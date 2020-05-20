Jose Mourinho and David Beckham had an absolutely splendid time as they took a tour of Tottenham’s stunning new stadium.
To be fair, who wouldn’t? The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is stunning.
This particular tour was very special as a legendary manager and player relaxed, discussed how they approach life and shared tips on healthy living and mental wellness for players and coaches.
The tour took place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world but the lessons shared by Mourinho and Beckham are extremely relatable and helpful in this tough time.
Mourinho and Beckham worked in partnership with Tottenham sponsor AIA, as the latter is an ambassador for the financial company.
“I am grateful to AIA for giving me the opportunity to learn about Spurs’ pioneering approach to player health and wellness and to get insight from a manager as experienced and successful as Jose was a real privilege,” Beckham said. “There is a lot of science and new thinking in the game since I was a player but it’s clear that simple things like a solid routine and great sleep are still really important. I am proud to partner with AIA and to see first-hand their commitment to supporting people to live healthier lives.”
Beckham grew up close to Tottenham and his grandfather supported the club and was a season ticket holder who took the England legend to games as a youngster. While he did play for Spurs’ academy as a youngster, Beckham then decided to join Man United instead. It is clear Spurs still remain close to his heart.
Take a look at the video below to see Mourinho and Beckham taking a stroll around the stunning 62,000 capacity stadium.
🎬 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗵𝗼 & 𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗺: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝟰 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹
Earlier this season, @AIAGroup_Press brought together Jose and David Beckham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to talk preparations, mental wellness and healthy lifestyles.#AIASpurs ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/3vFxTBETM0
— Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) May 20, 2020