In the latest transfer news Arsenal have been linked with a swap deal for Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, while Chelsea are said to be interested in Lille defender Gabriel.

Starting in north London, Arsenal have been linked with plenty of swap deals in recent weeks as it appears the Gunners’ financial situation isn’t too healthy. According to AS, Atletico Madrid are in a similar financial situation and both clubs have a player the other wants.

Swap deal?

Thomas Lemar almost joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer of 2018 but instead moved from Monaco to Atletico and his career has ticked along nicely but it’s safe to say his transfer value is much lower than the $75 million Atletico paid for him three years ago. As for the other man in the swap deal, Alexandre Lacazette, soon to be 29, has fallen out of favor with Mikel Arteta as young striker Eddie Nketiah pushed him out of the starting lineup in recent weeks.

Lacazette is a proven goalscorer but probably won’t play regularly at Arsenal and he still has over two years left on his contract. With Arteta linked with plenty of wide players and the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang uncertain as he has one year left on his contract, a move for Lemar makes sense.

Lemar, 24, doesn’t seem to fit into Atletico’s system under Diego Simeone and this is one of those swap deals which would work out well for all concerned. It almost makes too much sense…

Switching to west London, another report from AS says Chelsea have joined the list of admirers chasing Gabriel as Real Madrid are also keen on the defender.

The Brazilian center back, 22, has become a star at Ligue 1 club Lille and Chelsea saw him up close and personal in the UEFA Champions League this season. It is believed he would cost around $35 million, as Lille try and offload some of their young stars to take the financial hit of not qualifying for the UCL next season.

Improving Chelsea’s defensive record is a must for Frank Lampard as his young side sit in fourth place in the Premier League table but have conceded the ninth-highest amount of goals this season.

Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have all played at center back this season in a back three or back four system, and Chelsea’s defensive unit has been generally inconsistent.

Per the report, Gabriel is also wanted by Arsenal and Everton but it appears that Chelsea’s need for a new center back and the fact they can likely offer Champions League action swings the pendulum in their favor.

