More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Sheffield United boss Wilder readies for European fight (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 22, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has overseen one of the more incredible debut seasons for a promoted club in Premier League history.

His Blades are currently in a Europa League position and two points back of what will likely be a Champions League position if Man City’s European ban is upheld next month. They will also host Arsenal in an FA Cup quarterfinal if the tournament resumes this summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Wilder has been planning for the Blades return over the coronavirus pandemic, and admitted to NBC’s Arlo White that there are some odd moments when he considers their position on the Premier League table.

“There has been a time when the league table flashes up and you go, ‘What’s happened there? What’s that team doing right the way up there above some big hitters?’ But really what it does teach you in the game of football is that you have to live in the moment. We’ve enjoyed this season. We fully deserve our position. We believe (in) the points that we’ve gained and the points that we’ve produced. We want to carry on where we’ve left off.”

“I liken it to a Ford Fiesta in the Le Mans 24-hour race in super cars. Listen, we’re competitors. We’ve enjoyed it and I do 100 % percent believe deserve the performances we’ve got have been fully deserved. We’re going to have to do a lot just to maintain our position now.”

Blades remaining fixtures are far from easy, with Spurs, Manchester United, Wolves, Leicester City, and Chelsea still to come. They’ll have their say on the UCL and UEL and, almost regardless of how it goes, will have made a wildly strong impression on the PL.

FC Cincinnati’s Stam laughs off unveiling photo gaffe

Jaap Stam
Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 22, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CINCINNATI (AP) Oops!

Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer team posted the wrong photo in its tweet announcing the hiring of former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam.

And it wasn’t the first time the coach with a shaved head has been confused with someone else who has the same look.

“It’s happened before, but it was quite a big surprise yesterday,” Stam said Friday.

[ MORE: FC Cincinnati’s Gyau on his remarkable career in Germany ]

The team announced his hiring Thursday on a tweet that mistakenly featured the photo of look-alike Tinus van Teanenbroek, an Ajax youth coach. Cincinnati soon retweeted the announcement with the correct photo, saying, “Join us in welcoming our actual new head coach, Jaap Stam.” The team wrote “actual” in italics.

Stam told the team’s website that he’s thankful for the attention the mistake brought to his hiring. He said he’s accustomed to such mistaken identity.

“A lot of people with no hair, in Holland, sometimes they say, `There’s Jaap!'” he said. “It’s a thing that’s quite normal.”

Other MLS teams picked up on the mistake and tweeted photos of other Stam look-alikes, which he enjoyed.

“Somebody posted it to me, and I can appreciate it as well,” Stam said in a Zoom call with the media Friday. “At a certain time, we need to have a little laugh as well. If we play against each other, if we come out on top by winning those particular games, then we can have a laugh, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Stam replaced Ron Jans, who was forced out in February after a league investigation found he’d used a racial slur in the locker room and made other troubling comments. The investigation was prompted by a complaint from the MLS Players Association.

[ BUNDESLIGA: Week 27 predictions and preview ]

Cincinnati is on its third head coach during its brief stay in the league. As an expansion team last year, it fired Alan Koch after its 11th first-tier match, which left Cincinnati with two wins, seven losses and two draws.

Stam, 47, also has coached in England at Reading (2016-18) as well as in his native Holland at Zwolle (2018-19) and Feyenoord (2019).

A central defender, he won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the 1999 Champions League with United.

Pochettino open to Premier League job outside top six; Laments UCL loss

Mauricio Pochettino
AP Photo/Ian Walton
By Nicholas MendolaMay 22, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Call it making the rounds: Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is opening up a bit to several outlets on his time at Spurs and what’s ahead for him and his staff.

Let’s start with the last part. Poch and his people are clearly ready to return to duty somewhere but recognize that it has to be the right fit and hold the right ambition.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Certainly, you’d think it would have to hold a good chance of silverware in the near future, but Pochettino gave fans of non-traditional powers hope when he was asked about whether possibly staying in England would only include accepting a job at a top six club.

From Sky Sports:

“The problem is which clubs are top six?” he replies. “The top six always changes. Tottenham is not in the top six, Arsenal is not in the top six. You need to respect all the clubs. All the clubs are working so hard and investing money. Every season clubs have ambition to be top six or top four. I don’t think you can underestimate any club.”

This will only serve to pour fuel on the rumors that he’s the No. 1 target should the takeover of Newcastle United be completed this summer.

And he sounds ready to return to the scene.

“Of course it is painful when you leave a club after five and a half years, working so hard to develop and achieve objectives,” he said. “We are full of energy in our bodies, in our minds, to try and provide a new project with all our knowledge and show our passion in football.”

Back to the silverware. One of his best chances at a trophy was last year’s UEFA Champions League Final against Liverpool, when a controversial penalty call put Spurs behind after just two minutes. Pochettino felt his team played well enough to win, something that their 65 percent possession and 16-14 shots edge argues for him.

But Spurs fell 2-0 and the disappointment seemed to carry over to the 2019-20 Premier League season, something Pochettino doesn’t deny in describing his post-match anguish and more. From The Athletic:

“I was so disappointed. It was difficult to stop crying, to stop feeling bad. It was a massive achievement to get there. And you can use the example of Liverpool after they lost to Real Madrid (in the final) the season before — that was a massive motivation and inspiration to be back in the future. I knew that after five years and with the way we were working, and all the things that happened, it was going to be difficult… (it) changed a little bit in our minds the possibility to stay open to design another plan, or a strategy to build again, a different chapter… a different project should be difficult for us to maintain, to keep improving.”

Pochettino also lifted the lid on the end of his time at Spurs, which he says was the right decision, and implied that the club was thrown off from its full potential by the convoluted move from White Hart Lane to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by way of several go-betweens.

The comments are collected and interpreted by The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, if you’d like to see them in full, right here.

Hertha Berlin bosses derby through Ibisevic star show

Berlin Derby full match recap and video highlights
Photo by STUART FRANKLIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 22, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Vedad Ibisevic scored and set up another goal in a 2-minute span to spring Hertha Berlin past Union Berlin in the side’s first home Bundesliga derby in club history on Friday at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Ibisevic, who played college soccer in the U.S. with Saint Louis, powered a 51st-minute header past Rafael Gikiewicz for his 125th Bundesliga goal before providing a delightful turn and assist to Dodi Lukebakio after Union bungled the restart.

A member of our Best XI from Week 26, Ibisevic also assisted Matheus Cunha’s goal in the 61st minute with a fine low curl from the edge of the box, helping Hertha into 10th place with 34 points. Ex-Man City and Celtic man Dedryck Boyata also scored, and Marvin Plattenhardt had two assists.

Union remains in 12th on 30 points and will have to rest on the laurels earned in a 1-0 home derby win in November.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ] 

Gikiewicz was very good last week and made a brave block on Dodi Lukebakio with a sensitive region of his body in the 18th minute.

A match that lived up to expectations of fouls and physical plays, the first half chances were limited for both sides. Hertha had most of the ball, with Union’s Robert Andrich unable to convert a late free kick in one of the visitors’ only chances.

Gikiewicz made another fine stop on Lukebakio in the 47th minute, though the striker would’ve likely been found to be offside.

The opener arrived just minutes later when Plattenhardt spun a terrific left-footed cross into the heart of the Union box. Ibisevic thumped his header home.

The technique on Ibisevic’s chest trap and set-up touch to spring Lukebakio was remarkable, even if his pass needed a deflection to fall perfectly for the 22-year-old Belgian.

An even younger player, the 20-year-old Cunha, lashed in a pretty goal off an Ibisevic feed after the hour mark to make it 3-0. Marvin Plattenhardt sent an assist to Boyata’s head for the fourth.

The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.

Matchweek 26 in the Bundesliga has seen games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

PL “as confident as we can be” about season return

Premier League return
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images for Premier League
By Nicholas MendolaMay 22, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the league is “as confident as we can be” about a June return from the coronavirus pandemic to the playing fields of England.

Speaking to the BBC’s Dan Roan, Masters said that the league is following all protocols to make a return safe and that there is “optimism” that fans could attend matches at some point next season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

While acknowledging that curtailing the season is still a possibility, Masters stressed that the clubs would not have players back on the training ground if they were as soon as possible that a return to matches this season was possible.

From the BBC:

“We wouldn’t have taken the first step to get back to training if we weren’t convinced we had created a very safe environment for our players,” he said. “It is the first step and we have to be sure when we go to contact training we have completed those processes.”

He said he would be confident enough to return to a training pitch, but respects players who will stay away from the game due to the pandemic.

Masters also told the BBC that he’s confident they can run a successful to keep fans away from stadia, even if Liverpool is set to win its first ever title at Anfield.

“We’re talking to the authorities about that,” he added. “I do believe we can appeal to fans not to congregate outside football grounds or go to other people’s houses to watch football matches in contravention of government guidelines.”