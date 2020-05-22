Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre has issued a positive update on USMNT youngster Giovanni Reyna, as he is in their squad this weekend.

Reyna, 17, was injured in the warm up just before what was meant to be his first start in the Bundesliga for Dortmund last weekend against Schalke.

Dortmund travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday as they sit in second place in the table, just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich who they play on Tuesday.

“We will see. He only trained yesterday and that was a light unit,” Favre said about Reyna potentially starting against the club his father, USMNT legend Claudio, once played for.

Dortmund will certainly need all of their squad ahead of a gruelling week which sees them play Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and Paderborn in the space of eight days.

Thorgan Hazard, who came in to replace the injured Reyna last Saturday, grabbed a goal and an assist in the derby win against Schalke and is expected to keep his place in the team.

Emre Can has also given Favre a boost as he and Reyna will return to the squad but Axel Witsel and captain Marco Reus remain out through injury.

Favre added that he expected small injuries to build up and squad rotation will be key if Dortmund are going to win the Bundesliga title.

“It’s a danger. You don’t train like you’d normally do and then four, five days ahead of a competitive match you must train differently. One-on-one challenges, direct duels, aerial duels, back and forth. It’s not a big surprise for me,” Favre said.

So, good news overall for USMNT fans as it looks like Reyna will play a big part in the next week and beyond for Dortmund as he was only left out of the team last weekend as a precaution.

