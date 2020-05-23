More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga return
Photo by Visionhaus

La Liga standings, state of play, as Spanish league cleared to resume

By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
We’ve got a second restart from Europe’s top four leagues, as Spain’s prime minister has cleared La Liga for a return from June 8.

Germany has already returned and is playing its second match week this weekend, while Serie A and the Premier League are in training for possible June returns.

So what’s the state of play in Spain, where Barcelona is seeking its third-straight domestic title and first under Quique Setien?

Barca has a two-point lead on Real Madrid and there isn’t a Clasico left on the docket. No one else is within sniffing distance of the league’s two biggest clubs.

The third of that bunch is conspicuous in its absence, as Atletico Madrid has slipped to sixth but is just two points off-third place Sevilla. Real Sociedad and Getafe sit between the two and are very much alive in the race of a UCL group stage spot.

Valencia is within shouting distance of the top six and a Europa League place, while a trio of chasers could reasonably hope to crash the part over the final 11 matches.

As for relegation, Catalan side Espanyol is 38 points behind its neighbors Barcelona and six points back of the 17th place held by Celta Vigo. Mallorca and Leganes are between the two and could escape the drop zone with wins. Eibar and Valladolid are also not clear of danger.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Barcelona 27 18 4 5 63 31 32 13-1-0 5-3-5 58
 Real Madrid 27 16 8 3 49 19 30 9-4-0 7-4-3 56
 Sevilla 27 13 8 6 39 29 10 6-5-2 7-3-4 47
 Real Sociedad 27 14 4 9 45 33 12 8-2-3 6-2-6 46
 Getafe 27 13 7 7 37 25 12 7-4-3 6-3-4 46
 Atlético Madrid 27 11 12 4 31 21 10 8-5-1 3-7-3 45
 València 27 11 9 7 38 39 -1 8-6-0 3-3-7 42
 Villarreal 27 11 5 11 44 38 6 6-4-3 5-1-8 38
 Granada 27 11 5 11 33 32 1 8-2-3 3-3-8 38
 Athletic Club 27 9 10 8 29 23 6 7-3-3 2-7-5 37
 Osasuna 27 8 10 9 34 38 -4 5-5-4 3-5-5 34
 Betis 27 8 9 10 38 43 -5 7-3-4 1-6-6 33
 Levante 27 10 3 14 32 40 -8 7-3-3 3-0-11 33
 Alavés 27 8 8 11 29 37 -8 6-5-3 2-3-8 32
 Valladolid 27 6 11 10 23 33 -10 3-7-3 3-4-7 29
 Eibar 27 7 6 14 27 41 -14 6-1-7 1-5-7 27
 Celta Vigo 27 5 11 11 22 34 -12 4-5-4 1-6-7 26
 Mallorca 27 7 4 16 28 44 -16 6-2-6 1-2-10 25
 Leganés 27 5 8 14 21 39 -18 4-3-7 1-5-7 23
 Espanyol 27 4 8 15 23 46 -23 1-5-7 3-3-8 20

Davies shines as Real Madrid reportedly pursues (video)

Alphonso Davies
Photo by A. Hassenstein/Getty Images for FC Bayern
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Bayern Munich is cruising past Eintracht Frankfurt in Week 27 with Canadian import Alphonso Davies shining again for the Bundesliga leaders

The 19-year-old left back crossed from Thomas Muller’s goal to make it 2-0 at the Allianz Arena, the assist standing as his seventh in all competitions and fifth in the Bundesliga.

He later scored his third goal of the season after Eintracht had pulled the score line to 3-2 with dogged pursuit of the ball.

Davies moved from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern just last year, but is already undisputed best player for the Canadian national team with five goals and eight assists in 17 caps.

Bayern likely has little interest in selling him despite the potential to make a huge profit on the $10 million it spent to get him out of Major League Soccer.

Don Balon says the one team willing to tempt any other with big money is lurking, though; Real Madrid sees Davies as a potential replacement for legendary left-sided man Marcelo.

That’s big time, though Bayern will see Davies as a left back for potential to take the position for a decade. The Bavarians have a pretty celebrated history of players who’ve lined up at left back for parts of their careers including Bixente Lizarazu, David Alaba, and even Philip Lahm.

It’s a pretty sensational report, though we’ve seen Real spend big money on many of the world’s very top teen players in recent seasons, including Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Reinier Jesus.

How much money would it take to tempt Bayern in this climate? Elite left backs are perhaps the most premium position in the game.

Plus for all his talent, Davies wouldn’t be terribly well-served by leaving a club that spent so much time, energy, and research on vetting him for a big role.

Here’s what former Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson told us about the recruitment process last year.

“Bayern did their homework. They watched the player, met the player, got references from people around him, then sat down with him and his representatives and laid down a five-year plan for him. In that plan was opportunities with first and second team, and that’s what people don’t understand with young players. It’s not just about what they do on a Saturday in front of 30,000 people. It’s what they do off the field. It’s what they do from Monday to Friday.”

The 2 Robbies podcast: Project Restart, plus analyzing West Ham, Brighton

Premier League podcast
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back to share their latest thoughts on Project Restart and the states of relegation-threatened Brighton and West Ham.

Premier League clubs were allowed to return to small-group social-distance training this week and the gents have thoughts on that (0:30) while analyzing what’s going through the minds of a few different managers after hearing the thoughts of Chris Wilder, Sean Dyche, Brendan Rodgers and Nigel Pearson (8:15).

Plus, Earle and Mustoe put their director-of-football hats on to assess 15th-place Brighton & Hove Albion (30:30) and 16th-place West Ham United (49:30) in their latest edition of State of the Premier League.

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive

LIVE, Bundesliga: Bayern Munich hosts Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich live
Photo by Boris Streubel/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
The fifth of five Saturday matches in the Bundesliga could be a beauty, as leaders Bayern Munich look to restore a four-point advantage on the field with a win over visiting Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Bayern’s table lead is down to one point after the early kickoffs, and it faces second-place Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Tuesday afternoon.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick isn’t resting his stars, either. Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, and newly-resigned Manuel Neuer take up their traditional XI posts. USMNT veteran Timothy Chandler starts on the bench for Eintracht (scroll down for lineups).

Week 27 action began Friday when Hertha Berlin clobbered Union Berlin 4-0 at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the second top-flight Berlin Derby in Bundesliga history.

It continued with four 9:30 a.m. ET matches Saturday, as Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen made positive moves in the title race at the expense of top six hopefuls Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, respectively.

Matchweek 27 in the Bundesliga will again see games played in empty stadiums, which is the plan for the rest of the season and beyond. If you’re new to Germany’s top-flight, here’s a guide to help you pick a club to support.

Dortmund wins again, Bayer leapfrogs Gladbach

Bundesliga recaps and highlights
Photo by Michael Sohn/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 23, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
Borussia Dortmund stayed hot ahead of their biggest match of the season, while Bayer Leverkusen pulled into third and hit Borussia Monchengladbach’s title hopes with a huge away win.

Elsewhere, Werder Bremen got a big win with help from VAR, while fellow relegation candidates Paderborn collected a rare point.

Still to come is Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena for a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Below are the story lines, scorers, and status of three USMNT players to take the pitch in four 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs.

Before we begin, though, an interesting note from our leader Joe Prince-Wright:

Wolfsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Goals from wingbacks Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro have Dortmund hot on the heels of Bayern Munich before Tuesday’s Der Klassiker.

Dortmund is now a point back of the top before Bayern kicks off.

Jadon Sancho subbed into the game and made a sensational run to set up Hakimi for Dortmund’s second.

There weren’t many true chances in the opening half, but Dortmund made theirs count with a little bit of help from an Erling Haaland slip.

Raphael Guerreiro got the goal on a pretty play started by another great Julian Brandt pass, as the Wolfsburg back line and keeper were focused on Haaland’s swing-and-miss.

The hosts probably should’ve been level early in the second half when Wout Weghorst sent Renato Steffen through on Roman Burki, but the Gladbach man beat the keeper and not the cross bar.

Dortmund made it 2-0 when super sub Sancho zipped into the final third to lay off for Hakimi, who slotted through the legs of Koen Casteels.

Sancho is worth his weight in gold. Maybe literally.

USMNT players: Wolfsburg back John Brooks went 90 minutes for Wolfsburg as the back line did a decent job with hot BVB forward Haaland, but Brooks failed with charges out of his space on both goals. He again passed well (94%, four of six long balls) and had a shot attempt but picked up a yellow card. Dortmund teen Giovanni Reyna entered after the second goal and showed no signs of the injury that cost him a start in the Revierderby last weekend.

Wolfsburg’s fate was sealed when Felix Klaus was sent off via VAR for an ankle tread late in the match.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

White-hot Kai Havertz scored another brace as Bayer kept its title hopes alive, pulling into third with a 3-1 win at Gladbach.

Kerem Demirbay set up a Sven Bender goal for Bayer’s third, as the visitors moved five back of Bayern before the leaders’ match.

Bayer took the lead early through Havertz, who last week became the youngest player to score 30 goals in Bundesliga history.

Set-up by Karim Bellarabi, the soon-to-be 21-year-old Havertz coolly dinked over keeper Yan Sommer for a lead which would last into half.

Gladbach leveled after halftime on a wonderful bit of work from Marcus Thuram, who took the ball down and laid off before rushing to the back line to wait for Alassane Plea’s lovely cross through to goal. A clever finish for his eighth of the season made it 1-1.

It could’ve been two for Thuram within a minute of restart, who may’ve had a penalty if he hit the deck but instead was well-saved by Tomas Hradecky.

The penalty instead came at the other end, with VAR on the scene to award it. Havertz beat Sommer for 2-1.

Demirbay blazed the ball over an open goal with a chance to put away the game after Moussa Diaby’s shot was blocked onto his path.

Freiburg 0-1 Werder Bremen

Leonardo Bittencourt’s third goal of the year meant Bremen would take control of their relegation destiny due to a match-in-hand, and VAR helped make sure plucky Freiburg didn’t take a point.

Bremen is now two points behind current playoff side Fortuna Dusselfdorf, and has a match-in-hand. The two sides do not meet, though Bremen’s fixture list is rough.

Manuel Guide’s 89th minute goal looked to be a crushing blow to Werder Bremen, who had safety in their sites after seeing an early lead deep into the outing.

The hosts will be miserable, lamenting a missed chance to move sixth with Wolfsburg’s loss to Dortmund, especially given the status of their 17th-place visitors.

USMNT angle: American 20-year-old Josh Sargent went 64 minutes at center forward in his fourth league start of 2020. He was again on an island for struggling Bremen, and didn’t manage a shot. Sargent had 21 touches, winning five of 11 duels while making three clearances, drawing two fouls and fouling twice himself.

Paderborn 1-1 Hoffenheim

The visitors struggled to finish against lower table competition for the second-straight week, giving Paderborn a precious point after both teams scored in the first nine minutes.

Robert Skov scored for Hoffenheim and Dennis Srbeny for Paderborn.

The bottom-dwelling hosts have 18 points, five back of 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf who plays Sunday.  Padeborn is three points behind 17th-place Werder Bremen, who has a match-in-hand.

Hoffenheim is ninth, three points back of sixth after taking just one point from matches against Hertha Berlin and Paderborn.

Bayern Munich v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 12:30 p.m. ET

