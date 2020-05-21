If someone wants to buy Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund soon, it’s going to take the big bucks.

A report from The London Evening Standard says that Haaland’s $82 million release clause isn’t active until 2022. His contract runs through the 2023-24 season, so he won’t even be entering the final year of his deal, either.

Now that also assumes that Haaland will want to leave BVB any time soon, the 19-year-old lighting up the Bundesliga and driving the club in a title fight with Bayern Munich.

BVB has eight wins and one loss in nine Bundesliga matches with Haaland on the pitch, the teen scoring 10 times with three assists. He also scored twice over two legs against PSG in the Champions League, and once in BVB’s German Cup exit at the hands of Werder Bremen.

Throw in a torrid blazing season with Red Bull Salzburg before his January move to Germany, and Haaland has scored 41 times with 10 assists in 34 appearances. Ten of those outings were 45 minutes or less.

So it’s very difficult to imagine Haaland won’t keep scoring. If it’s two years until the $82 million is a figure, what could tempt Dortmund into making a deal? If not for Ousmane Dembele’s $134 million move from BVB to Barcelona and concerns about the market after the coronavirus pandemic, you’d bet on it being an outgoing German transfer record.

And that’s if the deal were to happen now, not after 1-2 more seasons of reliable scoring before the age of 21. Again, this all assumes Haaland doesn’t fall in love with Dortmund while helping the club to trophies, which would be great to see in a one-horse Bundesliga with Bayern currently chasing its eighth-straight title.

As an aside consider, the rise of Haaland’s transfer ‘value’ in less than three seasons. Moves inside Norway from Bryne to Molde in 2017 for barely six figures in euros, then to Salzburg for less than $9 million in January 2019. BVB reportedly paid $22 million to get him in January 2020 and we’re talking almost four times that to get in on the bidding any time soon.

The rise is possibly more amazing as that of Kylian Mbappe, who at the same basic stage of his career had 27 goals and 16 assists in 60 matches with Monaco and 21 and 15 in 44 matches during his first season at PSG. The players aren’t like-for-like yet, as Mbappe’s playmaking game has been on show along with his ability to finish. We’ve argued that Mbappe is worth any fee relative to the sick spending in soccer. Haaland can’t be too far behind.

If Liverpool, Real Madrid, or the handful of other suitors who can afford his services are interested, they’re going to break some sort of record to land him.

