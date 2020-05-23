More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt video highlights and full match recap
Photo by A. Hassenstein/Getty Images for FC Bayern

Five-star Bayern Munich handles Eintracht Frankfurt

By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT
Bayern Munich’s attack looks ready for Tuesday’s Der Klassiker, but its defense was wobbly in a 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Alphonso Davies and Thomas Muller had a goal and an assist each, with Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka also scoring as Bayern restored its four-point advantage over derby rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Martin Hinteregger scored twice off Sebastian Rode assists in the second half to bring the deficit from 3-0 to 3-2 but also scored a late own goal as Eintracht leaves Munich in 13th with 28 points.

Muller now has 11 goals and 19 assists across all competitions this season, 17 of those assists enough to lead the Bundesliga. Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho collected his 16th earlier Saturday.

Lewandowski’s goal is his league-best 27th after scoring against Union Berlin last week. He has 41 in all competitions.

The win was revenge for Eintracht’s 5-1 defeat of 10-man Bayern in Frankfurt on Nov. 2, which cost Niko Kovac his job.

Bayern Munich had all of the ball and was often deep in the Eintracht third, and its best chance came when Benjamin Pavard headed at goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the 14th minute.

The breakthrough was coming, and Thomas Muller’s cross fell for Goretzka at the penalty spot for a solid side-footed finish.

Muller made it 2-0 when he settled a bounding Alphonso Davies cross and calmly passed the bouncing ball into the goal with his left foot.

Eintracht brought on U.S. international Timothy Chandler at halftime, and he was promptly involved in Bayern’s third goal. Chandler, like many, couldn’t keep up with Robert Lewandowski in the race to Kingsley Coman’s cross.

A crack in the armor showed itself in the 52nd minute, as Austrian international Hinteregger took a loose ball off the turf and bounced it past Manuel Neuer.

Hinteregger made it 3-2 within three minutes, outleaping Robert Lewandowski to turn a free kick inside the far post.

Davies restored order when his press on the left led to a loose ball, and the Canadian beat Chandler to it to lash past Trapp.

Neuer made a fine save to keep it 4-2 moments later, as Hansi Flick will be questioning his defense ahead of Tuesday’s massive match.

An endangered Hinteregger couldn’t do much will his own goal to make it 5-2.

Filip Kostic rattled the woodwork for Eintracht in the 84th minute, another warning sign for Bayern.

Davies shines as Real Madrid reportedly pursues (video)

Alphonso Davies
Photo by A. Hassenstein/Getty Images for FC Bayern
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Bayern Munich is cruising past Eintracht Frankfurt in Week 27 with Canadian import Alphonso Davies shining again for the Bundesliga leaders

The 19-year-old left back crossed from Thomas Muller’s goal to make it 2-0 at the Allianz Arena, the assist standing as his seventh in all competitions and fifth in the Bundesliga.

He later scored his third goal of the season after Eintracht had pulled the score line to 3-2 with dogged pursuit of the ball.

Davies moved from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern just last year, but is already undisputed best player for the Canadian national team with five goals and eight assists in 17 caps.

Bayern likely has little interest in selling him despite the potential to make a huge profit on the $10 million it spent to get him out of Major League Soccer.

Don Balon says the one team willing to tempt any other with big money is lurking, though; Real Madrid sees Davies as a potential replacement for legendary left-sided man Marcelo.

That’s big time, though Bayern will see Davies as a left back for potential to take the position for a decade. The Bavarians have a pretty celebrated history of players who’ve lined up at left back for parts of their careers including Bixente Lizarazu, David Alaba, and even Philip Lahm.

It’s a pretty sensational report, though we’ve seen Real spend big money on many of the world’s very top teen players in recent seasons, including Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus.

How much money would it take to tempt Bayern in this climate? Elite left backs are perhaps the most premium position in the game.

Plus for all his talent, Davies wouldn’t be terribly well-served by leaving a club that spent so much time, energy, and research on vetting him for a big role.

Here’s what former Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson told us about the recruitment process last year.

“Bayern did their homework. They watched the player, met the player, got references from people around him, then sat down with him and his representatives and laid down a five-year plan for him. In that plan was opportunities with first and second team, and that’s what people don’t understand with young players. It’s not just about what they do on a Saturday in front of 30,000 people. It’s what they do off the field. It’s what they do from Monday to Friday.”

The 2 Robbies podcast: Project Restart, plus analyzing West Ham, Brighton

Premier League podcast
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back to share their latest thoughts on Project Restart and the states of relegation-threatened Brighton and West Ham.

Premier League clubs were allowed to return to small-group social-distance training this week and the gents have thoughts on that (0:30) while analyzing what’s going through the minds of a few different managers after hearing the thoughts of Chris Wilder, Sean Dyche, Brendan Rodgers and Nigel Pearson (8:15).

Plus, Earle and Mustoe put their director-of-football hats on to assess 15th-place Brighton & Hove Albion (30:30) and 16th-place West Ham United (49:30) in their latest edition of State of the Premier League.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive

LIVE, Bundesliga: Bayern Munich hosts Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich live
Photo by Boris Streubel/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
The fifth of five Saturday matches in the Bundesliga could be a beauty, as leaders Bayern Munich look to restore a four-point advantage on the field with a win over visiting Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Bayern’s table lead is down to one point after the early kickoffs, and it faces second-place Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Tuesday afternoon.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick isn’t resting his stars, either. Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, and newly-resigned Manuel Neuer take up their traditional XI posts. USMNT veteran Timothy Chandler starts on the bench for Eintracht (scroll down for lineups).

Week 27 action began Friday when Hertha Berlin clobbered Union Berlin 4-0 at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the second top-flight Berlin Derby in Bundesliga history.

It continued with four 9:30 a.m. ET matches Saturday, as Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen made positive moves in the title race at the expense of top six hopefuls Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, respectively.

Matchweek 27 in the Bundesliga will again see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.

Dortmund, Bayern win before Klassiker

Bundesliga recaps and highlights
Photo by Michael Sohn/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
Borussia Dortmund stayed hot ahead of their biggest match of the season, while Bayer Leverkusen pulled into third and hit Borussia Monchengladbach’s title hopes with a huge away win.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen got a big win with help from VAR, while fellow relegation candidates Paderborn collected a rare point.

Below are the story lines, scorers, and status of three USMNT players to take the pitch in four 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs.

Before we begin, though, an interesting note from our leader Joe Prince-Wright:

Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Goals from wingbacks Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro have Dortmund hot on the heels of Bayern Munich before Tuesday’s Der Klassiker.

Dortmund is remains four points back of the top after Bayern won later Saturday.

Jadon Sancho subbed into the game and made a sensational run to set up Hakimi for Dortmund’s second.

There weren’t many true chances in the opening half, but Dortmund made theirs count with a little bit of help from an Erling Haaland slip.

Raphael Guerreiro got the goal on a pretty play started by another great Julian Brandt pass, as the Wolfsburg back line and keeper were focused on Haaland’s swing-and-miss.

The hosts probably should’ve been level early in the second half when Wout Weghorst sent Renato Steffen through on Roman Burki, but the Gladbach man beat the keeper and not the cross bar.

Dortmund made it 2-0 when super sub Sancho zipped into the final third to lay off for Hakimi, who slotted through the legs of Koen Casteels.

Sancho is worth his weight in gold. Maybe literally.

USMNT players: Wolfsburg back John Brooks went 90 minutes for Wolfsburg as the back line did a decent job with hot BVB forward Haaland, but Brooks failed with charges out of his space on both goals. He again passed well (94%, four of six long balls) and had a shot attempt but picked up a yellow card. Dortmund teen Giovanni Reyna entered after the second goal and showed no signs of the injury that cost him a start in the Revierderby last weekend.

Wolfsburg’s fate was sealed when Felix Klaus was sent off via VAR for an ankle tread late in the match.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

White-hot Kai Havertz scored another brace as Bayer kept its title hopes alive, pulling into third with a 3-1 win at Gladbach.

Kerem Demirbay set up a Sven Bender goal for Bayer’s third, as the visitors stay eight back of Bayern before the leaders’ match.

Bayer took the lead early through Havertz, who last week became the youngest player to score 30 goals in Bundesliga history.

Set-up by Karim Bellarabi, the soon-to-be 21-year-old Havertz coolly dinked over keeper Yan Sommer for a lead which would last into half.

Gladbach leveled after halftime on a wonderful bit of work from Marcus Thuram, who took the ball down and laid off before rushing to the back line to wait for Alassane Plea’s lovely cross through to goal. A clever finish for his eighth of the season made it 1-1.

It could’ve been two for Thuram within a minute of restart, who may’ve had a penalty if he hit the deck but instead was well-saved by Tomas Hradecky.

The penalty instead came at the other end, with VAR on the scene to award it. Havertz beat Sommer for 2-1.

Demirbay blazed the ball over an open goal with a chance to put away the game after Moussa Diaby’s shot was blocked onto his path.

Freiburg 0-1 Werder Bremen

Leonardo Bittencourt’s third goal of the year meant Bremen would take control of their relegation destiny due to a match-in-hand, and VAR helped make sure plucky Freiburg didn’t take a point.

Bremen is now two points behind current playoff side Fortuna Dusselfdorf, and has a match-in-hand. The two sides do not meet, though Bremen’s fixture list is rough.

Manuel Guide’s 89th minute goal looked to be a crushing blow to Werder Bremen, who had safety in their sites after seeing an early lead deep into the outing.

The hosts will be miserable, lamenting a missed chance to move sixth with Wolfsburg’s loss to Dortmund, especially given the status of their 17th-place visitors.

USMNT angle: American 20-year-old Josh Sargent went 64 minutes at center forward in his fourth league start of 2020. He was again on an island for struggling Bremen, and didn’t manage a shot. Sargent had 21 touches, winning five of 11 duels while making three clearances, drawing two fouls and fouling twice himself.

Paderborn 1-1 Hoffenheim

The visitors struggled to finish against lower table competition for the second-straight week, giving Paderborn a precious point after both teams scored in the first nine minutes.

Robert Skov scored for Hoffenheim and Dennis Srbeny for Paderborn.

The bottom-dwelling hosts have 18 points, five back of 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf who plays Sunday.  Padeborn is three points behind 17th-place Werder Bremen, who has a match-in-hand.

Hoffenheim is ninth, three points back of sixth after taking just one point from matches against Hertha Berlin and Paderborn.

Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 12:30 p.m. ET

Matchweek 27 in the Bundesliga again saw games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

You can check out the full schedulestandings and find out how to watch the action, while we will have you covered right here on ProSoccerTalk with analysis, reaction and more.

The 2019-20 season restart saw eight matches Saturday and Sunday with a Revierderby blowout and a Gladbach warning shot to its fellow title chasers, while leaders Bayern Munich got back to winning ways in Berlin.

The Bundesliga announced the remaining schedule for the rest of the season on Wednesday so you can plan time in front of the TV with a bratwurst and a beer with plenty of mouthwatering games coming up. Our lead writer Joe Prince-Wright has five players to watch this weekend here.

Sunday
Schalke v. Augsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET
Mainz v. RB Leipzig — 9:30 a.m. ET
Koln v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — Noon ET

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 27 19 4 4 80 28 52 10-2-2 9-2-2 61
 Borussia Dortmund 27 17 6 4 74 33 41 10-3-0 7-3-4 57
 Bayer Leverkusen 27 16 5 6 52 32 20 7-4-2 9-1-4 53
 Mönchengladbach 27 16 4 7 53 34 19 9-2-3 7-2-4 52
 RB Leipzig 26 14 9 3 63 27 36 7-5-1 7-4-2 51
 VfL Wolfsburg 27 10 9 8 36 33 3 4-6-4 6-3-4 39
 SC Freiburg 27 10 7 10 35 37 -2 6-2-5 4-5-5 37
 FC Schalke 04 26 9 10 7 33 40 -7 5-6-2 4-4-5 37
 1899 Hoffenheim 27 10 6 11 36 47 -11 5-1-8 5-5-3 36
 Hertha BSC Berlin 27 9 7 11 39 48 -9 4-3-7 5-4-4 34
 1. FC Köln 26 10 3 13 41 47 -6 6-2-5 4-1-8 33
 1. FC Union Berlin 27 9 3 15 32 47 -15 6-1-6 3-2-9 30
 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 8 4 14 41 49 -8 6-3-4 2-1-10 28
 FC Augsburg 26 7 6 13 37 54 -17 5-3-5 2-3-8 27
 FSV Mainz 05 26 8 3 15 36 55 -19 4-2-7 4-1-8 27
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 26 5 8 13 27 50 -23 3-4-6 2-4-7 23
 Werder Bremen 26 5 6 15 29 59 -30 1-2-9 4-4-6 21
 SC Paderborn 27 4 6 17 31 55 -24 2-2-10 2-4-7 18