Week 27 of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season has plenty of intriguing clashes and USMNT fans will know there are plenty of young American players to keep an eye on too.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ]

Bundesliga games will of course be played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond, and USMNT stars will feature in plenty of them.

From Giovanni Reyna to Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie to John Brooks, plenty of USMNT stars are going to play pivotal roles as their teams battle for the Bundesliga title, European qualification and against relegation.

[ MORE: Bundesliga latest news ]

BTW, if you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

Below is a look at what lies ahead this weekend for the USMNT stars, as you can check out the full schedule, standings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig – Started as a right wing-back for RB Leipzig and did okay, but was hauled off in the second half as Leipzig pushed for an equalizer and then a winner as they slipped up and drew against Freiburg. Adams’ best position is in central midfield but Leipzig are stacked in that area. Next up they face Mainz who are battling against being sucked into the relegation battle. Leipzig need a win to keep their title bid alive.

Matchweek 27: @ Mainz, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund – He was supposed to make his first Bundesliga start the big 4-0 derby win against Schalke in the restart but the 17-year-old phenom was injured in the warm up. Reyna is highly-rated by Dortmund and Lucien Favre has admitted he could feature this weekend.

Matchweek 27: @ Wolfsburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Weston McKennie, Schalke – Worked hard in the humbling at the hands of Dortmund but not his best outing with the ball. McKennie and Schalke host struggling Augsburg and this is a big chance for them to gain some momentum and keep their push for a Europa League spot on track.

Matchweek 27: v. Augsburg, Sunday, 7:30 a.m. ET

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – Had a very solid outing against Augsburg as his distribution was lauded. A poor defensive header led to Augsburg’s equalizer but Wolfsburg got a late winner to climb to sixth as they push for Europa League qualification. Brooks will come up against Erling Haaland and this will be a big ask for the German-American center back.

Matchweek 27: v. Dortmund, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen – Jumped off the bench in the second half as Bremen were hammered at home by Bayer Leverkusen. There’s no shame in that because Bayer are superb. Bremen create a lot of chances and if Sargent is on the pitch, you’d fancy him to score.

Matchweek 27: @ Freiburg, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt – It doesn’t get much tougher than this for Frankfurt. Chandler came off the bench late on in their defeat at home against Monchengladbach and given their defensive display last week, he should start probably at right back this weekend.

Matchweek 27: @ Bayern Munich, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf – Came off the bench in the second half of their draw against Paderborn at home, as they hit the woodwork multiple times but couldn’t break through. Morales and Fortuna need wins to get out of the relegation playoff spot.

Matchweek 27: @ Cologne, Sunday, 12 p.m. ET

Fabian Johnson, Zack Steffen: Did not feature in Week 26. Fortuna’s Steffen is recovering for a knee injury. Johnson was not in Monchengladbach’s squad.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports