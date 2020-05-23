Spanish prime minister clears La Liga return from June 8

La Liga is returning in June, as Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has given the green light for sport in Spain beginning June 8.
The Spanish top flight had previously hoped to get going on June 12, and it’s unclear whether that date will change.
The matches will take place behind closed doors, of course, but we now know when Real Madrid can attempt to end Barcelona’s chance for a first La Liga three-peat since 2008-11.
Real Madrid is two points back of Barcelona, while there are logjams in both the race for third and the relegation fight. The season’s El Clasicos are done barring a Champions League meet-up, so Barca holds its destiny close.
Lionel Messi has said he hopes the coronavirus pause allows Barca to refind its best form. We’ll see, soon.
The Spanish government has given the green light for the return of professional sport – including #LaLigaSantander and #LaLigaSmartBank – as of June 8th, following guidelines from the Ministry of Health.#BackToWin pic.twitter.com/OjjV61pnBf
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 23, 2020