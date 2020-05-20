More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
NBC Group Chat: Project Restart, Bundesliga return, artificial crowd noise

By Nicholas MendolaMay 20, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, Robbie Earle, Graeme Le Saux, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe are back for the latest NBC Group Chat.

The crew shares their latest thoughts on Phase 1 of “Project Restart” (0:30), the return of the Bundesliga in Germany (23:25) and an intense debate on the idea of artificial crowd noise being added to matches (28:00).

There’s loads of great material within those topics, especially as Premier League teams resume to small group training and the Bundesliga impressed in its first weekend after the coronavirus pause.

Catch up with previous NBC Group Chats here, and dig into The 2 Robbies archive here.

Premier League social media wrap: Liverpool, Leicester return

By Nicholas MendolaMay 20, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
Premier League sides are back training, albeit in small groups, and there are definitely some good vibes to be had in seeing the fellas on the pitch.

For this stroll around Premier League social media, we’ll start with one of two top teams who returned for their first days Wednesday: Liverpool and Manchester United.

We’ll focus on Anfield, having learned a bit about United’s day from Harry Maguire.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has proven a few things over the coronavirus pause.

One is that he’s clearly aware of his role in the greater community, and that he feels a duty to help those in need.

Another, and we know this already, is that he loves banter.

That was on show when the left back posted a photo of him leaping for a ball, labeling it a wayward pass from teammate Joe Gomez.

We’ll let that headline a few tweets from the impending Premier League champions, including some wild hair to continue Chelsea’s trend from Tuesday.

 

Another top three side, Leicester City, is back at it as well.

James Maddison brought a little levity to the occasion by throwing some love to Ben Chilwell.. from a safe distance of course.

Let’s stay in Leicester for an example of the Tweet phrase that was so prevalent amongst PL player it might as well have been a hashtag.

How did it feel to be back? Good or great is the only answer.

We’ve chosen Kasper Schmeichel’s Tweet because his hair has reached ponytail length.

News away from the training pitch includes Chelsea backstop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Athletic Bilbao product saluted former teammate and Basque living legend Aritz Aduriz on retiring from his legendary playing career.

Athletic Bilbao hero Aduriz needs hip surgery, retires early

Aritz Aduriz
By Nicholas MendolaMay 20, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT
Sad news out of Basque Country, where one of the ageless players of our time announced he’s stepping away from playing in a terribly bittersweet fashion.

Athletic Bilbao living legend Aritz Aduriz had planned to write the end of his playing career at the conclusion of this La Liga season with a historic Basque Derby in the Copa del Rey Final.

But doctors told the 39-year-old that he needs to get an artificial hip immediately to help his quality of life, marking an early end to the career of La Liga’s second-leading Spanish scorer this century. Only David Villa has scored more goals in Spain’s top flight.

Aduriz shared an emotional message with fans (in full at bottom of this post), as he will require an artificial hip and be unable to put his own ending on his remarkable career. He asked fans not to lament his predicament given the many worse struggles around the world, especially the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is part of his statement, translated by Marca:

“Unfortunately, we are living through situations much more grim and painful; the pandemic that we are suffering from has left us with irreparable damage and we have to keep fighting it, together. Therefore, I don’t want you to worry about me, this is just an anecdote.

“Let’s forget about the finals we dreamt about, because we will have time to say goodbye. And yes, the time has come to say goodbye, and this is how the road ends for me – unforgettable and marvelous, from beginning to end. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Aduriz came joined Athletic’s reserve side in 2000 and joined the first team two years late. While he spent seasons with Valladolid, Mallorca, Valencia, and Burgos, he always came back to Athletic.

And boy, did he score. Aduriz struck double-digit goals in eight La Liga seasons, achieving the feat five times with Athletic, once with Valencia, and twice with Mallorca.

He finished with 219 goals and 63 assists in his career, 172 and 49 of those coming in 405 appearances for Athletic. Aduriz was a monster in Europe, too, especially the Europa League where he scored 28 times in 34 outings.

Capped 13 times by Spain and 13 more by the Basque national side, Aduriz could’ve sealed his career with a glorious Cup final but will instead rest on a heaping mound of laurels. His only other appearances in finals were a loss to Barcelona in the 2014-15 Copa del Rey and a vengeful Spanish Super Cup triumph over Barca the following season.

Even heated rivals Real Sociedad honored Aduriz honored the striker, tweeting, “We would have liked to say goodbye to you in the Cup Final of our dreams. Anyway, it has been a pleasure to have you for so many years. We wish you the best for your future.”

Athletic lit up its stadium to say “Thanks a lot” to its hero.

Maguire says Manchester United training was safe but strange

Harry Maguire
By Nicholas MendolaMay 20, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Manchester United center back Harry Maguire came away from his first day back at training impressed by the measures taken to keep the Red Devils safe.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training beginning Tuesday, and Maguire’s first steps on the pitch were Wednesday.

The England international said the balls were out immediately. With United’s players having spent so much of their coronavirus pause keeping fitness levels high, there wasn’t a need for a ton of running (though there was some).

Maguire, like anyone, would’ve felt uncertainty in the air as he headed to Carrington, but was put at ease once he stepped through the gates.

From ManUtd.com:

“It’s been a strange few months, but it has been a protocol which the club has followed. It seems such a safe environment. It’s our first day back today, but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I’m sure no one will have any problems.”

He spoke more about how odd this all feels, as it will for anyone who is used to working a certain way and has to find a new normal.

“It’s really strange. Obviously it’s different circumstances for us all. It’s been a strange couple of months, so we’re getting used to it, but we’re in a different building at the moment. We’re not in the normal training ground building, so we’re not in our own changing rooms. It’s literally we get to the training ground, we put our boots on, we go out on the field, we get in our cars and we drive home, so it’s more just getting the physical work in. The socializing isn’t really there, so there’s no banter between the lads which I’m sure the lads are missing. But it’s nice to get the boots back on, put the training kit back on and, like you said earlier, get the balls out.”

Maguire finished by imploring fans to stick to the script when it comes to flattening the curve in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Be patient. We’re all itching to get back out on the pitch and we know that when we do get back out on the pitch it’ll be bigger and better than ever. I’m sure, hopefully, we can give you lots of things to celebrate about.”

Neuer set for three more years at Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer
By Nicholas MendolaMay 20, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
1 Comment

Manuel may well finish his career at Bayern Munich.

Neuer’s signed a new deal keeping the German with the title-collecting giants through the 2022-23 season, when he’ll be 37 years old.

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge called Neuer “the best goalkeeper” in the world in making the announcement, and he certainly has the accolades to make the claim.

Reared at Schalke from a very young age, Neuer made the first 203 appearances of his career there before moving to Bayern in 2011. He’s made a further 374 with Bayern.

He won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011, beating Duisburg, but really started his trophy haul at Bayern. He has seven Bundesliga crowns to go with four more German Cups, a Champions League, and a World Cup.

Neuer also converted a penalty in the 2011 Champions League Final, scoring in Bayern’s failed bid to beat Chelsea in Munich. He finished third in 2014 Ballon d’Or voting behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.