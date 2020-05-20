Premier League social media wrap: Liverpool, Leicester return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League sides are back training, albeit in small groups, and there are definitely some good vibes to be had in seeing the fellas on the pitch.

For this stroll around Premier League social media, we’ll start with one of two top teams who returned for their first days Wednesday: Liverpool and Manchester United.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

We’ll focus on Anfield, having learned a bit about United’s day from Harry Maguire.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has proven a few things over the coronavirus pause.

One is that he’s clearly aware of his role in the greater community, and that he feels a duty to help those in need.

Another, and we know this already, is that he loves banter.

That was on show when the left back posted a photo of him leaping for a ball, labeling it a wayward pass from teammate Joe Gomez.

We’ll let that headline a few tweets from the impending Premier League champions, including some wild hair to continue Chelsea’s trend from Tuesday.

Another top three side, Leicester City, is back at it as well.

James Maddison brought a little levity to the occasion by throwing some love to Ben Chilwell.. from a safe distance of course.

A social distancing hug, brought to you by @Madders10 🤗 pic.twitter.com/AOwWvSrYh6 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 20, 2020

Back and buzzing! Boy i missed the gang 🤗 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/GcSVcFSbU2 — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) May 20, 2020

Let’s stay in Leicester for an example of the Tweet phrase that was so prevalent amongst PL player it might as well have been a hashtag.

How did it feel to be back? Good or great is the only answer.

We’ve chosen Kasper Schmeichel’s Tweet because his hair has reached ponytail length.

So good to be back 🦊 pic.twitter.com/uo86N2FEa4 — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 20, 2020

News away from the training pitch includes Chelsea backstop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Athletic Bilbao product saluted former teammate and Basque living legend Aritz Aduriz on retiring from his legendary playing career.

Eskerrik asko @AritzAduriz11

Benetako plazerra izan da zelai barruan zutaz zein zurekin gozatu izana. Baina, oraindik plazer handiagoa da zelaitik kanpo zure laguna izatea.

Onena opa dizut etapa berri honetan! Futbolak faltan botako zaitu. ❤️ https://t.co/QX1XRnKGnG — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) May 20, 2020

