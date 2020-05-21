More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga scouting report: Five rising stars

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT
Now that the Bundesliga has taken center stage in the soccer world, let’s work on a scouting report and look at five rising stars in Germany’s top-flight.

We all know about Borussia Dortmund’s rising teenage trio of Jadon Sancho, Gio Reyna and Erling Haaland’s, plus Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich, but which stars should we keep an eye on?

All five players in the list below are under the age of 22 and have bright futures ahead in the game. The Bundesliga continues to be one of the best breeding grounds for young talent on the planet.

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Scored once in their win against Frankfurt and got into some great positions and was a constant threat coming off the left flank. Celebrated at the final whistle with his now trademark shirt on a corner flag routine and the son of Barcelona and France great Lillian has clubs across Europe eyeing him up. His goals this season have been key in Gladbach mounting a serious title bid and his partnership with Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo works seamlessly. Thuram, now 22, has a bright future as Liverpool have long been rumored to be interested in him.

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Two goals for the 20-year-old as Leverkusen hammered Werder Bremen 4-1 in their first game after the restart. Yep, the hype about this kid Kai is real. Liverpool, Man United and many others have been linked with Havertz as there is a suggestion Bayern Munich are leading the chase for the latest star to roll off of Bayer Leverkusen’s impressive production line. Havertz is good in the air, tricky on the ball and always seems to pop up in space at the right time. Does he remind anybody else of Michael Ballack?

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund, on loan from Real Madrid)

On loan at Dortmund from Real Madrid, Hakimi just goes about his job week in, week out with minimum fuss. An attacking right back, Hakimi could well usurp Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid in the next 12 months. Quick but controlled, Hakimi, 21, whips in delicious balls from the right but is a competent defender and can spray the ball around. In an ultra-attacking Dortmund team he provides balance out wide.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Mainz 05, on loan from Liverpool)

The Nigerian winger had a huge impact off the bench as Mainz fought back to draw 2-2 at Cologne after trailing 2-0 and he could have scored a late winner as he kept popping up in dangerous areas of the box. Awoniyi, 22, has spent five years out on loan since joining Liverpool in 2015 and although he may not have a long-term future at Anfield, his pace, direct running and aerial ability mean he will certainly have a future in a top-flight in Europe.

Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)

Havert’z partner in crime, Diaby is a textbook winger. The speedy Frenchman, 20, tore Werder Bremen apart and he’s been doing that to teams all season. What I love about Diaby is that he has end product. He picks the right pass or cross nine times out of 10. He’s move from Paris Saint-Germain to Leverkusen was a smart one. He’s playing regularly in the Bundesliga and the big clubs will soon come calling.

Transfer news: Lemar to Arsenal for Lacazette; Gabriel to Chelsea

Lemar
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Arsenal have been linked with a swap deal for Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, while Chelsea are said to be interested in Lille defender Gabriel.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Starting in north London, Arsenal have been linked with plenty of swap deals in recent weeks as it appears the Gunners’ financial situation isn’t too healthy. According to AS, Atletico Madrid are in a similar financial situation and both clubs have a player the other wants.

Swap deal?

Thomas Lemar almost joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer of 2018 but instead moved from Monaco to Atletico and his career has ticked along nicely but it’s safe to say his transfer value is much lower than the $75 million Atletico paid for him three years ago. As for the other man in the swap deal, Alexandre Lacazette, soon to be 29, has fallen out of favor with Mikel Arteta as young striker Eddie Nketiah pushed him out of the starting lineup in recent weeks.

Lacazette is a proven goalscorer but probably won’t play regularly at Arsenal and he still has over two years left on his contract. With Arteta linked with plenty of wide players and the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang uncertain as he has one year left on his contract, a move for Lemar makes sense.

Lemar, 24, doesn’t seem to fit into Atletico’s system under Diego Simeone and this is one of those swap deals which would work out well for all concerned. It almost makes too much sense…

Gabriel
Switching to west London, another report from AS says Chelsea have joined the list of admirers chasing Gabriel as Real Madrid are also keen on the defender.

The Brazilian center back, 22, has become a star at Ligue 1 club Lille and Chelsea saw him up close and personal in the UEFA Champions League this season. It is believed he would cost around $35 million, as Lille try and offload some of their young stars to take the financial hit of not qualifying for the UCL next season.

Improving Chelsea’s defensive record is a must for Frank Lampard as his young side sit in fourth place in the Premier League table but have conceded the ninth-highest amount of goals this season.

Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have all played at center back this season in a back three or back four system, and Chelsea’s defensive unit has been generally inconsistent.

Per the report, Gabriel is also wanted by Arsenal and Everton but it appears that Chelsea’s need for a new center back and the fact they can likely offer Champions League action swings the pendulum in their favor.

Solskjaer has warning for Man United squad

Solskjaer
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want a**holes in his Man United squad.

That’s right, the baby-faced assassin is not here to make friends. Even though he seems like a very, very nice bloke.

The Norwegian coach has spoken about rebuilding the Red Devils squad after he took charge on an interim basis in December 2018 and wasn’t exactly complimentary about the characters in the squad.

Speaking to Man United Fanzine ‘United We Stand’ Solskjaer detailed that he needs players to act as a collective rather than individuals.

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an arsehole. Personality is so important. We’re a team in a team environment. You want players to have a bit of ego and edge, but they have to be able to adapt,” Solskjaer said. “In March 2019, players were physically tired, mentally tired and we had injuries. The players started with negative thinking, whereas now it’s positive thinking. There were other things I didn’t like last year, some personal agendas which couldn’t be sorted out until the summer. There will always be players who want to play more in football, but if a team is to be successful then players have to be available at different times. I feel in this group we don’t have one bad apple.”

“When you win, everything is easy. It’s when you hit difficult times that you can see who you want and who has the right mentality. We didn’t see that until after Paris, when we went into a bad run. That’s when I saw who I could build a long-term, successful squad around. . I could see more and more at the end of the season what needed improving.”

Discussing his incredible start as interim boss which led to him getting the job permanently, Solskjaer added that when Man United struggled at the end of the 2018-19 season and fell out of top four contention he realized the true character of certain players: “You need some egos in football, but it has to be team first.”

This is really interesting stuff from Solskjaer and he certainly had Man United on an upward trajectory in the 2019-20 season as they were pushing Chelsea hard for fourth place, had reached the FA Cup quarterfinals finals and had more than foot in the UEFA Europa League last eight too.

With Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire arriving for big money, plus youngsters like Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay becoming more important to the team, it seems like the squad balance is now right at Man United. Maguire, AWB and Fernandes all seem fully-focused on playing and aside from their incredible ability on the pitch it seems like their attitude off it was key in them signing for Man United.

What do these comments say about Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera who have all been sold or loaned out over the last 12 months? Hmmm.

Solskjaer’s team-first approach is the only way Man United will get back to being top four mainstays because buying superstar players with big egos hasn’t worked out for them over the last seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Chelsea star Kante granted compassionate leave

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
N’Golo Kante has been granted compassionate leave by Chelsea as the French superstar has fears about returning to training.

Per a report from ESPN, no timeframe has been given for Kante to return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kante, 29, requested to miss small-group training at Chelsea’s Cobham training base and the club are said to be understanding of his situation and have allowed him to train on his own at home.

It is also believed Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi did not take part in sessions at their training base on Wednesday as he felt unwell, but he has tested negative for COVID-19 following his initial previous positive test back in March. Hudson-Odoi has been prescribed medication and earlier this week various reports stated he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

As for Kante, he did not train on Wednesday and Thursday after returning to the small group sessions on Tuesday.  The World Cup winner tested negative for COVID-19 but is thought to feel uneasy about returning to playing in June and is particularly concerned about the health of his family.

Kante’s brother died in the summer of 2018 from a heart attack and the Chelsea star is unwilling to put himself or his family members at risk.

Troy Deeney hasn’t returned to training at Watford this week over concerns about the health of his family too, while several clubs, managers and players continue to be hesitant as clubs take tentative steps back towards resuming the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19. The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed across three clubs.

Those clubs where positive tests have been confirmed will still be able to move forward with small-group training as individuals were tested over the past few days before groups returned to training bases. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Next week is a key week for the Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plan as clubs are due to meet on Tuesday (May 26) to discuss a return to full contact training, then again on Thursday (May 28) to vote on whether or not to restart the season.

Jaap Stam named new FC Cincinnati head coach

Jaap Stam
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Dutch legend Jaap Stam has been named the new head coach of FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, which was first reported by Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Ohio club unveiled Stam as their new boss and he said he’s “delighted to be part of the big family” at FC Cincinnati.

Stam, 47, and replaces former FCC coach Ron Jans who resigned amid an investigation into alleged racist behavior as Yoann Demet had been the interim head coach since Feb. 17.

FC Cincinnati’s GM, Gerard Nijkamp, worked with Stam at PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands during the 2018-19 season.

“I know it is a very big project and everybody is very excited to do very well and get the maximum out of everything we are doing,” Stam said. “That’s how I am as a person as well. We like to set records, win games and hopefully win trophies as well. Eventually, with all the steps the club has already been making, I think I can do my part to [help] with this as well.”

The 2020 MLS season is currently suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic and a plan has been put in place for all 26 clubs to play in Orlando, Florida from June.

Following on from Alan Koch and Jans, Jaap Stam would become the third head coach in FC Cincinnati’s MLS history as they joined the league for the 2019 season.

The former Man United, Lazio and AC Milan star has had a topsy-turvy coaching career but he has shown promise developing young players and most of his jobs so far have been at clubs with strict financial restrictions.

At Reading he turned a young group of players into an attacking, fluid side who lost to Huddersfield Town on penalty kicks in the Championship playoff final in 2016-17 and many believed they would have been better suited to playing in the Premier League had they prevailed in the final.

Stam then landed at PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord in his homeland but he lasted just five months at the latter as the Dutch giants had an awful start to the 2019-20 season with three wins from their opening 11 games.

It will be intriguing to see how he fares in MLS and there’s no doubt there’s a lot of work to do at FC Cincinnati on the pitch. With several coaches building their MLS roster and changes throughout the organization, FC Cincy finished rock bottom of the MLS standings in their inaugural season.

Off the pitch things are very healthy in Cincy as their new $200 million stadium in West End is taking shape and their fanbase remains one of the most dedicated and passion in the American soccer landscape.

Stam’s coaching philosophy means that anybody watching FC Cincinnati should expect plenty of play out from the back and a total-football approach. His former Dutch teammate Frank de Boer has proven that can work in MLS with Atalanta United but it will take time for that philosophy to prevail.

This is an ambitious hire by FC Cincinnati and they need to give Stam time to settle in MLS.