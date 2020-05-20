Sad news out of Basque Country, where one of the ageless players of our time announced he’s stepping away from playing in a terribly bittersweet fashion.

Athletic Bilbao living legend Aritz Aduriz had planned to write the end of his playing career at the conclusion of this La Liga season with a historic Basque Derby in the Copa del Rey Final.

But doctors told the 39-year-old that he needs to get an artificial hip immediately to help his quality of life, marking an early end to the career of La Liga’s second-leading Spanish scorer this century. Only David Villa has scored more goals in Spain’s top flight.

Aduriz shared an emotional message with fans (in full at bottom of this post), as he will require an artificial hip and be unable to put his own ending on his remarkable career. He asked fans not to lament his predicament given the many worse struggles around the world, especially the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is part of his statement, translated by Marca:

“Unfortunately, we are living through situations much more grim and painful; the pandemic that we are suffering from has left us with irreparable damage and we have to keep fighting it, together. Therefore, I don’t want you to worry about me, this is just an anecdote. “Let’s forget about the finals we dreamt about, because we will have time to say goodbye. And yes, the time has come to say goodbye, and this is how the road ends for me – unforgettable and marvelous, from beginning to end. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Aduriz came joined Athletic’s reserve side in 2000 and joined the first team two years late. While he spent seasons with Valladolid, Mallorca, Valencia, and Burgos, he always came back to Athletic.

And boy, did he score. Aduriz struck double-digit goals in eight La Liga seasons, achieving the feat five times with Athletic, once with Valencia, and twice with Mallorca.

He finished with 219 goals and 63 assists in his career, 172 and 49 of those coming in 405 appearances for Athletic. Aduriz was a monster in Europe, too, especially the Europa League where he scored 28 times in 34 outings.

Capped 13 times by Spain and 13 more by the Basque national side, Aduriz could’ve sealed his career with a glorious Cup final but will instead rest on a heaping mound of laurels. His only other appearances in finals were a loss to Barcelona in the 2014-15 Copa del Rey and a vengeful Spanish Super Cup triumph over Barca the following season.

Even heated rivals Real Sociedad honored Aduriz honored the striker, tweeting, “We would have liked to say goodbye to you in the Cup Final of our dreams. Anyway, it has been a pleasure to have you for so many years. We wish you the best for your future.”

Athletic lit up its stadium to say “Thanks a lot” to its hero.

