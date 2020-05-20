Tottenham right back Serge Aurier has reportedly broken lockdown rules for the third time.
Aurier, 27, has posted a photo on Instagram with a barber, the day after Tottenham’s first team returned to small-group training under strict social-distancing rules.
Tottenham said: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”
Aurier has previously been caught out twice on social media as he separately posted videos out running with Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko and a friend.
Tottenham players and staff have been in the headlines for breaking lockdown rules throughout the Premier League suspension as Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon went running together, while Jose Mourinho was seen putting Tanguy Ndombele through his paces in a London park.
Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff from 19 clubs were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19 and six tests out of 748 came back positive. 40 tests will take place on players and staff at clubs twice per week.
Next week is a key week for the Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plan as clubs are due to meet on Monday (May 25) to discuss a return to full contact training, then again on Thursday (May 28) to vote on whether or not to restart the season.
Phase One of the return to training protocol is now well under way and that means players and staff have to strictly adhere to social-distancing rules inside and outside of the training grounds. If they don’t, then the entire ‘Project Restart’ plan will fall down as more positive tests will be found and individuals will be forced to self-isolate for seven days at a time.