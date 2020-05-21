U.S. Soccer Federation chief legal officer Lydia Wahlke quits

CHICAGO (AP) Lydia Wahlke has resigned as chief legal officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation, two months after she was placed on administrative leave.
The federation announced her departure in a note to staff Thursday and said she will be a consultant through Sept. 15.
Wahlke was put on leave after USSF president Carlos Cordeiro resigned March 12 and was replaced by former national team player Cindy Parlow Cone, who had been vice president. Parlow Cone said the USSF legal process will be reviewed.
The shakeup occurred after the law firm representing the USSF in a lawsuit by women’s national team players filed papers in federal court claiming the women’s team didn’t have the physical abilities or the same responsibilities as the men’s team. That sparked a furor that included an on-field protest by players wearing their warm-up jerseys inside out to hide the USSF crest. The federation then changed its law firm in the case.
Parlow Cone says she hopes to settle the suit by players, who asked for more than $66 million in damages.
“It should be clear that while Carlos Cordeiro did not review or approve of the offensive language in the filing, by personally resigning he decided to put the best interest of U.S. Soccer first,” Parlow Cone said in a statement.
A judge did not allow the players’ claim of discriminatory wages to go to trial, a decision players have asked for permission to appeal. Their claim of discriminatory working conditions remains scheduled for trial starting Sept. 15.
If someone wants to buy Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund soon, it’s going to take the big bucks.
A report from The London Evening Standard says that Haaland’s $82 million release clause isn’t active until 2022. His contract runs through the 2023-24 season, so he won’t even be entering the final year of his deal, either.
Now that also assumes that Haaland will want to leave BVB any time soon, the 19-year-old lighting up the Bundesliga and driving the club in a title fight with Bayern Munich.
BVB has eight wins and one loss in nine Bundesliga matches with Haaland on the pitch, the teen scoring 10 times with three assists. He also scored twice over two legs against PSG in the Champions League, and once in BVB’s German Cup exit at the hands of Werder Bremen.
Throw in a torrid blazing season with Red Bull Salzburg before his January move to Germany, and Haaland has scored 41 times with 10 assists in 34 appearances. Ten of those outings were 45 minutes or less.
So it’s very difficult to imagine Haaland won’t keep scoring. If it’s two years until the $82 million is a figure, what could tempt Dortmund into making a deal? If not for Ousmane Dembele’s $134 million move from BVB to Barcelona and concerns about the market after the coronavirus pandemic, you’d bet on it being an outgoing German transfer record.
And that’s if the deal were to happen now, not after 1-2 more seasons of reliable scoring before the age of 21. Again, this all assumes Haaland doesn’t fall in love with Dortmund while helping the club to trophies, which would be great to see in a one-horse Bundesliga with Bayern currently chasing its eighth-straight title.
As an aside consider, the rise of Haaland’s transfer ‘value’ in less than three seasons. Moves inside Norway from Bryne to Molde in 2017 for barely six figures in euros, then to Salzburg for less than $9 million in January 2019. BVB reportedly paid $22 million to get him in January 2020 and we’re talking almost four times that to get in on the bidding any time soon.
The rise is possibly more amazing as that of Kylian Mbappe, who at the same basic stage of his career had 27 goals and 16 assists in 60 matches with Monaco and 21 and 15 in 44 matches during his first season at PSG. The players aren’t like-for-like yet, as Mbappe’s playmaking game has been on show along with his ability to finish. We’ve argued that Mbappe is worth any fee relative to the sick spending in soccer. Haaland can’t be too far behind.
If Liverpool, Real Madrid, or the handful of other suitors who can afford his services are interested, they’re going to break some sort of record to land him.
The Eagles scored in the 78th minute. Puncheon’s corner kick was cleared away from the box but picked up by Joel Ward, who spotted the forward at the back post.
Puncheon took a touch and beat David De Gea high from close range. It was 1-0, and ‘Pards’ was loving it.
The lead lasted three minutes, as Wayne Rooney led a dribble through the Palace team and was forced to cross from the right side of the box. Marouane Fellaini’s chest trap fell to Mata, who made no mistake.
The match went to extra time, and United went down a man in the 105th minute when Chris Smalling added a second yellow card to the one he collected in the 18th minute.
Again, the joy for Palace was short-lived. Antonio Valencia drove the right flank to send in a cross that was blocked into the path of Lingard.
The technique was marvelous, and United completed its dozen of FA Cup trophies.
November’s meeting at Union was the first top flight meeting between the two and the first top flight Berlin Derby in 40 years, with Sebastian Polter converting a penalty for the game’s lone goal in Union’s 1-0 win.
That loss came in the middle of a seven-match winless run for Hertha, who is now ahead of Union in the standings for the first time in months after a win over Hoffenheim coupled with Union’s loss to Bayern.
So there’s a lot at stake here with two rivals one point and two goals of differential apart on the table. Hertha was ornery against Hoffenheim and Union won’t blink at that. Both teams are going to grind, and it’s hard to separate them. We’ll go with a 1-1 draw.
Also a fun USMNT note: Union right back Julian Ryerson is USMNT eligible. The 22-year-old has been capped at youth levels by Norway but could potentially represent the U.S. if he filed a one-time switch. He scored seven goals with three assists as a center mid and right back at Viking in Norway.
Ryerson joined Union in 2018 and has made 23 appearances over two years including 11 Bundesliga matches this season, registering an assist in a November win over Borussia Monchengladbach.
One of three beauties on the day and two in the 9:30 window sees Dortmund’s incredible attack visit a Wolfsburg side which has risen into sixth place and a Europa League spot. Complicating lineup selection is Dortmund’s Tuesday Der Klassiker date with Bayern. It has all the makings of a trap game, but this Dortmund team has won five-straight and eight of nine in league play. John Brooks and Wolfsburg would love to put an end to the fine form, but we see Dortmund winning 3-1.
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 a.m. ET
You’ll expect a great game from two sides still harboring hopes of an elusive Bundesliga crown, as both can score goals but also are equally stingy. Marcus Thuram and Kai Havertz are both big time playmakers with tremendous playmakers around them. It’s a test for defenders and keepers, and there will be some failures along the way. Call it 2-2.
Freiburg v. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. ET
Freiburg is a grind-it-out team who is difficult to break down but capable of finding the back of the net. Bremen doesn’t score and doesn’t defend. Will it find the pluck to deliver away from home? Freiburg wins 1-0.
Paderborn v. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET
The hosts’ draw at Fortuna last week was its first point snapped a three-match losing streak, but Paderborn is still on a seven-match losing streak and is living with fears of probable relegation. Hoffenheim was embarrassed in a 3-0 loss to Hertha, but did generate some chances. Still, Hoffenheim 2-0.
Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 12:30 p.m. ET
This Eintracht side has been outscored 13-2 in its last four matches, the latest a 3-1 home setback against Gladbach. It’s just not their year, and Bayern shouldn’t have much trouble in its return to the Allianz Arena. 3-0 Bayern.
Sunday
Schalke v. Augsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET
Schalke’s winless in eight, having scored just twice in those contests. Augsburg hasn’t kept a clean sheet since 2019. We’ll tip the hosts to defy form in a 2-0 Schalke win.
Mainz v. RB Leipzig — 9:30 a.m. ET
The hosts showed mettle in battling back for a 2-2 draw at Koln, but it’s a scorned and sour Leipzig coming to town after a surprising draw with Freiburg. Mainz can’t follow the same playbook, so Leipzig win 3-0.
Koln v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — Noon p.m. ET
Fortuna need goals and wins, and this one gives it a chance for both. But Koln is at home, even in a ghost game, and it feels likely it has enough to out-produce its relegation-threatened visitors. Koln 2-1.
Starting in north London, Arsenal have been linked with plenty of swap deals in recent weeks as it appears the Gunners’ financial situation isn’t too healthy. According to AS, Atletico Madrid are in a similar financial situation and both clubs have a player the other wants.
Swap deal?
Thomas Lemar almost joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer of 2018 but instead moved from Monaco to Atletico and his career has ticked along nicely but it’s safe to say his transfer value is much lower than the $75 million Atletico paid for him three years ago. As for the other man in the swap deal, Alexandre Lacazette, soon to be 29, has fallen out of favor with Mikel Arteta as young striker Eddie Nketiah pushed him out of the starting lineup in recent weeks.
Lacazette is a proven goalscorer but probably won’t play regularly at Arsenal and he still has over two years left on his contract. With Arteta linked with plenty of wide players and the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang uncertain as he has one year left on his contract, a move for Lemar makes sense.
Lemar, 24, doesn’t seem to fit into Atletico’s system under Diego Simeone and this is one of those swap deals which would work out well for all concerned. It almost makes too much sense…
Switching to west London, another report from AS says Chelsea have joined the list of admirers chasing Gabriel as Real Madrid are also keen on the defender.
The Brazilian center back, 22, has become a star at Ligue 1 club Lille and Chelsea saw him up close and personal in the UEFA Champions League this season. It is believed he would cost around $35 million, as Lille try and offload some of their young stars to take the financial hit of not qualifying for the UCL next season.
Improving Chelsea’s defensive record is a must for Frank Lampard as his young side sit in fourth place in the Premier League table but have conceded the ninth-highest amount of goals this season.
Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have all played at center back this season in a back three or back four system, and Chelsea’s defensive unit has been generally inconsistent.
Per the report, Gabriel is also wanted by Arsenal and Everton but it appears that Chelsea’s need for a new center back and the fact they can likely offer Champions League action swings the pendulum in their favor.