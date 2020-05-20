Have you ever thought about which celebrity fans each Premier League club has?
Well, this extensive list has you covered as NFL superstars, royals and acting legends all feature heavily.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
From J.J. Watt’s love for a certain London team to Brad Pitt, Adele, Matt Damon and LeBron James falling in love with clubs across the Premier League, it’s safe to say there are a lot of names on this list who you probably wouldn’t have pegged as massive PL fans. But they are on this crazy ride with all of us.
Check out the full list below as the amazing Premier League on NBC research team has found celebrity fans for all 20 current clubs.
Arsenal
• Prince Harry
• Idris Elba
• Mick Jagger
• Piers Morgan
• Roger Waters
• Lewis Hamilton
• Alfie Allen
• Kevin Costner
• Colin Firth
• Spike Lee
• Joel Embiid
• Niklas Backstrom
• Ian Poulter
• Jay Ajayi
Aston Villa
• Prince William
• Tom Hanks
• Ozzy Osbourne
Bournemouth
• Seth Rogen
Brighton & Hove Albion
• Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook)
Burnley
• Prince Charles
Chelsea
• Kate Middleton
• Ed Sheeran
• Sir Michael Caine
• Justin Rose
• Sir Richard Attenborough
• Will Ferrell
• Sir Steve Redgrave
• J.J. Watt
• Jeremy Clarkson
• Natalie Dormer
• Larry Nance Jr
Crystal Palace
• Rebecca Lowe
• Eddie Izzard
• Bill Nighy
• Richard Branson
• Bill Wyman
• Liam Neeson
• Sean Combs (PDiddy/Puff Daddy)
Everton
• Sir Paul McCartney
• Sylvester Stallone
• Tommy Fleetwood
• Dame Judi Dench
• Tony Bellew
• Diplo
Leicester City
• Arlo White
• Gary Lineker
• Serge Pizzorno
Liverpool
• LeBron James
• Daniel Craig
• Clive Owen
• Dr. Dre
• Steve Kerr
• Samuel L Jackson
• Brad Pitt
• Mike Myers
Talent, Electricity, Passion – @SteveKerr is ready for Liverpool v. Man United 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/BiFgs2dGKI
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 18, 2020
• Caroline Wozniacki
• Alexander Ovechkin
• Evgeny Kuznetsov
• Filip Forsberg
• Darren Clarke
• John Oliver
• John Lithgow
Manchester City
• Liam & Noel Gallagher
• Johnny Marr
• Ricky Hatton
• Aaron Rodgers
• Bryan Bulaga
• Derek Carr
• Matt Every
• David Hasselhoff
• Alan Rickman
• Pharell Williams
• Ben Simmons
• Todd Reirden
• DeAndre Hopkins
Manchester United
• Rory McIlroy
• Usain Bolt
• Jaylen Brown
• Ian McShane
• Steve Coogan
• Kit Harington
• John Bradley
• Iwan Rheon
.@McIlroyRory is ready for United v. Liverpool 😎 pic.twitter.com/FIoEridayd
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 18, 2019
• Dominic Monaghan
• Jimmy Butler
• Lars Eller
• Jakub Vrana
• Christian Djoos
• Brendan Perlin
• Victor Hedman
• Josh Norman
Newcastle United
• Floyd Mayweather
• Brian Johnson
• Ant & Dec
• Sting
Norwich City
• Hugh Jackman
• Stephen Fry
• Sam Claflin
Sheffield United
• Sean Bean
Southampton
• Will Champion
• Craig David
• Matt Le Tissier
Tottenham
• Adele
• Julian Edelman
• Adam Richman
• Jude Law
• Ray Liotta
• Sir Kenneth Branagh
Ahead of Tottenham v. Liverpool this weekend, here's a look at @Edelman11's #MyPLMorning routine! ⚽️🎮☕️ pic.twitter.com/eHG3VmOT86
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 9, 2020
• Rupert Grint
• Steve Nash
• Mark Wahlberg
• Phil Collins
• Freddy Adu
• Luke Donald
Watford
• Sir Elton John
• Anthony Joshua
West Ham United
• Matt Damon
• Dave Grohl
• Russell Brand
• Triple H
• Francesco Molinari
• James Corden
• Keira Knightley
• Seth Meyers
• Joe Cole (the actor)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
• Robert Plant
• Mark Hamill