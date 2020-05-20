More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Olivier Giroud
Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea activates option year on Olivier Giroud’s contract

By Nicholas MendolaMay 20, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea announced Wednesday that it activated an additional year on Olivier Giroud’s contract last month, keeping the striker in London for a ninth season.

Giroud, 33, had been linked with an exit for some time but found his way into the good graces of Frank Lampard, scoring twice in four-straight matches before the coronavirus pause.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia pointed to Giroud’s fine example amongst the club’s youth, and Lampard is especially pleased to have him around a further season.

“Since I have been back at Chelsea, Olivier has been brilliant as a professional and as a man in general,” Lampard said, via ChelseaFC.com. “He has great qualities to help the squad both on and off the pitch, not only with his talent but with the example he sets every day and the experience he brings to our young squad. I am very pleased that will continue next season.”

The towering striker with the “meaty French forehead” — thanks Arlo White — has won four FA Cups, the Europa League, the World Cup, and Ligue 1.

He left Montpellier to join Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2012, scoring 105 times for the Gunners before swapping capital homes for Chelsea. He’s scored 21 times in 76 appearances for Chelsea.

Giroud is also three caps from the century mark for France, where he scored six times in 10 EURO qualifiers after playing in every match of Les Bleus’ World Cup run.

Chelsea also confirmed that it’s activated an option year in the contract of goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who is now set through 2020-21. Caballero has started nine matches this season including six-straight when Kepa Arrizabalaga fell out of favor with Lampard.

The deals mean both players will not have to worry about playing beyond the end of their contract year on June 30. It will be interesting to see which clubs make similar decisions on their soon-to-be out-of-contract players.

Transfer news: Traore to Man United; Kluivert to Arsenal

Adama Traore
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Man United are among many clubs linked with a move for Adama Traore, while Justin Kluivert could be heading to Arsenal as part of a swap deal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

A report in France from 10 Sport claims that Man United, Liverpool and Man City all want to sign Traore, 24, from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore has been a revelation this season as everything seems to have clicked for the Barcelona academy product. After spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough when he first arrived in England, Traore has taken improved his pace and power but the big change this season has been his end product.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have revealed their admiration for Traore and even though he’s said he’s extremely happy at Wolves and has three years left on his current contract, the big boys are circling as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the unstoppable winger.

Traore would suit Man City and Liverpool with their high-pressing style but at Man United he would be the perfect weapon on the counter alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. With six goals and seven assists this season his link-up play with Raul Jimenez has been key and Wolves know they can ask for a huge price for Traore when the inevitable offers arrive.

Wolves will not want to sell Traore but it all depends if he wants to stay at Wolves and if they can qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season or next.

Justin Kluivert
Getty Images

Speaking about offers, it is believed Roma are willing to offer Justin Kluivert to Arsenal as they try to sign playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently.

The Armenian star is currently on loan at Roma from Arsenal and he never really settled at Arsenal or Man United in the Premier League. However, Mkhitaryan, 31, has become a key player for Roma but the Italian club are in the middle of a stalled takeover and aren’t willing to pay the $13 million asking price.

Instead, they have asked for $18 million and Mkhitaryan for young winger Kluivert. Would a swap deal like that work?

Kluivert, 21, burst onto the scene at Roma a few seasons ago after he moved from Ajax. He was linked with a move to Arsenal in the past and the key to this deal is his agent is Mino Raiola, who is also Mkhitaryan’s agent, so a swap deal could be on the cards. That would suit both Arsenal and Roma as both have reported financial issues, which have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kluivert, the son of Dutch legend Patrick, has scored seven goals and added one assists in 27 appearances in all competitions this season as he’s tried to help the Italian giants clinch a top four spot in Serie A.

In a swap deal, one club usually makes out better than the other (although you could argue Arsenal and Man United equally lost in the Mkhitaryan-Alexis Sanchez swap…) and Arsenal should do this deal if Kluivert is available. Of course, they have to fork out some cash too but the young Dutch winger has plenty of potential and they need some extra attacking options out wide with Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka their main wingers, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was chucked out wide in recent months.

Mikel Arteta wants young, hungry players to be the hallmark of his new-look Arsenal and Kluivert ticks all of the boxes and would cost a lot more to buy outright if Roma didn’t want Mkhitaryan as part of the deal.

VIDEO: Mourinho, Beckham tour Tottenham’s new stadium

Mourinho Beckham
Tottenham Hotspur
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho and David Beckham had an absolutely splendid time as they took a tour of Tottenham’s stunning new stadium.

To be fair, who wouldn’t? The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is stunning.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

This particular tour was very special as a legendary manager and player relaxed, discussed how they approach life and shared tips on healthy living and mental wellness for players and coaches.

The tour took place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world but the lessons shared by Mourinho and Beckham are extremely relatable and helpful in this tough time.

Mourinho and Beckham worked in partnership with Tottenham sponsor AIA, as the latter is an ambassador for the financial company.

“I am grateful to AIA for giving me the opportunity to learn about Spurs’ pioneering approach to player health and wellness and to get insight from a manager as experienced and successful as Jose was a real privilege,” Beckham said. “There is a lot of science and new thinking in the game since I was a player but it’s clear that simple things like a solid routine and great sleep are still really important. I am proud to partner with AIA and to see first-hand their commitment to supporting people to live healthier lives.”

Beckham grew up close to Tottenham and his grandfather supported the club and was a season ticket holder who took the England legend to games as a youngster. While he did play for Spurs’ academy as a youngster, Beckham then decided to join Man United instead. It is clear Spurs still remain close to his heart.

Take a look at the video below to see Mourinho and Beckham taking a stroll around the stunning 62,000 capacity stadium.

Man United, Liverpool return to training

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Players from Man United and Liverpool returned to small-group training on Wednesday as players arrived in groups of five at separate times and that followed on from most clubs returning to the training pitch on Tuesday.

Small-group training sessions are only allowed to last for 75 minutes as the Premier League will monitor and inspect clubs throughout Phase One of the return to training protocol.

The bitter rivals both have plenty to play for as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool sit 25 points clear atop the Premier League table and are just five points away from securing their first league title in over 30 years.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alisson and James Milner were among the players to return to Liverpool’s Melwood training base as clubs have been splitting players up into groups across their vast training grounds.

As for Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they will be keen to return to training as they had the momentum in the battle fo a top four spot before the season was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Fred, Odion Ighalo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood were spotted arriving at Man United’s Carrington training ground.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19.

The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed across three clubs.

Those clubs where positive tests have been confirmed will still be able to move forward with small-group training as individuals were tested over the past few days before groups returned to training bases. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Next week is a key week for the Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plan as clubs are due to meet on Tuesday (May 26) to discuss a return to full contact training, then again on Thursday (May 28) to vote on whether or not to restart the season.

Phase One of the return to training protocol is now well under way and that means players and staff have to strictly adhere to social-distancing rules inside and outside of the training grounds. If they don’t, then the entire ‘Project Restart’ plan will fall down as more positive tests will be found and individuals will be forced to self-isolate for seven days at a time.

Below is a look at some of the scenes as stars from Man United and Liverpool returned to training grounds for Phase One on Wednesday.

 

Premier League celebrity fans: NFL stars headline legendary supporters

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Have you ever thought about which celebrity fans each Premier League club has?

Well, this extensive list has you covered as NFL superstars, royals and acting legends all feature heavily.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

From J.J. Watt’s love for a certain London team to Brad Pitt, Adele, Matt Damon and LeBron James falling in love with clubs across the Premier League, it’s safe to say there are a lot of names on this list who you probably wouldn’t have pegged as massive PL fans. But they are on this crazy ride with all of us.

Check out the full list below as the amazing Premier League on NBC research team has found celebrity fans for all 20 current clubs.

Arsenal
• Prince Harry
• Idris Elba
• Mick Jagger
• Piers Morgan
• Roger Waters
• Lewis Hamilton
• Alfie Allen
• Kevin Costner
• Colin Firth
• Spike Lee
• Joel Embiid
• Niklas Backstrom
• Ian Poulter
• Jay Ajayi

Aston Villa
• Prince William
• Tom Hanks
• Ozzy Osbourne

Bournemouth
• Seth Rogen

Brighton & Hove Albion
• Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook)

Burnley
• Prince Charles

Chelsea
• Kate Middleton
• Ed Sheeran
• Sir Michael Caine
• Justin Rose
• Sir Richard Attenborough
• Will Ferrell
• Sir Steve Redgrave
• J.J. Watt
• Jeremy Clarkson
• Natalie Dormer
• Larry Nance Jr

Crystal Palace
• Rebecca Lowe
• Eddie Izzard
• Bill Nighy
• Richard Branson
• Bill Wyman
• Liam Neeson
• Sean Combs (PDiddy/Puff Daddy)

Everton
• Sir Paul McCartney
• Sylvester Stallone
• Tommy Fleetwood
• Dame Judi Dench
• Tony Bellew
• Diplo

Leicester City
• Arlo White
• Gary Lineker
• Serge Pizzorno

Liverpool
• LeBron James
• Daniel Craig
• Clive Owen
• Dr. Dre
• Steve Kerr
• Samuel L Jackson
• Brad Pitt
• Mike Myers

 

• Caroline Wozniacki
• Alexander Ovechkin
• Evgeny Kuznetsov
• Filip Forsberg
• Darren Clarke
• John Oliver
• John Lithgow

Manchester City
• Liam & Noel Gallagher
• Johnny Marr
• Ricky Hatton
• Aaron Rodgers
• Bryan Bulaga
• Derek Carr
• Matt Every
• David Hasselhoff
• Alan Rickman
• Pharell Williams
• Ben Simmons
• Todd Reirden
• DeAndre Hopkins

Manchester United
• Rory McIlroy
• Usain Bolt
• Jaylen Brown
• Ian McShane
• Steve Coogan
• Kit Harington
• John Bradley
• Iwan Rheon

• Dominic Monaghan
• Jimmy Butler
• Lars Eller
• Jakub Vrana
• Christian Djoos
• Brendan Perlin
• Victor Hedman
• Josh Norman

Newcastle United
• Floyd Mayweather
• Brian Johnson
• Ant & Dec
• Sting

Norwich City
• Hugh Jackman
• Stephen Fry
• Sam Claflin

Sheffield United
• Sean Bean

Southampton
• Will Champion
• Craig David
• Matt Le Tissier

Tottenham
• Adele
• Julian Edelman
• Adam Richman
• Jude Law
• Ray Liotta
• Sir Kenneth Branagh

• Rupert Grint
• Steve Nash
• Mark Wahlberg
• Phil Collins
• Freddy Adu
• Luke Donald

Watford
• Sir Elton John
• Anthony Joshua

West Ham United
• Matt Damon
• Dave Grohl
• Russell Brand
• Triple H
• Francesco Molinari
• James Corden
• Keira Knightley
• Seth Meyers
• Joe Cole (the actor)

Wolverhampton Wanderers
• Robert Plant
• Mark Hamill