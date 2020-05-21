Bundesliga scouting report: Five rising stars

Now that the Bundesliga has taken center stage in the soccer world, let’s work on a scouting report and look at five rising stars in Germany’s top-flight.

We all know about Borussia Dortmund’s rising teenage trio of Jadon Sancho, Gio Reyna and Erling Haaland’s, plus Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich, but which stars should we keep an eye on?

The Bundesliga announced the remaining fixtures for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, with plenty of mouthwatering games coming up.

All five players in the list below are under the age of 22 and have bright futures ahead in the game. The Bundesliga continues to be one of the best breeding grounds for young talent on the planet.

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Scored once in their win against Frankfurt and got into some great positions and was a constant threat coming off the left flank. Celebrated at the final whistle with his now trademark shirt on a corner flag routine and the son of Barcelona and France great Lillian has clubs across Europe eyeing him up. His goals this season have been key in Gladbach mounting a serious title bid and his partnership with Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo works seamlessly. Thuram, now 22, has a bright future as Liverpool have long been rumored to be interested in him.

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Two goals for the 20-year-old as Leverkusen hammered Werder Bremen 4-1 in their first game after the restart. Yep, the hype about this kid Kai is real. Liverpool, Man United and many others have been linked with Havertz as there is a suggestion Bayern Munich are leading the chase for the latest star to roll off of Bayer Leverkusen’s impressive production line. Havertz is good in the air, tricky on the ball and always seems to pop up in space at the right time. Does he remind anybody else of Michael Ballack?

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund, on loan from Real Madrid)

On loan at Dortmund from Real Madrid, Hakimi just goes about his job week in, week out with minimum fuss. An attacking right back, Hakimi could well usurp Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid in the next 12 months. Quick but controlled, Hakimi, 21, whips in delicious balls from the right but is a competent defender and can spray the ball around. In an ultra-attacking Dortmund team he provides balance out wide.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Mainz 05, on loan from Liverpool)

The Nigerian winger had a huge impact off the bench as Mainz fought back to draw 2-2 at Cologne after trailing 2-0 and he could have scored a late winner as he kept popping up in dangerous areas of the box. Awoniyi, 22, has spent five years out on loan since joining Liverpool in 2015 and although he may not have a long-term future at Anfield, his pace, direct running and aerial ability mean he will certainly have a future in a top-flight in Europe.

Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)

Havert’z partner in crime, Diaby is a textbook winger. The speedy Frenchman, 20, tore Werder Bremen apart and he’s been doing that to teams all season. What I love about Diaby is that he has end product. He picks the right pass or cross nine times out of 10. He’s move from Paris Saint-Germain to Leverkusen was a smart one. He’s playing regularly in the Bundesliga and the big clubs will soon come calling.

