras’ Olimpia still in the competition.

It’s by far the most important competition of the four above, as the winner represents CONCACAF in the Club World Cup and there will be two Club World Cups within six months: December 2020 in Qatar and June 2021 in China.

Chelsea reportedly extends Willy Caballero contract

By Nicholas MendolaMay 19, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Chelsea activated a clause in Willy Caballero’s contract to keep the veteran backstop at Stamford Bridge through the 2020-21 season, reports The Telegraph.

The move eases the mind of Caballero, 38, should he have held concerns about staying with the club to complete the Premier League season, which would’ve run beyond his June 30 contract expiration.

Caballero has started nine matches this season including six-straight when Kepa Arrizabalaga fell out of favor with Lampard.

The five-times capped Argentine has been with the Blues since the Summer of 2017, when he arrived from Manchester City.

Caballero spent his youth with Boca Junios before moving to Spain, where he spent long stints as the No. 1 at Elche and Malaga.

He was reunited with Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini and became a teammate of current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard at Man City. Caballero won the League Cup with City and has won the FA Cup and Europa League at Chelsea.

Smart signing of a steady guy, especially as the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea remains hazy.