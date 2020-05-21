More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Man United
Man United release latest financial results

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 9:14 AM EDT
Man United continue to be a financial juggernaut but the coronavirus pandemic has certainly hit them hard, according to the release of their latest results.

In a call with investors Thursday, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward revealed the results from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31 as revenue dropped 19 percent year-on-year to $150 million.

Woodward revealed that he is “optimistic” the Premier League season will resume in June and the Europa League will be completed in August.

“We look forward to the team safely returning to the pitch and building on the exciting momentum that Ole and the players had previously achieved, while taking all necessary steps to protect public health,” Woodward said.

Man United, owned by the Glazer family, also saw their debt rise to 42 percent to $524 million but they are one of the only soccer teams on the planet who seem equipped to battle through this incredibly challenging time.

With no fans expected in the stands for many months, revenue streams drying up, the season currently suspended and players on huge wages, many clubs will only be able to last for a short period of time before huge financial issues arrive.

Man United’s managing director, Richard Arnold, reinforced the notion that the Premier League giants are resilient and able to come through the coronavirus pandemic.

“While it may not be an exact proxy for today’s crisis, over the course of our 142-year history, this club has endured two World Wars, a global depression, the credit crunch and a previous pandemic. Resilience is a core part of the club’s DNA,” Arnold said.

Here are some of the other key takeaways from Man United’s latest financial results for Jan. 1 to Mar. 31:

  • Revenue drops 19 percent year-on-year to £150 million.
  • Debt soars 42 percent to $524 million.
  • Have $110 million cash balance and access to $183 million in credit.
  • Predicts $24 million rebate to TV companies due to delay of season.

Transfer news: Lemar to Arsenal for Lacazette; Gabriel to Chelsea

Lemar
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 1:27 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Arsenal have been linked with a swap deal for Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, while Chelsea are said to be interested in Lille defender Gabriel.

Starting in north London, Arsenal have been linked with plenty of swap deals in recent weeks as it appears the Gunners’ financial situation isn’t too healthy. According to AS, Atletico Madrid are in a similar financial situation and both clubs have a player the other wants.

Swap deal?

Thomas Lemar almost joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer of 2018 but instead moved from Monaco to Atletico and his career has ticked along nicely but it’s safe to say his transfer value is much lower than the $75 million Atletico paid for him three years ago. As for the other man in the swap deal, Alexandre Lacazette, soon to be 29, has fallen out of favor with Mikel Arteta as young striker Eddie Nketiah pushed him out of the starting lineup in recent weeks.

Lacazette is a proven goalscorer but probably won’t play regularly at Arsenal and he still has over two years left on his contract. With Arteta linked with plenty of wide players and the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang uncertain as he has one year left on his contract, a move for Lemar makes sense.

Lemar, 24, doesn’t seem to fit into Atletico’s system under Diego Simeone and this is one of those swap deals which would work out well for all concerned. It almost makes too much sense…

Gabriel
Switching to west London, another report from AS says Chelsea have joined the list of admirers chasing Gabriel as Real Madrid are also keen on the defender.

The Brazilian center back, 22, has become a star at Ligue 1 club Lille and Chelsea saw him up close and personal in the UEFA Champions League this season. It is believed he would cost around $35 million, as Lille try and offload some of their young stars to take the financial hit of not qualifying for the UCL next season.

Improving Chelsea’s defensive record is a must for Frank Lampard as his young side sit in fourth place in the Premier League table but have conceded the ninth-highest amount of goals this season.

Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have all played at center back this season in a back three or back four system, and Chelsea’s defensive unit has been generally inconsistent.

Per the report, Gabriel is also wanted by Arsenal and Everton but it appears that Chelsea’s need for a new center back and the fact they can likely offer Champions League action swings the pendulum in their favor.

Solskjaer has warning for Man United squad

Solskjaer
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want a**holes in his Man United squad.

That’s right, the baby-faced assassin is not here to make friends. Even though he seems like a very, very nice bloke.

The Norwegian coach has spoken about rebuilding the Red Devils squad after he took charge on an interim basis in December 2018 and wasn’t exactly complimentary about the characters in the squad.

Speaking to Man United Fanzine ‘United We Stand’ Solskjaer detailed that he needs players to act as a collective rather than individuals.

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an arsehole. Personality is so important. We’re a team in a team environment. You want players to have a bit of ego and edge, but they have to be able to adapt,” Solskjaer said. “In March 2019, players were physically tired, mentally tired and we had injuries. The players started with negative thinking, whereas now it’s positive thinking. There were other things I didn’t like last year, some personal agendas which couldn’t be sorted out until the summer. There will always be players who want to play more in football, but if a team is to be successful then players have to be available at different times. I feel in this group we don’t have one bad apple.”

“When you win, everything is easy. It’s when you hit difficult times that you can see who you want and who has the right mentality. We didn’t see that until after Paris, when we went into a bad run. That’s when I saw who I could build a long-term, successful squad around. . I could see more and more at the end of the season what needed improving.”

Discussing his incredible start as interim boss which led to him getting the job permanently, Solskjaer added that when Man United struggled at the end of the 2018-19 season and fell out of top four contention he realized the true character of certain players: “You need some egos in football, but it has to be team first.”

This is really interesting stuff from Solskjaer and he certainly had Man United on an upward trajectory in the 2019-20 season as they were pushing Chelsea hard for fourth place, had reached the FA Cup quarterfinals finals and had more than foot in the UEFA Europa League last eight too.

With Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire arriving for big money, plus youngsters like Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay becoming more important to the team, it seems like the squad balance is now right at Man United. Maguire, AWB and Fernandes all seem fully-focused on playing and aside from their incredible ability on the pitch it seems like their attitude off it was key in them signing for Man United.

What do these comments say about Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera who have all been sold or loaned out over the last 12 months? Hmmm.

Solskjaer’s team-first approach is the only way Man United will get back to being top four mainstays because buying superstar players with big egos hasn’t worked out for them over the last seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Chelsea star Kante granted compassionate leave

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 12:35 PM EDT
N’Golo Kante has been granted compassionate leave by Chelsea as the French superstar has fears about returning to training.

Per a report from ESPN, no timeframe has been given for Kante to return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kante, 29, requested to miss small-group training at Chelsea’s Cobham training base and the club are said to be understanding of his situation and have allowed him to train on his own at home.

It is also believed Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi did not take part in sessions at their training base on Wednesday as he felt unwell, but he has tested negative for COVID-19 following his initial previous positive test back in March. Hudson-Odoi has been prescribed medication and earlier this week various reports stated he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

As for Kante, he did not train on Wednesday and Thursday after returning to the small group sessions on Tuesday.  The World Cup winner tested negative for COVID-19 but is thought to feel uneasy about returning to playing in June and is particularly concerned about the health of his family.

Kante’s brother died in the summer of 2018 from a heart attack and the Chelsea star is unwilling to put himself or his family members at risk.

Troy Deeney hasn’t returned to training at Watford this week over concerns about the health of his family too, while several clubs, managers and players continue to be hesitant as clubs take tentative steps back towards resuming the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs unanimously agreed to a return to small-group training from Tuesday, as players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday for COVID-19. The Premier League have released a statement saying that 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday and six positive tests have been confirmed across three clubs.

Those clubs where positive tests have been confirmed will still be able to move forward with small-group training as individuals were tested over the past few days before groups returned to training bases. Those who have tested positive will self-isolate for seven days and their names will not be released.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has said the possible restart date for games on June 12 is a flexible one and that plans for games to return can only happen as and when the league, clubs, players, the UK government and medical staff agree on how they can restart contact training in larger groups.

Next week is a key week for the Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plan as clubs are due to meet on Tuesday (May 26) to discuss a return to full contact training, then again on Thursday (May 28) to vote on whether or not to restart the season.

Report: Jaap Stam to be named new FC Cincinnati head coach

Jaap Stam
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 21, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Dutch legend Jaap Stam is set to be named the new head coach of FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer, according to Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Ohio club has said there will be a “special announcement” Thursday afternoon.

Stam, 47, is due to be unveiled as FCC’s new boss Thursday, as former coach Ron Jans resigned amid an investigation into alleged racist behavior and Yoann Demet has been the interim head coach since Feb. 17.

FC Cincinnati’s GM, Gerard Nijkamp, worked with Stam at PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands during the 2018-19 season.

The 2020 MLS season is currently suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic and a plan has been put in place for all 26 clubs to play in Orlando, Florida from June.

Following on from Alan Koch and Jans, Jaap Stam would become the third head coach in FC Cincinnati’s MLS history as they joined the league for the 2019 season.

The former Man United, Lazio and AC Milan star has had a topsy-turvy coaching career but he has shown promise developing young players and most of his jobs so far have been at clubs with strict financial restrictions.

At Reading he turned a young group of players into an attacking, fluid side who lost to Huddersfield Town on penalty kicks in the Championship playoff final in 2016-17 and many believed they would have been better suited to playing in the Premier League had they prevailed in the final.

Stam then landed at PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord in his homeland but he lasted just five months at the latter as the Dutch giants had an awful start to the 2019-20 season with three wins from their opening 11 games.

It will be intriguing to see how he fares in MLS and there’s no doubt there’s a lot of work to do at FC Cincinnati on the pitch. With several coaches building their MLS roster and changes throughout the organization, FC Cincy finished rock bottom of the MLS standings in their inaugural season.

Off the pitch things are very healthy in Cincy as their new $200 million stadium in West End is taking shape and their fanbase remains one of the most dedicated and passion in the American soccer landscape.

Stam’s coaching philosophy means that anybody watching FC Cincinnati should expect plenty of play out from the back and a total-football approach. His former Dutch teammate Frank de Boer has proven that can work in MLS with Atalanta United but it will take time for that philosophy to prevail.

This is an ambitious hire by FC Cincinnati and they need to give Stam time to settle in MLS.