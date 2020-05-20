More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Mariappa reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Adrian Mariappa has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in the first batch of Premier League tests.

The Watford defender was one of six positive tests after 748 tests were taken from players and staff across 19 clubs (everyone apart from Norwich City, who were tested a day later) on Sunday and Monday ahead of a return to small-group training from Tuesday.

That means anybody who did positive did not come into close contact with other players of club officials.

Watford have confirmed that two of their coaching staff have also tested positive, while Burnley’s assistance coach Ian Woan has also tested positive. Anybody who tests positive will now have to self-isolate for seven days and under strict Premier League protocols will be tested at a later date before they can return to training grounds for social-distanced training sessions.

Mariappa told Telegraph Sport more details about his positive test.

“It’s quite scary how you can feel absolutely fine and not really have left the house, and yet still get the virus,” Mariappa said. “If it wasn’t for the fact I had gone back to training and had this test, then I’d never have found out that I had the virus and I would just be getting on with things as normal. That’s obviously quite a strange thought.”

“I live with three of my children, who are five, nine and 11, and my partner and, obviously, now I’m a bit worried about them. They are all fine and are not showing any symptoms, but you can’t help but think about it and keep your distance once you know you’ve tested positive.”

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. 40 tests will take place on players and staff at clubs twice per week.

Mariappa’s Watford team, Troy Deeney, has revealed he will not return to small-group training this week as he is not comfortable with the protocols in place and has more questions about the risks.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has also been outspoken about the risks of rushing a return to training and chairman Scott Duxbury is keen for games to be played home and away if and when the 2019-20 season returns. The Hornets are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, as they only sit out of the drop zone on goal difference with nine games to go.

Next week is a key week for the Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plan as clubs are due to meet on Tuesday (May 26) to discuss a return to full contact training, then again on Thursday (May 28) to vote on whether or not to restart the season.

Phase One of the return to training protocol is now well under way and that means players and staff have to strictly adhere to social-distancing rules inside and outside of the training grounds. If they don’t, then the entire ‘Project Restart’ plan will fall down as more positive tests will be found and individuals will be forced to self-isolate for seven days at a time.

VIDEO: Mourinho, Beckham tour Tottenham’s new stadium

Mourinho Beckham
Tottenham Hotspur
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho and David Beckham had an absolutely splendid time as they took a tour of Tottenham’s stunning new stadium.

To be fair, who wouldn’t? The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is stunning.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

This particular tour was very special as a legendary manager and player relaxed, discussed how they approach life and shared tips on healthy living and mental wellness for players and coaches.

The tour took place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world but the lessons shared by Mourinho and Beckham are extremely relatable and helpful in this tough time.

Mourinho and Beckham worked in partnership with Tottenham sponsor AIA, as the latter is an ambassador for the financial company.

“I am grateful to AIA for giving me the opportunity to learn about Spurs’ pioneering approach to player health and wellness and to get insight from a manager as experienced and successful as Jose was a real privilege,” Beckham said. “There is a lot of science and new thinking in the game since I was a player but it’s clear that simple things like a solid routine and great sleep are still really important. I am proud to partner with AIA and to see first-hand their commitment to supporting people to live healthier lives.”

Beckham grew up close to Tottenham and his grandfather supported the club and was a season ticket holder who took the England legend to games as a youngster. While he did play for Spurs’ academy as a youngster, Beckham then decided to join Man United instead. It is clear Spurs still remain close to his heart.

Take a look at the video below to see Mourinho and Beckham taking a stroll around the stunning 62,000 capacity stadium.

Man United, Liverpool return to training

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Players from Man United and Liverpool returned to small-group training on Wednesday as players arrived in groups of five at separate times and that followed on from most clubs returning to the training pitch on Tuesday.

Small-group training sessions are only allowed to last for 75 minutes as the Premier League will monitor and inspect clubs throughout Phase One of the return to training protocol.

The bitter rivals both have plenty to play for as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool sit 25 points clear atop the Premier League table and are just five points away from securing their first league title in over 30 years.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alisson and James Milner were among the players to return to Liverpool’s Melwood training base as clubs have been splitting players up into groups across their vast training grounds.

As for Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they will be keen to return to training as they had the momentum in the battle fo a top four spot before the season was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Fred, Odion Ighalo, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood were spotted arriving at Man United’s Carrington training ground.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19.

The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed across three clubs.

Those clubs where positive tests have been confirmed will still be able to move forward with small-group training as individuals were tested over the past few days before groups returned to training bases. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Next week is a key week for the Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plan as clubs are due to meet on Tuesday (May 26) to discuss a return to full contact training, then again on Thursday (May 28) to vote on whether or not to restart the season.

Phase One of the return to training protocol is now well under way and that means players and staff have to strictly adhere to social-distancing rules inside and outside of the training grounds. If they don’t, then the entire ‘Project Restart’ plan will fall down as more positive tests will be found and individuals will be forced to self-isolate for seven days at a time.

Below is a look at some of the scenes as stars from Man United and Liverpool returned to training grounds for Phase One on Wednesday.

 

Premier League celebrity fans: NFL stars headline legendary supporters

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 11:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Have you ever thought about which celebrity fans each Premier League club has?

Well, this extensive list has you covered as NFL superstars, royals and acting legends all feature heavily.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

From J.J. Watt’s love for a certain London team to Brad Pitt, Adele, Matt Damon and LeBron James falling in love with clubs across the Premier League, it’s safe to say there are a lot of names on this list who you probably wouldn’t have pegged as massive PL fans. But they are on this crazy ride with all of us.

Check out the full list below as the amazing Premier League on NBC research team has found celebrity fans for all 20 current clubs.

Arsenal
• Prince Harry
• Idris Elba
• Mick Jagger
• Piers Morgan
• Roger Waters
• Lewis Hamilton
• Alfie Allen
• Kevin Costner
• Colin Firth
• Spike Lee
• Joel Embiid
• Niklas Backstrom
• Ian Poulter
• Jay Ajayi

Aston Villa
• Prince William
• Tom Hanks
• Ozzy Osbourne

Bournemouth
• Seth Rogen

Brighton & Hove Albion
• Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook)

Burnley
• Prince Charles

Chelsea
• Kate Middleton
• Ed Sheeran
• Sir Michael Caine
• Justin Rose
• Sir Richard Attenborough
• Will Ferrell
• Sir Steve Redgrave
• J.J. Watt
• Jeremy Clarkson
• Natalie Dormer
• Larry Nance Jr

Crystal Palace
• Rebecca Lowe
• Eddie Izzard
• Bill Nighy
• Richard Branson
• Bill Wyman
• Liam Neeson
• Sean Combs (PDiddy/Puff Daddy)

Everton
• Sir Paul McCartney
• Sylvester Stallone
• Tommy Fleetwood
• Dame Judi Dench
• Tony Bellew
• Diplo

Leicester City
• Arlo White
• Gary Lineker
• Serge Pizzorno

Liverpool
• LeBron James
• Daniel Craig
• Clive Owen
• Dr. Dre
• Steve Kerr
• Samuel L Jackson
• Brad Pitt
• Mike Myers

 

• Caroline Wozniacki
• Alexander Ovechkin
• Evgeny Kuznetsov
• Filip Forsberg
• Darren Clarke
• John Oliver
• John Lithgow

Manchester City
• Liam & Noel Gallagher
• Johnny Marr
• Ricky Hatton
• Aaron Rodgers
• Bryan Bulaga
• Derek Carr
• Matt Every
• David Hasselhoff
• Alan Rickman
• Pharell Williams
• Ben Simmons
• Todd Reirden
• DeAndre Hopkins

Manchester United
• Rory McIlroy
• Usain Bolt
• Jaylen Brown
• Ian McShane
• Steve Coogan
• Kit Harington
• John Bradley
• Iwan Rheon

• Dominic Monaghan
• Jimmy Butler
• Lars Eller
• Jakub Vrana
• Christian Djoos
• Brendan Perlin
• Victor Hedman
• Josh Norman

Newcastle United
• Floyd Mayweather
• Brian Johnson
• Ant & Dec
• Sting

Norwich City
• Hugh Jackman
• Stephen Fry
• Sam Claflin

Sheffield United
• Sean Bean

Southampton
• Will Champion
• Craig David
• Matt Le Tissier

Tottenham
• Adele
• Julian Edelman
• Adam Richman
• Jude Law
• Ray Liotta
• Sir Kenneth Branagh

• Rupert Grint
• Steve Nash
• Mark Wahlberg
• Phil Collins
• Freddy Adu
• Luke Donald

Watford
• Sir Elton John
• Anthony Joshua

West Ham United
• Matt Damon
• Dave Grohl
• Russell Brand
• Triple H
• Francesco Molinari
• James Corden
• Keira Knightley
• Seth Meyers
• Joe Cole (the actor)

Wolverhampton Wanderers
• Robert Plant
• Mark Hamill

Aurier reportedly breaks lockdown rules for third time

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2020, 9:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham right back Serge Aurier has reportedly broken lockdown rules for the third time.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Aurier, 27, has posted a photo on Instagram with a barber, the day after Tottenham’s first team returned to small-group training under strict social-distancing rules.

Tottenham said: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

The Ivory Coast full back has issued a statement on Instagram, saying that both he and the hairdresser have tested negative for COVID-19.

Aurier has previously been caught out twice on social media as he separately posted videos out running with Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko and a friend.

Tottenham players and staff have been in the headlines for breaking lockdown rules throughout the Premier League suspension as Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon went running together, while Jose Mourinho was seen putting Tanguy Ndombele through his paces in a London park.

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff from 19 clubs were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19 and six tests out of 748 came back positive. 40 tests will take place on players and staff at clubs twice per week.

Next week is a key week for the Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plan as clubs are due to meet on Tuesday (May 26) to discuss a return to full contact training, then again on Thursday (May 28) to vote on whether or not to restart the season.

Phase One of the return to training protocol is now well under way and that means players and staff have to strictly adhere to social-distancing rules inside and outside of the training grounds. If they don’t, then the entire ‘Project Restart’ plan will fall down as more positive tests will be found and individuals will be forced to self-isolate for seven days at a time.